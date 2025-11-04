БиржаDEX+
Крипто сатып алНарықтарСпотФьючерстер500XEarnОқиғалар
Тағы
Blue Chip Blitz
Quantum Swap ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы QSWAP-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. QSWAP баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!Quantum Swap ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы QSWAP-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. QSWAP баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

QSWAP туралы толығырақ

QSWAP Баға туралы ақпарат

QSWAP деген не

QSWAP Whitepaper

QSWAP Ресми веб-сайт

QSWAP Токеномикасы

QSWAP Баға болжамы

Ақша табу

Эйрдроп+

Жаңалықтар

Блог

Үйрену

Quantum Swap Логотип

Quantum Swap Баға (QSWAP)

Листингтен жойылды

1 QSWAP-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

--
----
-3.40%1D
mexc
Бұл токен деректері үшінші тараптардан алынған. MEXC тек ақпарат агрегаторы ретінде қызмет етеді. MEXC Spot нарығындағы басқа тізімделген токендермен танысыңыз!
USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 01:57:56 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.35%

-3.48%

-82.23%

-82.23%

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде QSWAP мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. QSWAP үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.00108259, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, QSWAP соңғы бір сағатта +0.35% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -3.48%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -82.23% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 54.99K
$ 54.99K$ 54.99K

--
----

$ 54.99K
$ 54.99K$ 54.99K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187

Quantum Swap нарықтық капитализациясы $ 54.99K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. QSWAP айналымдағы мөлшері 10.00B, жалпы мөлшері 9999999695.445187. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 54.99K.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, Quantum Swap - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Quantum Swap - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Quantum Swap - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Quantum Swap - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0-3.48%
30 күн$ 0-92.33%
60 күн$ 0-91.26%
90 күн$ 0--

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) деген не

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Ресурс

Whitepaper
Ресми веб-сайт

Quantum Swap Баға болжамы (USD)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін Quantum Swap (QSWAP) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: Quantum Swap.

Қазір Quantum Swap баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

QSWAP - жергілікті валюталарға

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) токеномикасы

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. QSWAP токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: Quantum Swap (QSWAP) туралы басқа сұрақтар

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі QSWAP бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
QSWAP-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
QSWAP-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
Quantum Swap үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
QSWAP үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 54.99K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
QSWAP үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
QSWAP айналымдағы ұсынысы: 10.00B USD.
QSWAP үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
QSWAP барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.00108259 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) QSWAP бағасы қандай болды?
QSWAP 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
QSWAP үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
QSWAP үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл QSWAP өседі ме?
QSWAP биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін QSWAP баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 01:57:56 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

ЫСТЫҚ

Қазіргі уақытта нарықта елеулі назар аударылып жатқан трендтегі криптовалюталар

Bitcoin Логотип

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,438.47
$107,438.47$107,438.47

+1.59%

Ethereum Логотип

Ethereum

ETH

$3,666.17
$3,666.17$3,666.17

+2.15%

Solana Логотип

Solana

SOL

$170.02
$170.02$170.02

+1.96%

USDCoin Логотип

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0001
$1.0001$1.0001

+0.02%

Aster Логотип

Aster

ASTER

$0.9722
$0.9722$0.9722

+3.23%

TOP Volume

Ең жоғары сауда көлемі бар криптовалюталар

Bitcoin Логотип

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,438.47
$107,438.47$107,438.47

+1.59%

Ethereum Логотип

Ethereum

ETH

$3,666.17
$3,666.17$3,666.17

+2.15%

Solana Логотип

Solana

SOL

$170.02
$170.02$170.02

+1.96%

XRP Логотип

XRP

XRP

$2.3819
$2.3819$2.3819

+2.35%

Binance Coin Логотип

Binance Coin

BNB

$1,008.73
$1,008.73$1,008.73

+2.91%

Жаңадан қосылған

Саудалауға қолжетімді жақында листингі жасалған криптовалюталардың тізімі

Momentum Логотип

Momentum

MMT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Play AI Логотип

Play AI

PLAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism Логотип

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Логотип

Kite AI

KITE

$0.0777
$0.0777$0.0777

+55.40%

TeaFi Логотип

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.3890
$0.3890$0.3890

+29.66%

Үздік табыс иелері

Бүгінгі ең көп өскен криптовалюталар

PlayMindProtocol Логотип

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.04156
$0.04156$0.04156

+315.60%

Notevia Логотип

Notevia

NVA

$0.0000007808
$0.0000007808$0.0000007808

+96.08%

DramaBits Логотип

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000050
$0.000050$0.000050

+127.27%

OMNILABS Логотип

OMNILABS

OMNILABS

$0.0000000000001765
$0.0000000000001765$0.0000000000001765

+76.50%

Kite AI Логотип

Kite AI

KITE

$0.0777
$0.0777$0.0777

+55.40%