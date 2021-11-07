Kaspa (KAS) токеномикасы
Kaspa (KAS) туралы ақпарат
Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.
Kaspa (KAS) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Kaspa (KAS) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Kaspa (KAS) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
KAS токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Issuance Mechanism
Kaspa (KAS) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment network that operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, similar to Bitcoin. However, Kaspa distinguishes itself through its unique blockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) architecture, which enables parallel block creation and ordering. The issuance of KAS tokens is entirely through mining, with no premine, no initial coin offering (ICO), and no pre-allocation of coins. This means all tokens in circulation have been, and continue to be, distributed as mining rewards to network participants who contribute computational power to secure the network.
- Consensus: Proof-of-Work (PoW) using the kHeavyHash algorithm
- Block Time: 1 second (with ambitions to increase throughput further)
- Fair Launch: November 7, 2021
- Premine/Pre-allocation: None; all coins are mined
Allocation Mechanism
Kaspa’s token distribution is among the most decentralized in the industry due to its fair launch and lack of premined or pre-allocated tokens. There were no tokens set aside for the team, investors, or advisors. All KAS tokens are earned through mining, ensuring a level playing field for all participants from the network’s inception.
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Supply
|Vesting/Lockup
|Notes
|Mining Rewards
|100%
|None
|All tokens mined
|Team/Investors
|0%
|N/A
|No allocation
|Advisors
|0%
|N/A
|No allocation
|Community/Grants
|0%
|N/A
|No allocation
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
KAS tokens serve as the native currency of the Kaspa network and are used for:
- Transaction Fees: Users pay KAS to miners for processing and confirming transactions.
- Network Security: Miners are incentivized with KAS rewards to secure the network and validate transactions.
- Potential Future Use Cases: As the ecosystem develops, KAS may be used in DeFi, NFTs, and other dApps built on Kaspa.
The primary incentive for holding and using KAS is participation in the network’s security and transaction processing, with miners earning rewards for their contributions.
Locking Mechanism
There is no formal locking or vesting mechanism for KAS tokens. Since all tokens are distributed via mining, recipients have immediate access to their rewards. There are no scheduled unlocks, cliffs, or vesting periods for any allocation group, as there were no pre-allocations.
Unlocking Time
Not applicable. Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlock schedule. All KAS in circulation has been mined and is immediately liquid.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Work mining, no premine, no ICO, no pre-allocation
|Allocation
|100% to miners, 0% to team/investors/advisors/community
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, network security, future dApp utility
|Locking
|None; all mined tokens are immediately liquid
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or unlock schedule
Key Takeaways
- Kaspa is one of the few major cryptocurrencies with a truly fair launch and no premined or pre-allocated tokens.
- All KAS tokens are distributed through mining, ensuring maximum decentralization and fairness.
- There are no lockups, vesting, or scheduled unlocks—every token in circulation is immediately usable.
- The primary use of KAS is for transaction fees and network security, with future potential for broader utility as the ecosystem grows.
For more technical and economic details, you can visit the Kaspa Features page or review the Kaspa GitHub repository.
Kaspa (KAS) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Kaspa (KAS) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын KAS токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша KAS токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз KAS токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, KAS токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
