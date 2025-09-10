The Bizarre Ending Of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ Explained

The post The Bizarre Ending Of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judy (Mia Tomlinson) in The Conjuring: Last Rites Warner Bros. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the (not quite) ending to the Conjuring series—Last Rites is more like a family drama than a horror, ending with a bizarre battle involving a haunted mirror. The vast, sprawling Conjuring franchise, which began back in 2013, has spawned a complex web of sequels, prequels and spin-offs, some of which are loosely based on cases covered by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Last Rites is one of those cases, the Smurl haunting, an event so awful that it forces Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) out of the demonology business. However, the film proves to be less about a terrible haunting—it’s an emotional end to an era. What Happens In ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’? The film begins with a flashback, as the Warrens tackle a paranormal case involving a haunted mirror. The case is interrupted as Lorraine is heavily pregnant with Judy and is induced into giving birth after a terrifying vision. Lorraine is haunted by a demonic presence during labor and when the time comes, Judy is stillborn, but the baby miraculously returns to life after Lorraine holds her in her arms. In the present, Judy (Mia Tomlinson) is an adult with a fiance, and her parents are getting older. The Warrens have even stepped away from paranormal phenomena, largely because Ed’s health is poor and his heart can’t take it anymore. Lorraine also seems to be reeling from the many traumas that she has experienced in her life, and is frightened that Judy has inherited her powers of clairvoyance. Interestingly, Lorraine has taught Judy to ward off her frightening visions by using a nursery rhyme, effectively teaching her to suppress her dark side. There’s some soap opera side-plots about Judy’s fiance…