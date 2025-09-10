2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Prediction Market PredictIt Launches in October—Here’s What to Expect

Prediction Market PredictIt Launches in October—Here’s What to Expect

The post Prediction Market PredictIt Launches in October—Here’s What to Expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market PredictIt, which started out as an academic platform focused on political forecasts, is preparing to launch a new exchange after getting the nod from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. PredictIt, operated by the D.C.-based Aristole, said last week that the CFTC approved its applications to operate as both a designated contract market, or DCM, and derivatives clearing organization, or DCO. “With these approvals, Aristotle will launch a new exchange designed to provide U.S. traders with more diverse markets, deeper liquidity, and broader participation,” the company said last week in a press release. The company plans to expand beyond just political markets, but it hasn’t yet provided details on the types of specific markets it plans to roll out. “The market offerings will branch out as is the case with other DCMs,” an Aristotle spokesperson told Decrypt, referring to other regulated prediction markets like Kalshi. We’re not announcing other specific details right now,” the spokesperson said. ﻿ The company said the platform has grown to include more than 400,000 active users, but PredictIt faced a long journey getting these key approvals from U.S. regulators. The platform initially launched in 2014 as an academic, real-money prediction market operated by Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. It has support and is run by Artistotle, Inc., a D.C.-based political technology and data firm founded in 1983 by John Artistotle Phillips. Phillips is CEO of Aristotle, Inc.. It hasn’t always been clear whether he holds the same title, but the spokesperson confirmed he does. The 2014 launch proceeded after the company obtained a no action letter from the CFTC, which granted it permission to “operate a not-for-profit market for event contracts, and to offer event contracts to U.S. persons, without registration as a designated contract market, foreign board of trade, or swap…
Chainbase
C$0,23582-0,04%
DAR Open Network
D$0,0332+3,16%
Threshold
T$0,01635--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:46
Бөлісу
Whale 0xa523 Tops James Wynn With $40M Hyperliquid Loss

Whale 0xa523 Tops James Wynn With $40M Hyperliquid Loss

The post Whale 0xa523 Tops James Wynn With $40M Hyperliquid Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid trader “0xa523” has overtaken James Wynn to become the platform’s largest losing whale, racking up over $40 million in losses in under a month, according to onchain data. In a Tuesday post on X, Lookonchain revealed that the trader’s downfall was driven by a string of high-leverage missteps, including a $39.66 million loss on Hyperliquid (HYPE), where he sold 886,287 tokens before the asset rebounded. Had he held the position, it would now be worth nearly $9 million more. He later lost over $35 million on a long Ether (ETH) position, flipped to a short, and then lost another $614,000. His current Bitcoin (BTC) short is also underwater, showing an unrealized loss of $1.8 million, according to data from Hyperdash. Hyperdash shows the wallet is running a $152 million position with 28.69x leverage and has a combined monthly loss of $39.5 million. Margin usage stands at 114.74%, with full exposure to short positions. Whale loses $40 million in a month. Source: Hyperdash Related: Sky joins bidding war to launch Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin James Wynn lost $23 million in past month Whale 0xa523’s bad trades and missteps place him at the top of Hyperliquid’s leaderboard, surpassing the previous titleholder James Wynn, who posted a $23.6 million loss last month. In July, Wynn disappeared from social media, briefly deactivating his X account after updating his bio to simply read “broke.” He returned days later with two high-risk positions, including a 40x leveraged Bitcoin long worth $19.5 million and a 10x PEPE long valued at over $100,000. Wynn first drew attention in late May, when his $100 million leveraged Bitcoin position was liquidated, followed by another $25 million loss on June 5. He later claimed that large market players had deliberately targeted his liquidation levels. James Wynn lost $23 million last month.…
BIO Protocol
BIO$0,14382-3,92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 687,95+2,09%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54,68+1,84%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:45
Бөлісу
Ready For Some Football? When It Comes To Gambling, Odds Are The IRS Is Watching, Too

Ready For Some Football? When It Comes To Gambling, Odds Are The IRS Is Watching, Too

