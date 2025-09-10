Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, Location
The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, Location appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue puts his perfect record and his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line this weekend when he faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sunday, September 14, in Japan. Inoue sports a perfect 30-0-0 record and holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles. Meanwhile, Akhmadaliev holds a 14-1-0 record.Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the full details, including the date, time, location of the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev boxing fight card. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia No US broadcast is currently scheduled ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev LAS VEGAS,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:23