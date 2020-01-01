Paal AI (PAAL) токеномикасы
Paal AI (PAAL) туралы ақпарат
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Paal AI (PAAL) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Paal AI (PAAL) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Paal AI (PAAL) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
PAAL токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
- Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:
- Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
- No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
- 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
- 1% to marketing
- 1% to buyback and burn
- 1% to development
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Stake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Tokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
|Exclusive AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
|Trading Volume Rewards
|1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
|Referral & Compounding
|Referral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
- Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
- Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.
Token Utility
- Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
- Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
|Allocation
|Users, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
|Locking
|Staking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
|Unlocking
|After lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
- Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
- Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.
Paal AI (PAAL) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Paal AI (PAAL) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын PAAL токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша PAAL токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз PAAL токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, PAAL токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