The post Ready For Some Football? When It Comes To Gambling, Odds Are The IRS Is Watching, Too appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 04: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Football is back—and so is sports betting. Betting is huge in the U.S., and no league is more popular for oddsmakers than the NFL. According to the American Gaming Association, NFL bettors are expected to wager around $30 billion on the league this season through legal sportsbooks. That’s an 8.5% increase from last year—and only includes legal bets made at traditional sportsbooks in the U.S. (It’s no wonder that interest is high. The NFL’s 32 clubs are worth $7.1 billion on average with Forbes ranking the Dallas Cowboys at the top of the valuation list.) With that amount of money being wagered, there are bound to be bad actors. IRS-CI investigates a variety of offenses tied to illegal gambling and encourages U.S. taxpayers to be smart when placing bets. Not All Gambling Is Legal Not every bet is a safe one. IRS-CI reminds you to use state-licensed gambling operations and platforms that are legal in your jurisdiction. According to the AGA, when it comes to sports betting in America, it’s legal in just thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia. Sports betting is legal is 39 states and the District of Columbia. Kelly Phillips Erb “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a number of online crypto casinos offering options for sports betting,” said IRS-CI Chief Guy Ficco. “These are not legal venues to place sports bets. Many are based offshore and don’t follow Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, specifically to attract anonymous users who may be involved in illicit activity.…
Threshold
T$0,01635--%
Union
U$0,0093-1,89%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,3-1,71%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:44
Бөлісу
Asset Entities Soar After $1.5B Bitcoin Treasury Merger with Strive

Asset Entities Soar After $1.5B Bitcoin Treasury Merger with Strive

Recent data reveals a notable uptick in asset entities—companies and institutions that hold significant cryptocurrency reserves—indicating an increased interest in strategic crypto holdings amid evolving market conditions. In particular, merger and acquisition activities within the crypto sector are gaining momentum, with notable moves involving Bitcoin and other digital assets as investors seek to strengthen their [...]
Бөлісу
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/10 09:44
Бөлісу
Dogecoin ETF Could Enter The US Market Soon

Dogecoin ETF Could Enter The US Market Soon

The post Dogecoin ETF Could Enter The US Market Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A leading ETF analyst claimed that a Dogecoin ETF will go live on US markets this Thursday. A meme coin ETF would open the floodgates for more altcoin approvals, as DOGE has no utility or value beyond its community. His assessment prompted a massive rally for DOGE, but this dissipated. The SEC has gotten cold feet on several altcoin ETF approvals, and traders may be waiting for more explicit confirmation. Sponsored Sponsored A Dogecoin ETF This Week? Dogecoin has enjoyed a minor bull run this week, as increasing confidence in ETF approval is encouraging a flurry of trading activity. Eric Balchunas, a prominent ETF analyst, just claimed that the product will hit the markets in two days. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There’s a big group of ’33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 If Dogecoin does get an ETF in the US, that would be a major milestone for crypto history. The Commission has been loath to approve any of the new wave of altcoin ETF applications, but it might greenlight a meme coin? Sponsored Sponsored If this happens, it’d make meme coin history, and presumably signal a string of new SEC approvals. DOGE was the first-ever meme coin, so it seems fitting that it’s leading the whole sector here. A Dogecoin ETF would be the first US-listed ETP of any sort where the underlying asset has zero utility whatsoever. Sure, Balchunas noted that Rex Osprey is using a model with different approval requirements than most proposals, but it’s still an ETF. Market Hesitancy…
DAR Open Network
D$0,0332+3,16%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014212-3,15%
GET
GET$0,008467-0,64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:43
Бөлісу
NEAR Protocol Rises 6.7%, Leading Index Higher

NEAR Protocol Rises 6.7%, Leading Index Higher

The post NEAR Protocol Rises 6.7%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4148.79, up 1.1% (+45.25) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Nineteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: NEAR (+6.7%) and HBAR (+3.1%). Laggards: BCH (-0.3%) and POL (+0.3%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/09/coindesk-20-performance-update-near-protocol-rises-6-7-leading-index-higher
NEAR
NEAR$2,676+0,79%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$580,4-0,42%
MemeCore
M$1,97574+0,81%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:42
Бөлісу
Nearly $405M Presale & 2,100+ dApps

