Human 300 ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы HUMAN-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. HUMAN баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

HUMAN туралы толығырақ

HUMAN Баға туралы ақпарат

HUMAN деген не

HUMAN Whitepaper

HUMAN Ресми веб-сайт

HUMAN Токеномикасы

HUMAN Баға болжамы

Human 300 Логотип

Human 300 Баға (HUMAN)

Листингтен жойылды

1 HUMAN-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
Бұл токен деректері үшінші тараптардан алынған. MEXC тек ақпарат агрегаторы ретінде қызмет етеді. MEXC Spot нарығындағы басқа тізімделген токендермен танысыңыз!
USD
Human 300 (HUMAN) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 04:00:55 (UTC+8)

Human 300 (HUMAN) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00236723
$ 0.00236723$ 0.00236723

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Human 300 (HUMAN) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде HUMAN мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. HUMAN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.00236723, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, HUMAN соңғы бір сағатта -- өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде --, ал соңғы 7 күнде 0.00% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

Human 300 (HUMAN) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 6.79K
$ 6.79K$ 6.79K

--
----

$ 7.36K
$ 7.36K$ 7.36K

923.07M
923.07M 923.07M

999,995,095.4931207
999,995,095.4931207 999,995,095.4931207

Human 300 нарықтық капитализациясы $ 6.79K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. HUMAN айналымдағы мөлшері 923.07M, жалпы мөлшері 999995095.4931207. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 7.36K.

Human 300 (HUMAN) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, Human 300 - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Human 300 - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Human 300 - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Human 300 - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0--
30 күн$ 0-95.05%
60 күн$ 0-97.76%
90 күн$ 0--

Human 300 (HUMAN) деген не

The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.

Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.

But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.

They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.

Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.

Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.

The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.

$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.

We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.

Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.

Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap

This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.

Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.

The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.

The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.

The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.

Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.

The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.

Human 300 (HUMAN) Ресурс

Whitepaper
Ресми веб-сайт

Human 300 Баға болжамы (USD)

Human 300 (HUMAN) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін Human 300 (HUMAN) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: Human 300.

Қазір Human 300 баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

HUMAN - жергілікті валюталарға

Human 300 (HUMAN) токеномикасы

Human 300 (HUMAN) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. HUMAN токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: Human 300 (HUMAN) туралы басқа сұрақтар

Human 300 (HUMAN) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі HUMAN бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
HUMAN-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
HUMAN-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
Human 300 үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
HUMAN үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 6.79K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
HUMAN үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
HUMAN айналымдағы ұсынысы: 923.07M USD.
HUMAN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
HUMAN барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.00236723 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) HUMAN бағасы қандай болды?
HUMAN 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
HUMAN үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
HUMAN үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл HUMAN өседі ме?
HUMAN биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін HUMAN баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 04:00:55 (UTC+8)

