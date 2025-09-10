2025-09-11 Thursday

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design. But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives […] The post People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10
A Monumental CFTC Approval Unlocks New Horizons

The post A Monumental CFTC Approval Unlocks New Horizons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PredictIt Exchange Launch: A Monumental CFTC Approval Unlocks New Horizons Skip to content Home Crypto News PredictIt Exchange Launch: A Monumental CFTC Approval Unlocks New Horizons Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/predictit-exchange-launch-approved/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10
Shenyu: iPhone 17 will be equipped with MIE hardware-level memory security

PANews reported on September 10th that DiscusFish, co-founder of Cobo & F2pool, stated that the iPhone 17 will utilize MIE hardware-level "memory security" technology. EMTE real-time verification will be enabled by default, preventing zero-day attack chains such as out-of - bounds exploits and use-after-free exploits, mitigating side-channel risks. Statistics show that memory security vulnerabilities account for 70% of all software vulnerabilities. This upgrade will help improve the security of wallet signatures and Passkeys .
PANews2025/09/10
Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

Robinhood is launching Robinhood Social, a new in-app social media platform for traders.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10
AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation

BitcoinWorld AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, where innovation drives unprecedented growth, the spotlight often falls on companies that are not just building AI, but also enabling its very creation. One such entity, the AI startup Mercor, is currently making waves across the tech landscape, reportedly eyeing a monumental valuation exceeding $10 billion. For those keenly observing the confluence of technology and finance, particularly within the cryptocurrency space where groundbreaking tech often finds fertile ground, Mercor’s trajectory offers a compelling narrative of rapid expansion and strategic foresight. AI Startup Mercor’s Astonishing Ascent Mercor, founded in 2022 by Thiel Fellows and Harvard dropouts Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, has swiftly positioned itself as a critical enabler for leading AI labs. The company specializes in connecting industry titans like OpenAI and Meta with highly specialized domain experts—from scientists and doctors to lawyers—who are essential for training and refining foundational AI models. This unique service model has propelled Mercor into a league of its own, attracting significant investor attention. Recent reports, citing marketing documents and sources familiar with deal talks, indicate that Mercor is in discussions for a Series C funding round. The target? A staggering valuation of $10 billion or more. This figure represents a significant jump from an $8 billion target discussed just months prior, underscoring the explosive growth and perceived potential of the company. Felicis, an existing investor, is reportedly considering a substantial re-investment, signaling strong confidence in Mercor’s future. Key Milestones and Financial Performance: Founding: 2022 by Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha. Previous Funding: $100 million Series B in February at a $2 billion valuation, led by Felicis. Current ARR: Approaching $450 million in annualized run-rate revenue, with CEO Brendan Foody stating it’s even higher. This is a significant leap from $75 million in February and $100 million in March. Profitability: Generated $6 million in profit in the first half of the year, a notable achievement for a rapidly scaling startup. Understanding Mercor‘s Disruptive AI Training Model Mercor’s core business model is both innovative and essential for the advancement of complex AI. By providing companies with specialized domain experts for AI model training, Mercor addresses a critical bottleneck in AI development. These experts perform crucial tasks, such as data labeling and verification, ensuring that AI models are not only intelligent but also accurate and reliable. Mercor earns revenue by charging an hourly finder’s fee and a matching rate for these services. The company boasts an impressive client roster, claiming to supply data labeling contractors to five of the top AI labs: Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, alongside Tesla and Nvidia. Sources suggest that a substantial portion of its revenue is derived from a subset of these high-profile clients, particularly OpenAI, highlighting Mercor’s strategic importance in the AI ecosystem. To further solidify its market position and diversify its offerings, Mercor is also expanding its technological infrastructure: Software Infrastructure for Reinforcement Learning (RL): Mercor is developing advanced software to support RL, a training method where AI models learn through