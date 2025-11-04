БиржаDEX+
Крипто сатып алНарықтарСпотФьючерстер500XEarnОқиғалар
Тағы
Blue Chip Blitz
ApexToken ағымдағы бағасы: 0.00078294 USD. Нақты уақыттағы APX-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. APX баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!ApexToken ағымдағы бағасы: 0.00078294 USD. Нақты уақыттағы APX-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. APX баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

APX туралы толығырақ

APX Баға туралы ақпарат

APX деген не

APX Whitepaper

APX Ресми веб-сайт

APX Токеномикасы

APX Баға болжамы

Ақша табу

Эйрдроп+

Жаңалықтар

Блог

Үйрену

ApexToken Логотип

ApexToken Баға (APX)

Листингтен жойылды

1 APX-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

$0.00078294
$0.00078294$0.00078294
-8.10%1D
mexc
Бұл токен деректері үшінші тараптардан алынған. MEXC тек ақпарат агрегаторы ретінде қызмет етеді. MEXC Spot нарығындағы басқа тізімделген токендермен танысыңыз!
USD
ApexToken (APX) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 00:38:48 (UTC+8)

ApexToken (APX) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0.00078229
$ 0.00078229$ 0.00078229
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0.0008611
$ 0.0008611$ 0.0008611
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0.00078229
$ 0.00078229$ 0.00078229

$ 0.0008611
$ 0.0008611$ 0.0008611

$ 0.00208163
$ 0.00208163$ 0.00208163

$ 0.00077465
$ 0.00077465$ 0.00077465

-0.07%

-8.15%

-15.89%

-15.89%

ApexToken (APX) нақты уақыттағы баға $0.00078294. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде APX мен $ 0.00078229 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0.0008611 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. APX үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.00208163, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.00077465.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, APX соңғы бір сағатта -0.07% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -8.15%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -15.89% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

ApexToken (APX) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 812.36K
$ 812.36K$ 812.36K

--
----

$ 23.46M
$ 23.46M$ 23.46M

1.04B
1.04B 1.04B

29,988,586,466.77815
29,988,586,466.77815 29,988,586,466.77815

ApexToken нарықтық капитализациясы $ 812.36K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. APX айналымдағы мөлшері 1.04B, жалпы мөлшері 29988586466.77815. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 23.46M.

ApexToken (APX) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, ApexToken - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде ApexToken - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде ApexToken - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде ApexToken - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0-8.15%
30 күн$ 0--
60 күн$ 0--
90 күн$ 0--

ApexToken (APX) деген не

ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a decentralized ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technologies. It is designed to support transactions, staking, governance, and rewards across the Apex ecosystem. Through APX, users can participate in community-driven innovation, contribute to decision-making, and access AI-powered services that aim to create a sustainable digital economy.

Launch and Technology

ApexToken was launched in January 2024 on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The token contract provides compatibility with the BNB ecosystem and access to decentralized applications built on that network. The token supply is capped at approximately 29.9 billion APX, with a portion allocated to circulating supply and the remainder distributed through ecosystem incentives, staking, and development initiatives.

The technical foundation of ApexToken connects blockchain transparency with AI-powered models. A central element of this design is the “Neuron” framework—AI-powered nodes that generate decentralized predictions and data analysis. These neurons enable distributed decision-making, moving predictive modeling away from centralized providers toward a more community-governed model.

Mission and Objectives

The mission of ApexProject is to bridge AI and blockchain to encourage community participation and innovation. The project’s objectives focus on: • Democratizing access to AI by integrating predictive modeling into blockchain infrastructure. • Promoting transparent and decentralized governance through token-based voting. • Establishing a sustainable digital economy in which users are rewarded for participation and contribution.

By integrating AI capabilities with decentralized finance, ApexProject aims to address inefficiencies in predictive analytics and create a framework where individuals and organizations can both benefit from and contribute to machine learning outcomes.

Real-World Applications

APX serves as the primary utility token within the Apex ecosystem. Its functions extend across several use cases: • AI-driven predictions: APX powers decentralized platforms where users can access, contribute to, and validate AI models for forecasting across finance, logistics, and other industries. • DeFi participation: Holders can stake APX, provide liquidity, and earn rewards, enabling participation in decentralized financial activities. • Governance: APX enables community members to vote on development proposals, protocol upgrades, and allocation of resources. • Blockchain applications: The token supports integration into supply chain monitoring, digital identity management, and other use cases that benefit from blockchain transparency combined with AI-driven insights.

