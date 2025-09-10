2025-09-11 Thursday

Grayscale seeks SEC approval to convert Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin Trusts into ETFs

The post Grayscale seeks SEC approval to convert Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin Trusts into ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale, a top digital asset management firm, has reportedly filed several documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to obtain approval for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that would follow the performance of Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and  Hedera. These documents include the S-1 and S-3, among other related documents. With this, the digital assets platform intends to convert its current closed-end trusts for these cryptocurrencies into ETFs that will mainly be listed on NYSE Arca or Nasdaq.  According to reliable sources, this is not the first time Grayscale has initiated such an approach. In 2024, the digital assets platform changed its BTC and ETH trusts into exchange-traded products. Crypto firms seek SEC’s approval for ETFs connected to altcoins Concerning Grayscale’s filings with the SEC on its Litecoin ETF, its S-3 filing document states that this prospectus assumes that the commission has either had the 19b-4 application approved or has established general listing regulations that guarantee the Trust’s shares to be among those listed on NYSE Arca.  This follows a growing trend among crypto companies seeking approval for ETFs connected to altcoins. This includes Dogecoin and XRP. Meanwhile, reports from reliable sources have pointed out that earlier on Tuesday, September 9, the SEC had postponed its decision on Bitwise’s spot Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale’s spot Hedera ETF. On the other hand, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Cash trust has demonstrated exemplary results. According to the filing, its net asset value recorded figures exceeding $202 million with its shares priced at $4.31 each on June 30. Notably, a high-performance difference exists between a closed-end trust and an ETF. A closed-end trust can conduct trades for more or less than its net asset value; however, an ETF purchases and sells assets depending on the demand in the market. Additionally, it has an open-end structure that develops…
Bitcoin
BTC
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 10:05
Nasdaq-Listed Sourcing Firm Is Raising $1.5 Billion To Buy Solana

The post Nasdaq-Listed Sourcing Firm Is Raising $1.5 Billion To Buy Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital to launch a Solana-focused treasury strategy. The deal marks the largest Solana-centered raise by a public company and underscores institutional confidence in the blockchain’s growth trajectory. Strategic Backing From Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin Sponsored The private investment in public equity (PIPE) also includes C/M Capital Partners, LP, one of Forward’s largest shareholders. Upon closing, Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani will become chairman of the board, while Galaxy President Chris Ferraro and Jump Crypto Chief Investment Officer Saurabh Sharma will join as observers. “Solana has emerged as one of the most innovative and widely adopted blockchain ecosystems in the world,” said Michael Pruitt, CEO of Forward Industries. “Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth.” Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), one of Solana’s largest validators, will provide trading, lending, staking, and risk management services. Its asset management unit will advise Forward’s treasury plan with institutional-grade tools. Jump Crypto, a core developer in Solana infrastructure, is building Firedancer, a validator client designed to increase throughput and resilience. The firm also supports projects such as DoubleZero and Shelby, highlighting its long-term engineering role in the ecosystem. Sponsored Multicoin Capital, founded in 2017, was Solana’s seed investor and has funded more than 25 projects on the network. Samani, a long-time advocate, said the treasury approach offers more upside than passive holding. “Real economic value is being generated on Solana,” Samani said. “An institutional-scale treasury can be deployed in sophisticated ways within the ecosystem to increase SOL per share at a faster rate than simply being a passive holder.”…
Solana
SOL
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 10:04
US Lawmakers Demand Report On Bitcoin Reserve Plans

The post US Lawmakers Demand Report On Bitcoin Reserve Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. lawmakers advance a bill directing the Treasury to design a custody and security plan for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. U.S. lawmakers are moving closer to establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.  A new appropriations bill, which was introduced in the House of Representatives, has now directed the Treasury Department to study how a reserve would function. It is how Bitcoin would be custodied and what legal authority would support the effort. Representative David P. Joyce led the proposal, which has already cleared the House Appropriations Committee. If the measure advances, it will move to the full House, then the Senate. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve under review The appropriations bill requires the Treasury Department to deliver a report within 90 days of enactment.  That report must outline things like custody procedures, cybersecurity protections, interagency transfer mechanisms and accounting methods for Bitcoin on the federal balance sheet. 🚨BIG NEWS: Congress just dropped a bill for a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.🇺🇸 The bill directs the Treasury to outline a custody plan for all federal $BTC holdings, including those in the reserve. pic.twitter.com/PfrvwBtnKf — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 9, 2025 It also directs the Treasury to identify third-party contractors that may help with custody, and to assess the effects of the reserve on the Treasury Forfeiture Fund. Crypto legal experts say that this process is similar to what institutional custodians already face. Kurt Watkins of Watkins Legal noted that if passed, the bill will force the Treasury to address issues like custody and accounting in the same way as private-sector custodians.  Current U.S. Bitcoin holdings On-chain data shows that the U.S. government already holds around 198,021 BTC, which is worth nearly $23 billion. Most of these assets come from seizures tied to criminal cases.  Officials have confirmed there is no plan to sell these holdings.…
Bitcoin
BTC
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 10:03
Trump Signs Order Tightening Drug Ad Regulations

