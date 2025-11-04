Based Zlurpee Баға (ZLURPEE)
-0.57%
-9.53%
-44.41%
-44.41%
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде ZLURPEE мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. ZLURPEE үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.
Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, ZLURPEE соңғы бір сағатта -0.57% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -9.53%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -44.41% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.
Based Zlurpee нарықтық капитализациясы $ 30.76K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. ZLURPEE айналымдағы мөлшері 420.69B, жалпы мөлшері 420690000000.0. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 30.76K.
Бүгін, Based Zlurpee - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Based Zlurpee - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Based Zlurpee - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Based Zlurpee - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|-9.53%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|-55.01%
|60 күн
|$ 0
|--
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.
At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.
Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.
But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.
At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.
MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: Based Zlurpee.
Қазір Based Zlurpee баға болжамын тексеріңіз!
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. ZLURPEE токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!
|Уақыт (UTC+8)
|Түр
|Ақпарат
|11-03 17:18:56
|Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
|11-02 15:42:00
|Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
|10-31 18:37:21
|Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
|10-31 15:48:21
|Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта елеулі назар аударылып жатқан трендтегі криптовалюталар
Ең жоғары сауда көлемі бар криптовалюталар
Саудалауға қолжетімді жақында листингі жасалған криптовалюталардың тізімі
Бүгінгі ең көп өскен криптовалюталар