Nearly $405M Presale & 2,100+ dApps

The post Nearly $405M Presale & 2,100+ dApps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 04:00 See how BlockDAG raised almost $405M with miners, apps, & dashboards live, while Solana took years to build 2,100+ dApps. Discover how BDAG changes the game. Solana’s rise into one of the leading networks did not come quickly or easily. It took years of developer support, grant funding, and recovery from repeated outages before the network could show real scale. Today, it hosts more than 2,100 active applications, ranging from DeFi protocols and real-world assets to meme coins that attract global attention. BlockDAG is using a different method. Instead of waiting until launch to prepare, it is delivering essential tools now. The project already includes miners, a mobile-first mining app, detailed dashboards, and a global referral network. The presale is not simply about raising funds. BlockDAG (BDAG) is being used as a full setup stage to prepare the system for long-term use. Solana’s Long Road to 2,100+ Applications Solana today enjoys a reputation for its fast speeds, wide application coverage, and increasing use in DeFi and consumer applications. But this reputation only came after a long period of setbacks and slow recovery. Between 2021 and early 2024, most of Solana’s attention came from NFT hype or technical experiments. The real breakthrough did not arrive until 2025. Projects such as Helium’s DePIN migration and Render’s GPU sharing proved that Solana could host high-value applications. That growth required time, community strength, and consistent financial help. Solana had to recover credibility after downtime and work through scaling questions that delayed wider adoption. Even its tools came later. Wallets, staking services, and explorers were added only after the protocol was live. The ecosystem formed in layers over time, often as a reaction to trends rather than as part of an initial launch plan. Solana now proves it…
RealLink
REAL$0,06262+2,95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54,68+1,84%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012569-1,48%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:41
Бөлісу
Google Cloud locks in $58B revenue pipeline

Google Cloud locks in $58B revenue pipeline

The post Google Cloud locks in $58B revenue pipeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud by Alphabet said it had lined up a new revenue stream to generate $58 billion over the next two years. The disclosure was made at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference and highlighted the division’s growing importance to Alphabet’s overall plans. The cloud unit has been seeking to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing businesses within Alphabet as the company’s traditional search engine and advertising business faces growing scrutiny from regulators and competitors. Google Cloud currently holds a $106 billion backlog in contracts. CEO Thomas Kurian said about 55% of this, roughly $58 billion, will be converted into revenue within two years. That total includes only projects currently under contract, so any new deals have the potential to keep bumping up the pipeline. The backlog has resumed growing faster than revenue recognized, demonstrating strong momentum. Earlier this year, the cloud division had already crossed a $50 billion annual revenue run rate. This achievement also solidifies that Google Cloud is becoming a dependable and growing revenue stream for Alphabet, particularly as the company still scales its infrastructure. AI giants drive Cloud growth Customer momentum has become one of Google Cloud’s most powerful weapons. The unit saw a 28% increase in new customers in the latest quarter, indicating how much businesses rely on Google for their computing demands. Most importantly, we see more and more in the artificial intelligence community choosing Google Cloud. Nine of the world’s 10 biggest AI labs are now customers. That list includes OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, which has recently been valued at $183 billion. Both are direct rivals to Google’s AI platforms but rely heavily on Google Cloud to train and serve their models. The reason is clear. Training giant AI systems requires vast computing power, speedy networking, and secure…
Streamflow
STREAM$0,05188-0,42%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10024-0,79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01673+4,01%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:38
Бөлісу
Unleash Your Brand’s Potential At Exclusive Side Events

Unleash Your Brand’s Potential At Exclusive Side Events

The post Unleash Your Brand’s Potential At Exclusive Side Events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unleash Your Brand’s Potential At Exclusive Side Events Skip to content Home AI News Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unleash Your Brand’s Potential at Exclusive Side Events Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-events/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01673+4,01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1398-7,47%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 09:37
Бөлісу
Coinbase Lists Avantis (AVNT)

Coinbase Lists Avantis (AVNT)

PANews reported on September 10th that according to Coinbase Markets , Avantis ( AVNT ) is now available on Coinbase.com and the Coinbase App , labeled as an "experimental" asset. Users can buy, sell, exchange, send, receive, and store the token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01412+10,65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01673+4,01%
Suilend
SEND$0,5363+1,43%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 09:37
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL