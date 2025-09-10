Ready For Some Football? When It Comes To Gambling, Odds Are The IRS Is Watching, Too

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 04: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Football is back—and so is sports betting. Betting is huge in the U.S., and no league is more popular for oddsmakers than the NFL. According to the American Gaming Association, NFL bettors are expected to wager around $30 billion on the league this season through legal sportsbooks. That's an 8.5% increase from last year—and only includes legal bets made at traditional sportsbooks in the U.S. (It's no wonder that interest is high. The NFL's 32 clubs are worth $7.1 billion on average with Forbes ranking the Dallas Cowboys at the top of the valuation list.) With that amount of money being wagered, there are bound to be bad actors. IRS-CI investigates a variety of offenses tied to illegal gambling and encourages U.S. taxpayers to be smart when placing bets. Not All Gambling Is Legal Not every bet is a safe one. IRS-CI reminds you to use state-licensed gambling operations and platforms that are legal in your jurisdiction. According to the AGA, when it comes to sports betting in America, it's legal in just thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia. Sports betting is legal is 39 states and the District of Columbia. Kelly Phillips Erb "Over the last few years, we've seen a number of online crypto casinos offering options for sports betting," said IRS-CI Chief Guy Ficco. "These are not legal venues to place sports bets. Many are based offshore and don't follow Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, specifically to attract anonymous users who may be involved in illicit activity.…