Golden Inu (GOLDEN) токеномикасы
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) туралы ақпарат
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards.
The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process.
But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain.
However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon.
In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens.
For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын GOLDEN токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша GOLDEN токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз GOLDEN токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, GOLDEN токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