The post Trump Signs Order Tightening Drug Ad Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday aimed at tightening restrictions on direct-to-consumer drug advertising, expanding his administration’s scrutiny against big pharmaceutical companies and their business practices. The order was signed by Trump on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump in his order blasted increasing rates of drug advertising, saying Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will ensure transparency and accuracy in drug ads, “including by increasing the amount of information regarding any risks associated with” advertised pharmaceutical drugs. Trump also directed Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary to enforce advertising regulations and “ensure truthful and non-misleading information in direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertisements.” The FDA said in a statement it is sending thousands of letters warning pharmaceutical companies to remove misleading advertisements and issuing about 100 cease-and-desist letters to companies it says are airing deceptive ads. The FDA did not disclose which companies received the cease-and-desist letters, but an unnamed Trump administration official identified to CNN a Super Bowl ad for weight loss drugs as an example of its targets. Social media companies and influencers paid to promote pharmaceutical offerings without proper disclosures will also be targeted by the federal government, according to CNBC, which cited unnamed senior officials. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Has Rfk Jr. Said About Drug Advertising? Kennedy suggested banning pharmaceutical advertising on TV prior to last year’s election. However, Tuesday’s order stops short of an outright ban against the advertising. Key Background Trump has sought to reduce drug prices and put pressure on big pharmaceutical companies to do so, demanding the companies in July to drop prices by the end of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 10:02
US judge temporarily blocks Trump from firing Fed Governor Tim Cook

PANews reported on September 10th that a U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Tim Cook. The court will issue an injunction directing Powell and the board to allow Cook to continue serving on the board during the litigation. This is an early setback for the White House in an unprecedented legal battle that could upend the Fed's long-standing independence.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
PANews 2025/09/10 10:01
312K+ Holders, Presence in 130+ Countries, Almost $405M Raised: BlockDAG Moves Toward Becoming Crypto's Global Standard

