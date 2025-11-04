БиржаDEX+
Cypher Tempre ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы CPHY-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. CPHY баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

CPHY туралы толығырақ

CPHY Баға туралы ақпарат

CPHY деген не

CPHY Ресми веб-сайт

CPHY Токеномикасы

CPHY Баға болжамы

Cypher Tempre Логотип

Cypher Tempre Баға (CPHY)

1 CPHY-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

$0.00069756
$0.00069756
-17.60%1D
mexc
USD
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 00:55:12 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0.00222815
$ 0.00222815

$ 0
$ 0

-0.14%

-17.64%

-16.78%

-16.78%

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде CPHY мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. CPHY үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.00222815, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, CPHY соңғы бір сағатта -0.14% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -17.64%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -16.78% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 699.98K
$ 699.98K

--
--

$ 699.98K
$ 699.98K

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

Cypher Tempre нарықтық капитализациясы $ 699.98K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. CPHY айналымдағы мөлшері 1.00B, жалпы мөлшері 1000000000.0. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 699.98K.

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, Cypher Tempre - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.000149468826274016 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Cypher Tempre - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Cypher Tempre - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Cypher Tempre - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ -0.000149468826274016-17.64%
30 күн$ 0-58.61%
60 күн$ 0--
90 күн$ 0--

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) деген не

Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.

Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.

The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.

Core Foundational Pillars:

The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:

  1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):

    • This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
    • It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
    • By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.

  2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):

    • This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
    • Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
    • If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.

  3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):

    • Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
    • It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
    • When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.

Specialized Cognitive Systems

The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:

  • Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
  • Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.

In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

Cypher Tempre Баға болжамы (USD)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін Cypher Tempre (CPHY) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: Cypher Tempre.

Қазір Cypher Tempre баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

CPHY - жергілікті валюталарға

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) токеномикасы

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. CPHY токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: Cypher Tempre (CPHY) туралы басқа сұрақтар

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі CPHY бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
CPHY-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
CPHY-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
Cypher Tempre үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
CPHY үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 699.98K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
CPHY үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
CPHY айналымдағы ұсынысы: 1.00B USD.
CPHY үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
CPHY барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.00222815 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) CPHY бағасы қандай болды?
CPHY 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
CPHY үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
CPHY үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл CPHY өседі ме?
CPHY биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін CPHY баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 00:55:12 (UTC+8)

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

$106,586.02

$3,613.58

$168.44

$0.9636

$0.9999

$106,586.02

$3,613.58

$168.44

$2.3705

$995.07

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.0780

$0.4001

$0.06330

$0.0000000000002571

$0.0000007999

$0.0000250

$0.000046

