Forest Knight (KNIGHT) токеномикасы
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) туралы ақпарат
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey.
During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way.
If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight
The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for:
Marketplace Trading
Upgrading & Merging NFTs
Staking in Buildings
Guild Wars Bounties
PVP Tournament Entries
Blockchain Pet Evolution
What makes Forest Knight Unique?
By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight.
Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars.
The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams.
Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын KNIGHT токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша KNIGHT токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз KNIGHT токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, KNIGHT токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.