The digital coin industry is searching for real use cases and sustainable networks. BlockDAG has taken a different route and made steady progress without loud campaigns. With more than 312,000 unique coin holders, 3 million mobile users mining through its X1 app, and expansion into 130+ countries, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving itself as one of the most widely connected projects. The presale now totals nearly $405 million. Growth is not driven by celebrity ties or media stunts. Instead, it comes from real people mining, using, and holding BDAG daily. This strong adoption is placing BlockDAG on the path to becoming the next global standard for digital money. A User-Led Growth Story: 3 Million Miners and Rising The X1 mobile miner app is the center of BlockDAG’s global reach. Over 3 million people have joined by mining directly from their phones. Unlike proof-of-stake systems or costly machines that block everyday users, this app keeps mining open to anyone with a smartphone. That easy entry point is why BlockDAG is spreading in developing regions, to underbanked groups, and among younger people who value simple tools over technical setups. This approach has more meaning than just numbers. Every active miner adds security and strength to the BlockDAG network. The system becomes more distributed and harder to break. While other projects pay for ads or rely on famous names, BlockDAG grows through practical use. The result is a wider and more durable reach. Physical Proof: The Power Era Brings Real Machines BlockDAG is not limited to mobile apps. The project has also shipped 19,800 physical miners around the world, including the X10, X30, and X100 devices. This marks the start of what BlockDAG calls its Power Era, where the focus is on building real mining infrastructure and spreading control. What makes these miners notable is how fast they are being sent out. The shipment pipeline is now targeting 2,000 units per week, with deliveries already confirmed in dozens of countries. The presence of these machines in 130+ regions shows that BlockDAG is not only a digital promise but a working, physical system. The machines prove that mining power is no longer just locked in data centers but is being shared globally. 312,000 Holders and More Each Day Many coin projects claim big communities but lack proof. BlockDAG is different. More than 1,000 new coin holders join every day, adding to the 312,000 wallets already active. This growth is not built on fake trades or forced hype. It is the result of real users holding BDAG. This rise is also balanced by large-scale entries, such as single-day buys of $4.4 million and $3.6 million. Both small and large buyers are part of the network. This mix makes BlockDAG’s base stronger and its market presence harder to shake. Community Strength in Numbers BlockDAG’s reach goes further than wallets. Its social groups now have over 325,000 active members across Telegram, Discord, and other spaces. Around 1,000 daily Medium readers also follow updates closely. These are not silent accounts. They take part in testnets, forums, referrals, and deployment tasks. Unlike many projects that depend on press or outside promotion, BlockDAG creates its own momentum. The community drives growth from within. With shared tools, working miners, and ongoing results, BlockDAG shows what a user-led system can achieve. BlockDAG Presale Hits Nearly $405M in Batch 30 The presale has now raised almost $405 million, placing BlockDAG in a rare group. But the focus is not on spending for attention. The funds are used for miner production, new features, network grants, and global rollout. The presale price stays fixed at $0.0013, while the Batch 30 market price is $0.03. This gives an early entry point with a return potential of 2900%. Already, more than 26.2 billion coins have been sold, with daily funding still crossing $1 million. BlockDAG’s method is clear. It avoids influencer ads and celebrity tie-ins. Instead, it keeps building miners, wallets, and tools. With an entry price still open at $0.0013, it remains one of the few fair deals left in the market. Conclusion: Building Toward a Global Standard BlockDAG did not start with a billion-dollar push. It began with working tools, accessible mobile mining, and a plan to make coins usable for all. That plan has worked. Today, BlockDAG stretches into 130+ countries, supports millions of users, and has raised nearly $405 million without private funding. The project is not only making a coin; it is building a connected global system. Numbers show strong adoption. Growth shows trust. With 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners, and 19,800 machines running, BlockDAG is no longer trying to match the standard. It is already becoming the standard. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post 312K+ Holders, Presence in 130+ Countries, Almost $405M Raised: BlockDAG Moves Toward Becoming Crypto’s Global Standard appeared first on 36Crypto.
Hyperliquid
HYPE
Coinstats 2025/09/10 10:00
Comparing Spartans, Stake.com, and Betfair: The Search for the Top Crypto Casino Affiliate Program 2025

Affiliate programs remain one of the strongest drivers of digital growth in gambling. For creators, streamers, and online influencers, the right deal can turn followers into steady income. Yet programs differ. Some limit commissions, others lock partners into rigid terms, and many give little support to smaller creators trying to scale. By 2025, competition will […] The post Comparing Spartans, Stake.com, and Betfair: The Search for the Top Crypto Casino Affiliate Program 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/10 10:00
Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure

