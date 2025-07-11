Pi Network (PI) токеномикасы
Pi Network (PI) туралы ақпарат
Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.
Pi Network (PI) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Pi Network (PI) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Pi Network (PI) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
PI токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Pi Network’s token economics are designed to foster a large, engaged user base and support a decentralized, utility-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the PI token’s economic model, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with relevant data and context as of August 2025.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 100,000,000,000 PI (100 billion PI)
- Issuance Model: PI tokens are primarily issued through a mobile mining mechanism. Users mine PI by contributing to network security and growth, such as running nodes, referring new users, and engaging with the app.
- Mining Rewards: Mining rates decrease over time and as the network grows, following a halving-like schedule to control inflation and incentivize early participation.
- Open Network Transition: As of February 2025, Pi Network entered its Open Network phase, enabling external connectivity and broader utility.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (PI)
|Allocation (%)
|Notes
|Community Mining
|~80,000,000,000
|~80%
|Distributed to users via mining, referrals, and node operation
|Core Team
|~10,000,000,000
|~10%
|For development, operations, and ecosystem growth
|Ecosystem Fund
|~10,000,000,000
|~10%
|For ecosystem development, grants, and partnerships
- Note: The above allocation is based on the whitepaper and public disclosures. The majority is reserved for community mining, with the remainder split between the core team and ecosystem development.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: PI is used for peer-to-peer payments, in-app purchases, and as gas for decentralized applications (dApps) within the Pi ecosystem.
- Ecosystem Growth: The Open Network phase allows integration with external blockchains and systems, expanding PI’s use cases.
- Incentives: Users are rewarded for:
- Mining (contributing to network security)
- Referrals (growing the user base)
- Running nodes (decentralizing the network)
- Participating in ecosystem dApps and services
4. Locking Mechanism
- User Lockups: During the Enclosed Mainnet phase (prior to Open Network), users who migrated their mined PI to Mainnet could voluntarily lock up a portion of their tokens for a set period (e.g., 6 months, 1 year, 3 years) in exchange for higher mining rates.
- Team and Ecosystem Lockups: Core team and ecosystem allocations are subject to vesting and lockup schedules to align incentives and prevent immediate large-scale selling.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedule
- User Unlocks: As of August 2025, over 7.4 billion PI have been migrated to Mainnet, with 5.2 billion locked and 2.2 billion unlocked. Lockups are gradually expiring, increasing circulating supply.
- Ongoing Unlocks:
- Daily unlocks of 1.5–5.6 million PI are common, with larger scheduled unlocks (e.g., 13.3 million on July 11, 2025; 19.2 million on July 4, 2025).
- Monthly unlocks average 134.39 million PI, with peaks up to 432.3 million in December 2027.
- Team/Ecosystem Unlocks: These follow multi-year vesting schedules, details of which are not fully public but are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks.
6. Circulating Supply and Market Data
|Metric
|Value (as of Aug 10, 2025)
|Circulating Supply
|~7.81 billion PI
|Max Supply
|100 billion PI
|Market Cap (circulating)
|~$3.07 billion USD
|Fully Diluted Market Cap
|~$4.72 billion USD
7. Key Observations and Implications
- Inflation and Unlocks: The steady release of locked tokens increases circulating supply, which can exert downward pressure on price, especially during large unlock events.
- Incentive Alignment: Voluntary user lockups and team vesting aim to align long-term incentives and reduce immediate sell pressure.
- Transparency Concerns: Some community members have raised concerns about the clarity of the lockup and unlock mechanisms, as well as the absence of a token burn mechanism.
- Ecosystem Growth: The launch of Pi Network Ventures and new dApps (e.g., Pi Ad Network, Pi Domains Auction) are intended to drive real-world utility and adoption.
8. Summary Table: Pi Network Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Mobile mining, decreasing rate, capped at 100B PI
|Allocation
|~80% community, ~10% core team, ~10% ecosystem fund
|Usage
|Payments, dApps, gas, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Mining, referrals, node operation, dApp participation
|Locking
|Voluntary user lockups (6m–3y), team/ecosystem vesting
|Unlocking
|Daily/monthly unlocks, major events (e.g., 13.3M on July 11, 2025), multi-year vesting
|Circulating Supply
|~7.81B PI (Aug 2025)
|Market Cap
|~$3.07B (circulating), ~$4.72B (fully diluted)
9. Risks and Limitations
- Supply Overhang: Large scheduled unlocks may increase sell pressure and volatility.
- Centralization: Concerns remain about the distribution and control of tokens, especially with team and ecosystem allocations.
- Lack of Burn Mechanism: No current mechanism to reduce supply, raising inflation concerns.
- Transparency: Ongoing community calls for clearer disclosure of lockup and unlock schedules.
10. Future Outlook
- Unlock Schedule: Significant unlocks are scheduled through 2027, with the largest monthly releases in late 2027.
- Ecosystem Expansion: The Open Network phase and new developer tools are expected to drive further adoption and utility.
- Market Dynamics: Price and adoption will be influenced by unlock events, ecosystem growth, and broader crypto market trends.
This analysis synthesizes the latest available data and public disclosures as of August 2025, providing a detailed, source-backed overview of Pi Network’s token economics.
Pi Network (PI) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Pi Network (PI) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын PI токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша PI токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз PI токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, PI токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Pi Network (PI) бағасының тарихы
PI бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
PI бағасының болжамы
PI қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің PI бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
