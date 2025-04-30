Dog shit going nowhere Баға (DOGSHIT2)
Бүгінгі Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 0 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 210.97K USD құрайды. DOGSHIT2 - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі Dog shit going nowhere нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі Dog shit going nowhere баға өзгерісі: -1.22%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 999.76M USD
MEXC биржасында DOGSHIT2 - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл DOGSHIT2 баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, Dog shit going nowhere - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Dog shit going nowhere - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Dog shit going nowhere - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Dog shit going nowhere - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|-1.22%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|-31.79%
|60 күн
|$ 0
|-72.83%
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
Dog shit going nowhere соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
+1.41%
-1.22%
+2.74%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
|1 DOGSHIT2 - VND
₫--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - AUD
A$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - GBP
￡--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - EUR
€--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - USD
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - MYR
RM--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - TRY
₺--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - JPY
¥--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - RUB
₽--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - INR
₹--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - KRW
₩--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - PHP
₱--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - BRL
R$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - CAD
C$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - BDT
৳--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - NGN
₦--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - UAH
₴--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - VES
Bs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - KZT
₸--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - THB
฿--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - AED
د.إ--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOGSHIT2 - MXN
$--