JELLY TIME ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы JELLY-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. JELLY баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

JELLY туралы толығырақ

JELLY Баға туралы ақпарат

JELLY деген не

JELLY Ресми веб-сайт

JELLY Токеномикасы

JELLY Баға болжамы

JELLY TIME Логотип

JELLY TIME Баға (JELLY)

Листингтен жойылды

1 JELLY-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

--
----
-13.60%1D
USD
JELLY TIME (JELLY) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 04:07:38 (UTC+8)

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0015406
$ 0.0015406$ 0.0015406

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.51%

-13.68%

-23.17%

-23.17%

JELLY TIME (JELLY) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде JELLY мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. JELLY үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.0015406, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, JELLY соңғы бір сағатта -0.51% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -13.68%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -23.17% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 13.66K
$ 13.66K$ 13.66K

--
----

$ 13.66K
$ 13.66K$ 13.66K

999.65M
999.65M 999.65M

999,653,840.87916
999,653,840.87916 999,653,840.87916

JELLY TIME нарықтық капитализациясы $ 13.66K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. JELLY айналымдағы мөлшері 999.65M, жалпы мөлшері 999653840.87916. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 13.66K.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, JELLY TIME - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде JELLY TIME - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде JELLY TIME - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде JELLY TIME - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0-13.68%
30 күн$ 0-47.76%
60 күн$ 0-98.05%
90 күн$ 0--

JELLY TIME (JELLY) деген не

Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.

The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.

$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.

The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.

The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:

Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.

Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.

Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.

$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

JELLY TIME Баға болжамы (USD)

JELLY TIME (JELLY) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін JELLY TIME (JELLY) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: JELLY TIME.

Қазір JELLY TIME баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

JELLY - жергілікті валюталарға

JELLY TIME (JELLY) токеномикасы

JELLY TIME (JELLY) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. JELLY токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: JELLY TIME (JELLY) туралы басқа сұрақтар

JELLY TIME (JELLY) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі JELLY бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
JELLY-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
JELLY-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
JELLY TIME үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
JELLY үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 13.66K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
JELLY үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
JELLY айналымдағы ұсынысы: 999.65M USD.
JELLY үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
JELLY барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.0015406 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) JELLY бағасы қандай болды?
JELLY 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
JELLY үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
JELLY үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл JELLY өседі ме?
JELLY биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін JELLY баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 04:07:38 (UTC+8)

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