These applications demonstrate ApexToken’s role as more than a transactional asset, positioning it as a tool for active participation in shaping the ecosystem.

Founders and Team

ApexToken was founded by Abhijith Mani and Muziwandile Arthur, who lead a development team with expertise in blockchain engineering, AI modeling, and decentralized systems. The project benefits from backing by venture capital groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Europe, providing both financial support and strategic partnerships.

The team’s stated vision is to create an ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven predictions reinforce one another, allowing for open innovation and broader adoption of decentralized technology.

Ecosystem Development

The roadmap for ApexToken includes the expansion of AI-powered Neurons, further integration with DeFi protocols, and broader adoption of APX in real-world applications. The project emphasizes community involvement, encouraging stakeholders to participate in governance, contribute to AI model development, and engage with decentralized applications built on the platform.

By combining blockchain’s transparency with AI’s predictive potential, ApexToken aims to build a digital economy in which incentives and governance are distributed to participants rather than concentrated in centralized entities.

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

ApexToken (APX) Ресурс

Whitepaper
Ресми веб-сайт

ApexToken Баға болжамы (USD)

ApexToken (APX) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін ApexToken (APX) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: ApexToken.

Қазір ApexToken баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

APX - жергілікті валюталарға

ApexToken (APX) токеномикасы

ApexToken (APX) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. APX токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: ApexToken (APX) туралы басқа сұрақтар

ApexToken (APX) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі APX бағасы — 0.00078294 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
APX-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
APX-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0.00078294. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
ApexToken үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
APX үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 812.36K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
APX үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
APX айналымдағы ұсынысы: 1.04B USD.
APX үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
APX барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.00208163 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) APX бағасы қандай болды?
APX 0.00077465 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
APX үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
APX үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл APX өседі ме?
APX биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін APX баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 00:38:48 (UTC+8)

ApexToken (APX) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

ЫСТЫҚ

Қазіргі уақытта нарықта елеулі назар аударылып жатқан трендтегі криптовалюталар

Bitcoin Логотип

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,479.50
$106,479.50$106,479.50

+0.69%

Ethereum Логотип

Ethereum

ETH

$3,611.84
$3,611.84$3,611.84

+0.63%

Solana Логотип

Solana

SOL

$168.23
$168.23$168.23

+0.89%

Aster Логотип

Aster

ASTER

$0.9597
$0.9597$0.9597

+1.91%

USDCoin Логотип

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

+0.01%

TOP Volume

Ең жоғары сауда көлемі бар криптовалюталар

Bitcoin Логотип

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,479.50
$106,479.50$106,479.50

+0.69%

Ethereum Логотип

Ethereum

ETH

$3,611.84
$3,611.84$3,611.84

+0.63%

Solana Логотип

Solana

SOL

$168.23
$168.23$168.23

+0.89%

XRP Логотип

XRP

XRP

$2.3665
$2.3665$2.3665

+1.69%

Binance Coin Логотип

Binance Coin

BNB

$996.65
$996.65$996.65

+1.68%

Жаңадан қосылған

Саудалауға қолжетімді жақында листингі жасалған криптовалюталардың тізімі

Momentum Логотип

Momentum

MMT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Play AI Логотип

Play AI

PLAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism Логотип

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Логотип

Kite AI

KITE

$0.0798
$0.0798$0.0798

+59.60%

TeaFi Логотип

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.4000
$0.4000$0.4000

+33.33%

Үздік табыс иелері

Бүгінгі ең көп өскен криптовалюталар

PlayMindProtocol Логотип

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.05577
$0.05577$0.05577

+457.70%

Notevia Логотип

Notevia

NVA

$0.0000012800
$0.0000012800$0.0000012800

+221.44%

OMNILABS Логотип

OMNILABS

OMNILABS

$0.0000000000002330
$0.0000000000002330$0.0000000000002330

+133.00%

Ant Token Логотип

Ant Token

ANTY

$0.0000250
$0.0000250$0.0000250

+90.83%

Kite AI Логотип

Kite AI

KITE

$0.0798
$0.0798$0.0798

+59.60%