ARC (ARC) токеномикасы
ARC (ARC) туралы ақпарат
The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.
ARC (ARC) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
ARC (ARC) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
ARC (ARC) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
ARC токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a platform for decentralized, modular AI agent deployment, with the ARC token at the core of its ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and align the interests of developers, users, and the broader community.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary, Exponential Decay Model:
The ARC token (previously ATC, now AI3) is issued per block, with the issuance rate declining over time:
- Initial Rate: ~4.75 ARC per block at launch.
- 10 Years: ~2.5 ARC per block.
- 20 Years: ~1.2 ARC per block.
- 30 Years: ~0.55 ARC per block.
- Exponential Decline:
The issuance curve is steep at first, then gradually flattens, ensuring a controlled, predictable supply and increasing scarcity over time.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for ARC is not publicly available, the following mechanisms are observed in similar agent infrastructure projects and are likely to be reflected in ARC’s approach:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Incentives
|Airdrops, dropgames, and engagement rewards to drive adoption and participation.
|Developer/Team
|Rewards for core contributors and ongoing development.
|Ecosystem Growth
|Incentives for ecosystem partners, integrations, and strategic growth.
|Treasury
|Reserve for long-term sustainability and unforeseen expenditures.
|Exchange Liquidity
|Tokens allocated for market making and exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Utility:
ARC is used to pay for deploying and interacting with AI agents, smart contracts, and decentralized applications within the ARC ecosystem.
- Developer Incentives:
Developers can earn ARC through airdrops, dropgames, and by contributing to the ecosystem.
- Transaction Efficiency:
ARC powers Smart Order Routing and the ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), optimizing transaction costs and speeds.
- Staking and Governance:
While not explicitly detailed, similar platforms use staking for governance and network security, and ARC may follow suit.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Data:
As of the latest available data, there is no public record of formal token locking or vesting schedules for ARC. This may indicate:
- Immediate liquidity for most tokens.
- Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks Disclosed:
There are no recorded unlock events or vesting schedules for ARC in the available data. This suggests either:
- All tokens are liquid upon issuance.
- Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Exponential decay, per-block, deflationary (4.75 → 0.55 ARC/block over 30 years)
|Allocation
|Community, team, ecosystem, treasury, exchange liquidity (exact % not disclosed)
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments for AI services, developer rewards, transaction efficiency, possible staking
|Locking
|No explicit locking/vesting schedules disclosed
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks or vesting events reported
In-Depth Analysis and Implications
- Deflationary Model:
The declining issuance rate is designed to create scarcity, potentially increasing token value over time and rewarding early adopters.
- Ecosystem Focus:
ARC’s utility is tightly integrated with the platform’s AI and smart contract infrastructure, ensuring ongoing demand as the ecosystem grows.
- Transparency and Future Developments:
The lack of detailed public allocation and vesting data is a limitation. As ARC matures, more granular disclosures may emerge, especially if governance or staking mechanisms are introduced.
- Comparative Perspective:
ARC’s tokenomics are consistent with leading agent infrastructure projects, emphasizing long-term sustainability, community incentives, and developer engagement.
Limitations
- No Public Unlock/Lock Data:
The absence of explicit locking and unlocking schedules may pose risks for investors seeking clarity on token supply dynamics.
- Allocation Uncertainty:
Without a published allocation table, the exact distribution among stakeholders remains unclear.
Actionable Insights
- Monitor for Updates:
Stakeholders should watch for future disclosures regarding allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
- Engage with the Ecosystem:
Participation in airdrops, dropgames, and development initiatives can provide early access to ARC tokens and influence the platform’s direction.
References
- OKX ARC Tokenomics Overview
- Bitget ARC Listing Announcement
Note: This analysis is based on the latest available data as of September 2025. For the most current and detailed information, consult official ARC documentation and community channels.
ARC (ARC) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
ARC (ARC) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын ARC токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша ARC токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз ARC токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, ARC токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
ARC (ARC) бағасының тарихы
ARC бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
ARC бағасының болжамы
ARC қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің ARC бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