feedback and iterative improvement. This move positions Mercor at the forefront of sophisticated AI development. AI-Powered Recruiting Marketplace: The company intends to leverage AI to build its own recruiting marketplace, potentially streamlining the process of connecting experts with AI projects and further enhancing its service delivery. The Race for Startup Valuation: Mercor’s Billions The rapid escalation of Mercor’s target startup valuation from $8 billion to over $10 billion in a matter of months is a testament to the fervent investor interest in the AI sector. This valuation places Mercor among an elite group of tech companies experiencing hyper-growth. The company has reportedly received multiple offers from venture capitalists, with some preemptive bids reaching the $10 billion mark. Mercor’s financial trajectory is particularly striking when compared to other fast-growing startups. The company claims it is on track to hit the $500 million ARR milestone faster than Anysphere, the creator of the AI coding assistant Cursor, which famously achieved this within a year of its product launch. What sets Mercor apart even further is its profitability; unlike Anysphere, which is still burning cash, Mercor generated $6 million in profit in the first half of the year, demonstrating a sustainable growth model. The appointment of Sundeep Jain, former chief product officer at Uber, as Mercor’s first president, further signals the company’s ambition to scale and professionalize its operations, preparing for its next phase of expansion and potentially a successful Series C round. Driving Innovation with Reinforcement Learning and Beyond Mercor’s strategic pivot into building software infrastructure for reinforcement learning (RL) signifies a proactive approach to evolving AI training methodologies. RL is crucial for developing highly autonomous and adaptive AI systems, and by providing tools for this, Mercor aims to become an indispensable partner for advanced AI development. This move is not without its challenges, as the competitive landscape is intense. Mercor faces formidable rivals in this space, including: Surge AI: Reportedly in talks to raise funding at a staggering $25 billion valuation. Turing Labs: Another significant player in the data labeling and AI services sector. Scale AI: A major competitor that is also expanding its offerings into RL services. Notably, Scale AI has sued Mercor for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, highlighting the fierce competition for market dominance. Furthermore, OpenAI’s recent launch of its own hiring platform raises questions about the potential for AI giants to develop their human-expert-powered RL training services in-house, adding another layer of competitive pressure for Mercor. Navigating the Competitive AI Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities While Mercor’s growth is undeniable, the competitive landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. The lawsuit from Scale AI, alleging that a former employee stole confidential documents, underscores the high-stakes nature of the AI training market. Such legal battles can be costly and distracting, but Mercor’s leadership remains focused on its ambitious goals. CEO Brendan Foody has publicly downplayed the need for new funding, stating, “We haven’t been trying to raise at all,” and that the company “turn[s] down offers every month.” He also clarified that Mercor’s reported ARR includes the total amount customers pay for services before contractors receive their portion, a common and auditor-recommended accounting practice also used by competitors like Surge AI and Scale AI. This transparency aims to reinforce confidence in Mercor’s financial reporting amidst its rapid growth. The ongoing “Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025” event, attracting thousands of tech and VC leaders, further emphasizes the broader industry’s appetite for innovation. Companies like Mercor, even if not directly involved in cryptocurrency, represent the kind of disruptive technology that draws the attention of investors and innovators across the tech spectrum, including those deeply invested in the future of digital assets and decentralized solutions. A Future Forged in AI Excellence Mercor’s journey from a 2022 startup to a company potentially valued at over $10 billion in just a few years is a powerful narrative of ambition, strategic execution, and the immense demand for specialized AI services. By connecting the world’s leading AI labs with the human expertise needed to refine their models, Mercor has carved out a crucial niche. Its expansion into reinforcement learning infrastructure and an AI-powered recruiting marketplace positions it for continued innovation, even amidst intense competition and legal challenges. As the AI revolution accelerates, Mercor stands as a testament to the incredible opportunities that arise at the intersection of human intelligence and machine learning, driving forward the very frontier of artificial intelligence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/10
EasyJet Billionaire Launches Bitcoin App With Uphold

