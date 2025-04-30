Aurox Баға (URUS)
Бүгінгі Aurox (URUS) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 1.16 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 563.23K USD құрайды. URUS - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі Aurox нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі Aurox баға өзгерісі: -0.51%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 484.66K USD
MEXC биржасында URUS - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл URUS баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, Aurox - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.006048869327192 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Aurox - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.1222452080 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Aurox - USD баға өзгерісі $ +0.0142430600 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Aurox - USD баға өзгерісі $ -1.3797291495463836 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ -0.006048869327192
|-0.51%
|30 күн
|$ -0.1222452080
|-10.53%
|60 күн
|$ +0.0142430600
|+1.23%
|90 күн
|$ -1.3797291495463836
|-54.32%
Aurox соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
+0.07%
-0.51%
-5.29%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
|1 URUS - VND
₫30,525.4
|1 URUS - AUD
A$1.798
|1 URUS - GBP
￡0.8584
|1 URUS - EUR
€1.0092
|1 URUS - USD
$1.16
|1 URUS - MYR
RM5.0228
|1 URUS - TRY
₺44.5904
|1 URUS - JPY
¥165.2072
|1 URUS - RUB
₽95.874
|1 URUS - INR
₹98.8436
|1 URUS - IDR
Rp19,333.3256
|1 URUS - KRW
₩1,666.6648
|1 URUS - PHP
₱65.2848
|1 URUS - EGP
￡E.58.9628
|1 URUS - BRL
R$6.554
|1 URUS - CAD
C$1.6008
|1 URUS - BDT
৳140.9748
|1 URUS - NGN
₦1,858.9696
|1 URUS - UAH
₴48.1516
|1 URUS - VES
Bs97.44
|1 URUS - PKR
Rs324.5564
|1 URUS - KZT
₸592.4352
|1 URUS - THB
฿38.6976
|1 URUS - TWD
NT$37.4332
|1 URUS - AED
د.إ4.2572
|1 URUS - CHF
Fr0.9512
|1 URUS - HKD
HK$8.99
|1 URUS - MAD
.د.م10.7068
|1 URUS - MXN
$22.736