Quantum-resistant blockchain is a new idea in the world of digital money and technology. It means building blockchains that cannot be broken by quantum computers. Today, normal blockchains use cryptography that is safe against normal computers. But quantum computers are much stronger. They can solve math problems much faster. This makes old cryptography weak. The reason this matters is very clear. Blockchains are built on trust. If someone can break the cryptography, then digital wallets, smart contracts, and transactions can all be stolen or changed. This could destroy trust in the system. That is why many experts say it is important to work now on quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure before quantum machines grow stronger. This kind of infrastructure is not just about security. It is also about the future of finance, banking, and data. Governments, businesses, and even normal users want to know that blockchain will be safe in 10 or 20 years. The change will not happen in one night, but planning is already starting across the industry. How Quantum Computing Threatens Blockchain Security To understand why quantum computing is a risk, it helps to know how blockchain security works today. Two things are actually used in every wallet and transaction. One is a secret key that is the private key. The other one is a public key that is accessible to anyone. The transaction is signed by the private key and verified by the public key to ensure it is right. Ordinary computers are unable to obtain the secret key from the open one. Thousands of years would be needed to guess it. Quantum computers are otherwise. Their qubits are not normal bits. This gives them the strength to address colossal issues in a much quicker manner. Shor’s algorithm is one of the well-known quantum approaches. This algorithm has the capability of breaking the type of cryptography employed in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most blockchains. It does not take thousands of years to get the private keys of the public ones, but a period of hours or days. Should this occur, it implies that one may access wallets, swipe coins, or even alter smart contracts. Both proof-of-work blockchains, such as Bitcoin, and proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Ethereum, use the same form of cryptography. Both are at risk. The threat is not money alone. It is also on other systems such as supply chain records, medical data, and government IDs, which might be supported by blockchain in the future. That is why the discussion of quantum-resistant systems is becoming more and more powerful. It has nothing to do with fear these days, but it has nothing to do with what may be coming right before our eyes when a quantum computer is made. What is Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure Quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure denotes constructing an entire infrastructure of a system that is resistant to quantum algorithms. The term infrastructure is significant. It does not all rely on wallets or smart contracts. It consists of nodes, validators, consensus, and the cryptography itself. The chain should be updated in everything. Simply put, such an infrastructure relies on a new type of cryptography that is hard even for a quantum computer to solve. These are lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate systems. They are referred to as post-quantum cryptography. Researchers are experimenting with these approaches to determine which one is the best to use in blockchains. This kind of infrastructure is different from normal blockchain networks. A normal blockchain today might use elliptic curve cryptography. A quantum-resistant blockchain will replace that with stronger systems. It may even use hybrid setups where old and new cryptography are mixed during the transition. The idea is not only to protect against future hackers. It is also to give confidence to banks, governments, and big companies that blockchains are safe to use for decades. Without this trust, adoption of blockchain in serious fields like healthcare and defense may slow down. Quantum-Resistant Cryptography for Blockchain Quantum-resistant cryptography is the main tool that makes this type of blockchain possible. Researchers are experimenting with new systems that remain safe even when powered by a quantum computer, instead of the old methods that can be broken by quantum computers. They are referred to as post-quantum cryptography. There are three common examples: lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate systems. Lattice-Based Cryptography Lattice-based cryptography is one of the strongest and most studied. It works by using complex math problems in grids, also called lattices. Quantum computers cannot easily solve these problems. That makes them very useful for blockchain security. Blockchains need digital signatures, encryption, and key exchanges. Lattice-based methods can do all of these in a quantum-safe way. Another good thing is that lattice systems can run fast and scale well. This makes them more practical than some other options. Hash-Based Signatures Hash-based systems are another option. These use hash functions, which are already common in blockchains. The idea is to create digital signatures that cannot be reversed, even with quantum help. One advantage is that hash functions are simple and proven. Bitcoin mining already uses hashing. But one issue is that hash-based signatures can be large in size. This can make storage and speed a little more difficult for blockchain networks. Still, many experts see them as strong and safe. Multivariate Cryptography Multivariate cryptography uses math problems with many variables. These are hard to solve for both normal and quantum computers. Multivariate methods are not as common as lattice or hash-based, but they are still being studied for post-quantum use. Some blockchains may choose multivariate systems for digital signatures, especially if they want flexible and lightweight options. The challenge is making sure they are safe from future discoveries, since some designs have already been broken in tests. Building Quantum-Safe Blockchain Networks Creating a full blockchain that is quantum-safe is not just about cryptography. It is about the whole network. Validators, miners, nodes, and smart contracts all must support the new system. One step is upgrading the cryptographic algorithms in wallets and transactions. This means replacing elliptic curve cryptography with lattice or hash-based systems. Another step is updating consensus rules. If validators cannot process quantum-safe signatures, then the chain will fail. Some experts suggest using hybrid systems for a while. Hybrid systems mix both old and new cryptography. This way, even if one part is broken, the other keeps the network safe. This gives more time for testing and adoption. Community adoption is also important. If only a few users upgrade, the system will stay weak. Full migration across all nodes and users is needed. This will take time and resources. For businesses and governments, upgrading to quantum-safe networks means more cost. But the cost of not upgrading may be much bigger if future hacks destroy trust in the blockchain. Real-World Projects Working on Quantum-Resistant Blockchain There are already some projects and research programs trying to build or test quantum-resistant blockchains. Some universities are working with governments to design post-quantum cryptography standards. In the United States, NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) has been leading a project to pick the best algorithms for quantum safety. Many of these can later be used in blockchain. On the private side, some startups are already building test networks with lattice-based or hash-based systems. They aim to prove that blockchains can still run fast and handle large transactions even with quantum-safe tools. Even larger firms such as IBM and Google, which are engaged in quantum computing, contribute to quantum-safe cryptography research, as well. Not only the construction of quantum computers, but the preparation of the world to receive them is the subject of their work. European and Asia governments are also spending funds on post-quantum cryptography. As an example, European Union research initiatives have begun investigating ways blockchains in banking and supply chain can migrate to quantum-resistant infrastructure. Comparing Traditional Blockchain vs Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Traditional blockchain and quantum-resistant blockchain may look the same to normal users. Both allow digital money, smart