General Impressions ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы GEN-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. GEN баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

GEN туралы толығырақ

GEN Баға туралы ақпарат

GEN деген не

GEN Ресми веб-сайт

GEN Токеномикасы

GEN Баға болжамы

General Impressions Логотип

General Impressions Баға (GEN)

Листингтен жойылды

1 GEN-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

-11.90%1D
Бұл токен деректері үшінші тараптардан алынған. MEXC тек ақпарат агрегаторы ретінде қызмет етеді. MEXC Spot нарығындағы басқа тізімделген токендермен танысыңыз!
USD
General Impressions (GEN) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 03:50:54 (UTC+8)

General Impressions (GEN) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.060835
$ 0.060835$ 0.060835

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.92%

-11.92%

-21.32%

-21.32%

General Impressions (GEN) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде GEN мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. GEN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.060835, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, GEN соңғы бір сағатта -0.92% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -11.92%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -21.32% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

General Impressions (GEN) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 9.88K
$ 9.88K$ 9.88K

$ 9.88K
$ 9.88K$ 9.88K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

General Impressions нарықтық капитализациясы $ 9.88K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. GEN айналымдағы мөлшері 1.00B, жалпы мөлшері 1000000000.0. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 9.88K.

General Impressions (GEN) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, General Impressions - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде General Impressions - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде General Impressions - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде General Impressions - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0-11.92%
30 күн$ 0-99.00%
60 күн$ 0-99.96%
90 күн$ 0--

General Impressions (GEN) деген не

General Impressions (GI) is a decentralized execution framework designed to support the emergence of Agentic AI—systems composed of autonomous software agents that can persist over time, coordinate with other agents, and adapt their behavior as they learn. Unlike traditional AI tools such as Manus, which executes discrete tasks without memory, or n8n, which automates workflows through static rule-based logic, GI provides a fully programmable runtime for long-lived, composable, and self-evolving agents. It does this through Glint, an open-source engine written in Rust, where agents are not stateless scripts but autonomous processes capable of maintaining state onchain, coordinating with other agents via native protocols, and dynamically updating their logic mid-execution. This enables a new kind of software behavior: not one-off responses, but ongoing loops of perception, memory, reasoning, and action—functionally similar to operating systems for agents.

Rust plays a central role in GI’s design. The language’s memory safety guarantees, concurrency model, and strict lifecycle control provide the stability and performance necessary for running agents over long time horizons. GI’s architecture embraces modularity at its core: agent logic is structured as a graph, where nodes represent functional modules and edges encode control and data flows. These modules are designed to be reused and recombined, allowing developers to build complex systems from simple, interoperable components. This makes GI fundamentally different from orchestration frameworks like LangChain or AutoGen, which focus on chaining prompts or managing tools, but lack persistence, runtime coordination, or any notion of lifecycle-aware agents.

What distinguishes GI is its ability to solve the “agentic trilemma”—the challenge of building agents that are at once flexible, general-purpose, and reusable. In legacy systems, agents either reset between runs (as with Manus), or rely on external, human-managed logic (as with n8n). In GI, agents can learn and change, coordinate natively, and persist their knowledge across context switches. These capabilities are not theoretical; GI has validated them in production through its Telegram Swarm, a network of agents operating across over 330,000 Telegram groups. These agents continuously scan messages, classify sentiment, track influencer dynamics, and autonomously take actions such as posting or triggering downstream systems—demonstrating the scalability and effectiveness of GI’s runtime.

More broadly, GI addresses a critical missing layer in the AI and crypto ecosystem. While many current projects focus on agent frontends, tooling layers, or token marketplaces, GI focuses on execution—the substrate on which all agent behavior runs. Just as Ethereum became the default environment for decentralized applications by solving composable, trustless execution for contracts, GI aspires to be the default runtime for autonomous agents. It is designed for a world in which software agents will increasingly operate without constant human supervision—researching, trading, moderating, governing, and negotiating in dynamic environments. In that world, the ability to persist, coordinate, and evolve will no longer be optional; it will be foundational. GI is building the infrastructure for that world.

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

General Impressions (GEN) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

General Impressions Баға болжамы (USD)

General Impressions (GEN) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін General Impressions (GEN) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: General Impressions.

Қазір General Impressions баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

GEN - жергілікті валюталарға

General Impressions (GEN) токеномикасы

General Impressions (GEN) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. GEN токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: General Impressions (GEN) туралы басқа сұрақтар

General Impressions (GEN) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі GEN бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
GEN-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
GEN-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
General Impressions үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
GEN үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 9.88K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
GEN үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
GEN айналымдағы ұсынысы: 1.00B USD.
GEN үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
GEN барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.060835 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) GEN бағасы қандай болды?
GEN 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
GEN үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
GEN үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл GEN өседі ме?
GEN биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін GEN баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 03:50:54 (UTC+8)

General Impressions (GEN) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

