MCFL туралы толығырақ

MCFL Баға туралы ақпарат

MCFL деген не

MCFL Ресми веб-сайт

MCFL Токеномикасы

MCFL Баға болжамы

McFlamingo Token Логотип

McFlamingo Token Баға (MCFL)

Листингтен жойылды

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Баға ақпараты (USD)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде MCFL мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. MCFL үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, MCFL соңғы бір сағатта -- өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -6.38%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -12.47% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Нарықтық ақпарат

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) деген не

MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.

Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.

It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset

A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.

if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.

This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.

It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.

With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.

When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.

This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price

When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.

If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

McFlamingo Token Баға болжамы (USD)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін McFlamingo Token (MCFL) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: McFlamingo Token.

Қазір McFlamingo Token баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

MCFL - жергілікті валюталарға

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) токеномикасы

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. MCFL токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: McFlamingo Token (MCFL) туралы басқа сұрақтар

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі MCFL бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
MCFL-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
MCFL-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
McFlamingo Token үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
MCFL үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 29.44K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
MCFL үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
MCFL айналымдағы ұсынысы: 783.07M USD.
MCFL үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
MCFL барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) MCFL бағасы қандай болды?
MCFL 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
MCFL үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
MCFL үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл MCFL өседі ме?
MCFL биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін MCFL баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 04:25:17 (UTC+8)

McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

