gooncoin Баға (GOONCOIN)
-0.98%
-24.17%
-7.84%
-7.84%
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде GOONCOIN мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. GOONCOIN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.0017408, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.
Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, GOONCOIN соңғы бір сағатта -0.98% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -24.17%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -7.84% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.
gooncoin нарықтық капитализациясы $ 16.28K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. GOONCOIN айналымдағы мөлшері 996.64M, жалпы мөлшері 996635539.354288. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 16.28K.
Бүгін, gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|-24.17%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|-29.25%
|60 күн
|$ 0
|-96.87%
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year
Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”
Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.
The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.
Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.
Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.
Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін gooncoin (GOONCOIN) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: gooncoin.
Қазір gooncoin баға болжамын тексеріңіз!
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. GOONCOIN токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!
|Уақыт (UTC+8)
|Түр
|Ақпарат
|11-03 17:18:56
|Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
|11-02 15:42:00
|Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
|10-31 18:37:21
|Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
|10-31 15:48:21
|Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
