Evadore Баға (EVA)
Бүгінгі Evadore (EVA) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 0 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 44.40K USD құрайды. EVA - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі Evadore нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі Evadore баға өзгерісі: +6.74%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 666.49M USD
MEXC биржасында EVA - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл EVA баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, Evadore - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Evadore - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Evadore - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Evadore - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|+6.74%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|-15.96%
|60 күн
|$ 0
|-44.52%
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
Evadore соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
--
+6.74%
-0.61%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
# What is the project about? Evadore is a Regenarative Finance (ReFi) project created to leave the world in the best way for future generations and to find solutions to environmental problems around the world. To learn more about Evadore, go and read our detailed whitepaper: https://docs.evadore.io/ Evadore was established in May 2023 by a team based in Turkey, with the objective of developing a blockchain technology aimed at achieving carbon neutrality, in response to the pressing global climate issue. A significant portion of the energy consumed by current blockchain technology and mining operations is derived from non-renewable fossil fuel sources, hence exacerbating the ongoing climate problem. The provision of assistance to renewable energy sources assumes a significant role in the mitigation of fossil fuel usage. The Evadore foundation is now engaged in the use of renewable energies and endeavours to exemplify the initial steps that humanity can do in order to contribute towards global betterment. # What makes your project unique? Compared to other blockchains, Evadore aims at achieving carbon neutrality. This is done by applying regenerative finance principles to blockchain technology, we can create a financial system that is more sustainable, equitable, and transparent. This can help promote sustainable development, reduce inequality, and support the well-being of people and the planet # History of the project? Since the project's inception on May 24th, 2023, we have been working hard to expand its ecosystem. We have also built a large team of more than 20 people who are dedicated to making the Evadore project a success. The features within our current ecosystem: - Evalabs - Eva Chain - GreenWallet - EvaPay - EvaForest - EvaStore - CarbonEva More information about these features of the Evadore ecosystem can be found on the website: https://evadore.io/ecosystem.html # What is next for Evadore? Today (September 15th, 2023) Evadore has had its IEO on four different exchanges: LBANK: https://www.lbank.com/en-US/trade/evadore_usdt/ XT.COM: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/eva_usdt P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/trade/EVA_USDT/ BITMART: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?layout=pro&theme=dark&symbol=EVA_USDT After reaching this important milestone, we continue to create additional strategic alliances to expand our network and, consequently, our ecosystem. The marketing campaigns are intended to reach potential investors and developers who wish to build on our chain. More information about what is next for Evadore can be found here: https://docs.evadore.io/roadmap/the-future-of-evadore-updates-and-roadmap # What can the EVA token be used for? The EVA token is used within our ecosystem. The more Evadore users and developers there are in our ecosystem, the more valuable the native token will become. EVA token can be compared to the utility of BNB, ETH, and other major blockchain native coins. Please feel free to email us at info@evadore.io if you require any additional information.
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