contracts, and data storage. But inside the system, they are very different. The main change is the type of cryptography. Below is a simple comparison. Feature Traditional Blockchain Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Cryptography Elliptic curve, RSA Lattice-based, Hash-based, Multivariate Safety against quantum Weak Strong Speed High today May be slightly lower but improving Storage size Small signatures Larger signatures possible Adoption Already global Still in research and testing This table shows why change is needed. Traditional blockchains work fine now, but once quantum computers grow, they may no longer be safe. Quantum-resistant systems prepare for that future. Key Benefits of Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure The main benefit is security for the future. But there are many other reasons why industries and governments care about this upgrade. One benefit is long-term trust. If people believe blockchains will survive the quantum era, they will keep using them. Another benefit is safer DeFi and banking. Billions of dollars are locked in blockchain networks. Losing them to a quantum hack would be a disaster. Another strong benefit is that governments and companies will be more open to using blockchain for identity, supply chain, and healthcare if it is quantum-resistant. This will speed up adoption. Benefit Why it matters Risk if ignored Long-term security Protects against quantum hacks Loss of trust and stolen assets Safer finance Protects banks and DeFi Collapse of blockchain finance Global trust Attracts government use Governments avoid blockchain Wider adoption More industries join Slow adoption and lost growth Quantum-resistant systems are not just about protecting money. They are about making sure blockchain grows into every part of digital life. Challenges in Making Blockchains Quantum-Resistant Even with benefits, there are many challenges in building quantum-resistant blockchains. The first challenge is technical complexity. New cryptography is harder to design and integrate. Many algorithms are still being tested. Some could fail in the future. The second challenge is cost. Upgrading millions of wallets, nodes, and validators is not cheap. For small blockchains, the cost may be too high. The third challenge is migration. Moving from old cryptography to new one requires all users to adopt. If some stay behind, the system stays weak. Future of Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure The future of blockchain depends on how fast the world can prepare for quantum threats. Right now, quantum computers are still in labs. They are not yet strong enough to break Bitcoin or Ethereum. But many experts believe that in the next 10 to 20 years, quantum computers will be much stronger. Timeline for Adoption The timeline for quantum-safe adoption will not be the same for every chain. Some blockchains will move early, testing hybrid systems in the next few years. Others will wait until governments set clear rules. Research from NIST shows that post-quantum cryptography standards may be ready soon, and blockchains can use them after that. Year Range Expected Progress 2025 – 2030 Testing of hybrid blockchains 2030 – 2035 First full quantum-safe blockchains go live 2035 – 2040 Governments and banks adopt for digital money 2040 and beyond Global use of quantum-resistant blockchains Role in Global Finance Global finance will depend a lot on trust. Banks, payment systems, and central banks are moving toward digital money. Without quantum resistance, they will not risk building on blockchains. A safe infrastructure means cross-border transactions, settlements, and stablecoins will be secure in the long run. Future Research and Innovation Future innovation will not stop at cryptography. New systems may combine AI with quantum-safe blockchains. Networks may use multi-chain systems to spread risk. More research is needed to make sure that every part of the chain, from smart contracts to storage, can survive in a quantum world. Why Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Matters for the Future Quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure is not just another upgrade. It is a must for the survival of blockchain. Normal cryptography may look safe today, but quantum computers are coming. They can break the very core of how blockchains work. By moving early, the blockchain world can avoid future disasters. Governments, banks, and industries will also trust blockchain more if they see it is safe for decades to come. The cost and effort may be high, but the price of not preparing is much higher. The future of money, identity, and data may all depend on quantum-resistant systems. This is why research, testing, and adoption must begin today. FAQs on Quantum-Resistant Blockchain What is quantum-resistant blockchain in simple words It is a blockchain that uses new types of cryptography so even quantum computers cannot break it. Can quantum computers really hack Bitcoin Yes in theory. If quantum computers become strong enough, they can break the cryptography behind Bitcoin and other blockchains. Is quantum-resistant blockchain already available today Some projects are testing it, but most big blockchains are not yet quantum-safe. Research is still going on. Will all blockchains need to upgrade to quantum-safe Yes, if they want to survive in the long term. Any blockchain that stays with old cryptography may be at risk when quantum computers grow stronger. Glossary of Terms Blockchain – A digital system that records transactions in blocks and links them together in a chain. Quantum Computer – A powerful new type of computer that uses qubits instead of normal bits. It can solve very hard math problems faster than normal computers. Cryptography – The science of keeping information safe using codes and math. Private Key – A secret code that allows the owner to access their digital wallet or sign a transaction. Public Key – A code that is open to everyone and is used to check if a transaction is valid. Post-Quantum Cryptography – New types of cryptography made to stay safe even when quantum computers arrive. Lattice-Based Cryptography – A type of quantum-safe cryptography that uses complex math grids, called lattices, to protect data. Hash Function – A one-way math function that changes data into a fixed code. Used in mining and digital signatures. Hash-Based Signature – A digital signature made using hash functions that cannot be broken even by quantum computers. Multivariate Cryptography – A system that uses equations with many variables to make it hard for hackers or quantum computers to solve. Validator Node – A computer in a blockchain network that checks and approves new transactions or blocks. Consensus – The process by which blockchain participants agree on which transactions are valid. Hybrid System – A blockchain that uses both old cryptography and new quantum-safe cryptography during the transition period. NIST – National Institute of Standards and Technology, a U.S. body working on post-quantum cryptography standards. Summary Quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure is about preparing for the future of computing. Today, blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum use cryptography that is safe against normal computers but weak against future quantum machines. Quantum computers, using algorithms like Shor’s, could one day break wallets, steal coins, and destroy trust in blockchains. To stop this risk, researchers are testing post-quantum cryptography, such as lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate systems. These methods make blockchains secure even if quantum computers become powerful. Building quantum-safe networks is not just about cryptography. It also requires updating nodes, validators, and community adoption. Several real-world projects, from startups to governments, are already testing quantum-resistant solutions. The benefits are clear: long-term safety, trust from banks and governments, and secure DeFi. But there are also challenges, like technical complexity, high costs, and migration problems. Looking ahead, quantum-resistant systems may start with hybrid solutions in the next decade. By 2040, full adoption across global finance could be possible. For the future of digital money, IDs, and secure data, quantum-resistant blockchain is not optional. It is a necessity.   Read More: Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure">Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Infrastructure
RealLink
REAL
Coinstats 2025/09/10 10:00
Kiln exits all ETH validation nodes in an orderly manner due to SwissBorg-related incidents

