Bitcoin Gold Баға (BTG)
Бүгінгі Bitcoin Gold (BTG) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 0.7311 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 12.52M USD құрайды. BTG - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі Bitcoin Gold нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі Bitcoin Gold баға өзгерісі: -9.75%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 17.51M USD
MEXC биржасында BTG - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл BTG баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, Bitcoin Gold - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.0790387057195718 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Bitcoin Gold - USD баға өзгерісі $ +0.5647193326 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Bitcoin Gold - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.5939756151 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Bitcoin Gold - USD баға өзгерісі $ -5.16467656424604 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ -0.0790387057195718
|-9.75%
|30 күн
|$ +0.5647193326
|+77.24%
|60 күн
|$ -0.5939756151
|-81.24%
|90 күн
|$ -5.16467656424604
|-87.59%
Bitcoin Gold соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
-1.83%
-9.75%
+34.38%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
|1 BTG - VND
₫19,238.8965
|1 BTG - AUD
A$1.133205
|1 BTG - GBP
￡0.541014
|1 BTG - EUR
€0.636057
|1 BTG - USD
$0.7311
|1 BTG - MYR
RM3.165663
|1 BTG - TRY
₺28.103484
|1 BTG - JPY
¥104.123262
|1 BTG - RUB
₽60.425415
|1 BTG - INR
₹62.297031
|1 BTG - IDR
Rp12,184.995126
|1 BTG - KRW
₩1,050.429858
|1 BTG - PHP
₱41.146308
|1 BTG - EGP
￡E.37.161813
|1 BTG - BRL
R$4.130715
|1 BTG - CAD
C$1.008918
|1 BTG - BDT
৳88.850583
|1 BTG - NGN
₦1,171.631616
|1 BTG - UAH
₴30.347961
|1 BTG - VES
Bs61.4124
|1 BTG - PKR
Rs204.554469
|1 BTG - KZT
₸373.387392
|1 BTG - THB
฿24.389496
|1 BTG - TWD
NT$23.592597
|1 BTG - AED
د.إ2.683137
|1 BTG - CHF
Fr0.599502
|1 BTG - HKD
HK$5.666025
|1 BTG - MAD
.د.م6.748053
|1 BTG - MXN
$14.32956