Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) токеномикасы

Токен қамтуы, тарату моделі және өзекті нарық деректерін қоса, Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) туралы негізгі ақпаратпен танысыңыз.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) туралы ақпарат

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Ресми веб-сайт:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.

Нарық капитализациясы: $ 45.05M
$ 45.05M
$ 45.05M$ 45.05M
Жалпы қамтуы:
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M$ 999.95M
Айналымдағы қамту:
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M$ 999.95M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау): $ 45.05M
$ 45.05M
$ 45.05M$ 45.05M
Осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіш: $ 0.6985
$ 0.6985
$ 0.6985$ 0.6985
Осы уақытқа дейінгі ең төменгі көрсеткіш:
$ 0.01784659462823309
$ 0.01784659462823309$ 0.01784659462823309
Қазіргі баға:
$ 0.04505
$ 0.04505$ 0.04505

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы

CHILLGUY токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a meme token inspired by the viral "Chill Guy" meme, featuring a laid-back anthropomorphic dog. The token is primarily a speculative asset with no intrinsic utility or planned protocol functionality beyond being traded or held. It is available on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, with the Ethereum contract address being 0x60215db40b04fe029c42c56ff2e02221c1f288ef.

Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism

MetricValue
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1B)
Circulating Supply~1,000,000,000
Issuance MechanismFixed, all minted at launch
InflationNone
  • Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining. The entire supply is in circulation, with no evidence of vesting or scheduled emissions.
  • Liquidity: Liquidity for trading was provided at launch and subsequently burnt, meaning the initial liquidity pool cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryPercentageNotes
Public/Community~100%All tokens available to the public
Team/Founders0%No explicit allocation
Investors0%No explicit allocation
Ecosystem/Rewards0%No explicit allocation
  • Distribution: There is no evidence of private sales, team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The token was distributed directly to the public, likely via decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Solana DEXs).
  • No Vesting: There are no vesting contracts or delayed unlocks for any party.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDescription
UtilityNone; purely speculative and meme-driven
IncentivesNo staking, yield, or protocol rewards
Fees/DividendsNone
GovernanceNone
  • Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading and as a community meme asset. There are no built-in incentives, staking, or governance features.
  • Earning Potential: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using CHILLGUY.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

MechanismDescription
LockingNone; all tokens are liquid and tradable
UnlockingNot applicable
VestingNot applicable
  • No Lockups: All tokens are immediately tradable; there are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks.
  • Liquidity Burn: The initial liquidity was burnt, which is a common practice in meme coins to signal that the deployer cannot remove liquidity and "rug pull" the project.

Tokenomics Table

AspectDetails
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1B)
Circulating Supply~1,000,000,000
IssuanceAll tokens minted at launch
Allocation100% public; no team/investor/vesting
UtilityNone; meme/speculation only
IncentivesNone; no staking, rewards, or dividends
LockingNone; all tokens liquid
UnlockingNot applicable
LiquidityInitial liquidity burnt; cannot be withdrawn by deployer

Additional Context and Implications

  • Market Behavior: As a meme coin, CHILLGUY's price and market cap are driven by social media trends, viral moments, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or protocol adoption.
  • Legal Risks: The token has faced copyright challenges from the original artist of the Chill Guy meme, which could impact its long-term viability or lead to takedown attempts.
  • No Roadmap or Governance: There is no published roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development, which is typical for meme tokens.
  • Risk Profile: The token is highly speculative, with potential for extreme volatility and total loss of value. Users are advised to understand these risks before trading.

Summary Table

CategoryDetails
IssuanceFixed, all at launch
Allocation100% public, no team/investor/vesting
UsageMeme/speculation, no protocol utility
IncentivesNone
LockingNone
UnlockingNot applicable

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, fully-circulating token with no intrinsic utility, incentives, or locking mechanisms. Its value is entirely community- and hype-driven, with all tokens available for trading from launch and no vesting or delayed unlocks. The project is subject to significant volatility and legal uncertainty due to copyright disputes, and should be approached as a high-risk, speculative asset.

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.

Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:

Жалпы қамтуы:

Жасалған немесе жасалатын CHILLGUY токендерінің ең көп саны.

Айналымдағы қамту:

Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.

Максимал қамту:

Барлығы қанша CHILLGUY токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):

Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.

Инфляция деңгейі:

Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.

Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?

Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.

Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.

Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.

Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.

Енді сіз CHILLGUY токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, CHILLGUY токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!

Дисклеймер

Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.