PANews reported on September 10th that staking infrastructure provider Kiln announced it has initiated the withdrawal of all Ethereum validators, an estimated process of 10-42 days, with withdrawals taking up to nine days. Rewards will continue to be paid during the withdrawal period, and the dashboard, widget, and API will be temporarily suspended to strengthen infrastructure. Cyrus Fazel also stated that SwissBorg was not hacked, and that the $41 million was related to an external DeFi wallet held by its SOL staking partner, Kiln.
PANews 2025/09/10 10:00
Senate Democrats Signal Support with CLARITY Act Framework

The post Senate Democrats Signal Support with CLARITY Act Framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CLARITY Act framework has been published by Senate Democrats, explaining a broad strategy of supervising digital asset operations in the United States. The proposal presents seven principles that will be used to address any gaps in the oversight with a goal of protecting investors and providing business with a clear direction on compliance. CLARITY Act Expands CFTC and SEC Roles in Crypto Oversight Lawmakers said the CLARITY Act framework is essential as the digital asset market approaches a $4 trillion valuation. A central feature of the released framework grants the Commodity Futures Trading Commission authority over digital commodities. This would apply to non-security assets like Bitcoin and close long-standing gaps in spot market oversight. This is an extension of the crypto market structure bill released by the U.S. senate recently. Digital commodity platforms would also require exposure of token information such as their governance, technology and trading risks. The Crypto Act plan guides the Securities and exchange commission to identify the application of the securities laws on digital assets. Developers and issuers could request formal rulings on whether tokens qualify as securities. Lawmakers said this provision would reduce costly litigation and give businesses regulatory certainty. Digital asset issuers would face stronger disclosure requirements. Reports must include project governance, insider holdings, technology, and use of proceeds. These rules are designed to give investors’ confidence while deterring fraud and insider abuse. Platforms selling digital assets would also be placed under tight control. The SEC would align exchanges, brokers and custodians with existing custody, pricing and execution rules. Custodial finance institutions would receive dedicated supervision to mitigate against risks associated with their operations. Framework Aims For Proper Accountability And Greater Regulatory Capability The CLARITY Act structure also aims at fighting illicit finance. Platforms serving Americans would be obliged to register with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 10:00
