Arbitrum (ARB) токеномикасы
Arbitrum (ARB) туралы ақпарат
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
Arbitrum (ARB) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
Arbitrum (ARB) токенінің тереңдетілген құрылымы
ARB токендерінің қалай шығарылатынын, үлестірілетінін және ашылатынын тереңірек біліңіз. Бұл бөлім токеннің экономикалық құрылымының негізгі аспектілерін көрсетеді: пайдалығы, ынталандырулары және құқықпен қамтылуы.
Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core development team and advisors
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors in the project
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to users based on historical activity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives and operational expenses
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem-related efforts
As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.
- DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.
- Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.
- Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.
Example Unlock Table
|Recipient Category
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Type
|Daily Unlock Amount (ARB)
|Granularity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|513,347
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.
6. Additional Mechanisms
- Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.
- Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.
7. Implications and Analysis
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.
- Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.
8. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|DAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops
|Incentives
|No native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs
|Locking
|4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately
|Unlocking
|Linear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027
References
- All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.
In conclusion:
Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.
Arbitrum (ARB) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
Arbitrum (ARB) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын ARB токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша ARB токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз ARB токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, ARB токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Қалай ARB сатып алуға болады
Портфеліңізге Arbitrum (ARB) қосқыңыз келе ме? MEXC биржасы ARB сатып алудың әртүрлі әдістерін, соның ішінде несие карталарын, банк аударымдарын және “peer-to-peer” сауданы қолдайды. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC крипто сатып алуды оңай және қауіпсіз етеді.
Arbitrum (ARB) бағасының тарихы
ARB бағасының тарихын талдау пайдаланушыларға өткен нарық қозғалыстарын, негізгі қолдау/қарсылық деңгейлерін және құбылмалық үлгілерін түсінуге көмектеседі. Сіз осы уақытқа дейінгі ең жоғары көрсеткіштерді бақылап жатсаңыз немесе трендтерді анықтайсыз ба, тарихи деректер - бағаны болжау мен техникалық талдаудың маңызды бөлігі.
ARB бағасының болжамы
ARB қайда бет алып жатқанын білгіңіз келе ме? Біздің ARB бағасын болжау бетіміз болашаққа көзқарасты қамтамасыз ету үшін нарықтағы жағдайды, тарихи үрдістерді және техникалық көрсеткіштерді біріктіреді.
Неліктен MEXC-ді таңдау керек?
MEXC - әлемдегі миллиондаған пайдаланушылар сенім артқан әлемдегі ең үздік криптовалюта биржаларының бірі. Сіз енді бастаған болсаңыз да, кәсіпқой болсаңыз да, MEXC - криптомен айналысудың ең оңай жолы.
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.
Arbitrum (ARB) сатып алыңыз
Сома
1 ARB = 0.4918 USD