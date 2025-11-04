БиржаDEX+
gooncoin ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы GOONCOIN-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. GOONCOIN баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

GOONCOIN туралы толығырақ

GOONCOIN Баға туралы ақпарат

GOONCOIN деген не

GOONCOIN Ресми веб-сайт

GOONCOIN Токеномикасы

GOONCOIN Баға болжамы

gooncoin Логотип

gooncoin Баға (GOONCOIN)

Листингтен жойылды

1 GOONCOIN-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

--
----
-24.10%1D
mexc
Бұл токен деректері үшінші тараптардан алынған.
USD
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 03:53:19 (UTC+8)

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0017408
$ 0.0017408$ 0.0017408

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.98%

-24.17%

-7.84%

-7.84%

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде GOONCOIN мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. GOONCOIN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.0017408, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, GOONCOIN соңғы бір сағатта -0.98% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -24.17%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -7.84% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 16.28K
$ 16.28K$ 16.28K

--
----

$ 16.28K
$ 16.28K$ 16.28K

996.64M
996.64M 996.64M

996,635,539.354288
996,635,539.354288 996,635,539.354288

gooncoin нарықтық капитализациясы $ 16.28K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. GOONCOIN айналымдағы мөлшері 996.64M, жалпы мөлшері 996635539.354288. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 16.28K.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде gooncoin - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0-24.17%
30 күн$ 0-29.25%
60 күн$ 0-96.87%
90 күн$ 0--

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) деген не

The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year

Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”

Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.

The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.

Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.

Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.

Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

gooncoin Баға болжамы (USD)

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін gooncoin (GOONCOIN) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: gooncoin.

Қазір gooncoin баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

GOONCOIN - жергілікті валюталарға

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) токеномикасы

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. GOONCOIN токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: gooncoin (GOONCOIN) туралы басқа сұрақтар

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі GOONCOIN бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
GOONCOIN-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
GOONCOIN-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
gooncoin үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
GOONCOIN үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 16.28K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
GOONCOIN үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
GOONCOIN айналымдағы ұсынысы: 996.64M USD.
GOONCOIN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
GOONCOIN барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.0017408 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) GOONCOIN бағасы қандай болды?
GOONCOIN 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
GOONCOIN үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
GOONCOIN үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл GOONCOIN өседі ме?
GOONCOIN биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін GOONCOIN баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 03:53:19 (UTC+8)

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