The post EasyJet Billionaire Launches Bitcoin App With Uphold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou launches easyBitcoin.app with Uphold support New app makes it simple to buy and earn Bitcoin with rewards built into mobile use Move signals growing Bitcoin validation from traditional entrepreneurs and brands Billionaire entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, best known for founding EasyJet, has stepped into crypto with the launch of easyBitcoin.app. The new platform went live September 9 under the easyGroup brand and is powered by Uphold, a leading on-chain finance provider. JUST IN: Billionaire and EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou is launching a #Bitcoin exchange. “It’s about financial empowerment.” 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pb8VJFJRon — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 9, 2025 Aimed at Mainstream Bitcoin Adoption Haji-Ioannou said easyBitcoin is designed to make it simple and affordable for everyday users to buy, hold, and earn Bitcoin directly from their mobile phones. The app includes reward features that let customers accumulate BTC whether they are purchasing or simply holding. Related: Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $200,000 in Q4? Tom Lee Explains How Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin called the partnership a way to reach people who know about Bitcoin but haven’t yet taken the step to invest, citing multiple earning channels as a differentiator. Bitcoin Gains Validation From Traditional Entrepreneurs The EasyJet founder’s latest approach to the cryptocurrency market has attracted significant interest from the crypto community, gaining approval across various quarters. Most users commenting on the issue on the social media platform X focused on how Haji-Ioannou’s latest move highlights the growing interest in cryptocurrency among big names. One such commentator noted that the influx of traditional entrepreneurs into Bitcoin signals more than hype for the cryptocurrency. According to him, it speaks volumes about how the novel technology is gaining validation in the mainstream. Meanwhile, he clarified that empowerment does not stop in launching an exchange but extends to how people choose to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10
Grayscale files S-3 for Litecoin ETF

The post Grayscale files S-3 for Litecoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale has filed an S-3 registration statement with regulators for a Litecoin ETF. The ETF would track the digital asset Litecoin, one of the older cryptocurrencies. Grayscale Investments filed an S-3 registration statement with securities regulators for a Litecoin exchange-traded fund. The filing represents Grayscale’s effort to launch an ETF tracking the digital asset Litecoin, which ranks among the older crypto assets in the market. An S-3 form allows companies to register securities for public offering using a simplified process. The move follows Grayscale’s pattern of pursuing ETF conversions and launches for various crypto assets beyond Bitcoin. The company has previously filed similar registration statements for other digital asset ETFs as part of its broader strategy to offer regulated investment products. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/grayscale-litecoin-etf-s3-filing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10
Nearly $5 Billion In BTC Left Dormant

The post Nearly $5 Billion In BTC Left Dormant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10
Asset Entities Merges With Strive Enterprises to Launch a Major Bitcoin Treasury Company

TLDR Asset Entities shareholders approve merger with Strive Enterprises to form Bitcoin firm. The new company, Strive Inc., plans to raise $1.5 billion to purchase Bitcoin. Matt Cole will lead the firm while Arshia Sarkhani joins as CMO and board member. Strive targets Mt. Gox claims to acquire discounted Bitcoin pending shareholder approval. Shares of [...] The post Asset Entities Merges With Strive Enterprises to Launch a Major Bitcoin Treasury Company appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10
Record share of U.S. businesses divert China investments: AmCham Shanghai

The post Record share of U.S. businesses divert China investments: AmCham Shanghai appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. Aly Song | Reuters BEIJING — Nearly half of U.S. businesses have redirected planned China investments to other regions over the past year — the highest on record — the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said Wednesday. The business chamber’s survey of members from May 19 to June 20 came shortly after an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and a temporary rollback of some tariffs from mid-May. The two countries last month agreed to extend the trade truce by another 90 days, to mid-November. “For a company, 90 days, that’s just way too short,” Eric Zheng, President of AmCham Shanghai, told reporters, pointing out that the supply chain planning is far longer term. “At least we don’t need to deal with even higher tariffs [for now], but the issue is not going away, it’s still here,” Zheng said. As many as 47% of the survey respondents said that they had diverted investments planned for China, primarily to Southeast Asia. That’s the highest share since the survey first asked the question about plans to shift investments away from China in 2017. The Indian subcontinent, which includes Bangladesh, was the second-most popular destination for redirected investments, while the U.S. and Mexico ranked far lower. U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to encourage businesses to bring manufacturing back to America, with Trump criticizing Apple‘s plans to expand production in India. A few companies, especially in advanced technology, have made high-profile announcements to invest in the U.S. AmCham Shanghai’s members include Apple, Ford, Honeywell, Meta and Tesla. Jeffrey Lehman, the business group’s chair, pointed out that members are affected not just by U.S. tariffs on China, but Beijing’s retaliatory…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10
