Experts Put Maxi Doge Top Over XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

The post Experts Put Maxi Doge Top Over XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heating up this week, and many traders are investing in leading altcoins like XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin to capitalize. There’s no denying these projects are exciting, with institutional interest rising and retail investors returning. However, experts are hailing an emerging altcoin as the best crypto to buy right now. This new contender is a presale project called Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin that taps into the new wave of degen culture forged through the rise of Pump.fun and other highly speculative trading platforms. The project has raised nearly $2 million in its presale so far, making it one of the fastest-growing meme coin ICOs in the market. This shows strong investor hype and FOMO, paving the way for big gains once MAXI starts trading on exchanges. With investors pouring in, its early-stage status, and Dogecoin-inspired branding, Maxi Doge is creating a lot of buzz during its presale – but can it live up to expectations? Let’s look at what the project is all about and how it compares to XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Expert Backs Maxi Doge for 100x Gains Maxi Doge adopts the all-or-nothing mentality that’s taken hold of meme culture this cycle. It’s no longer about “we’re all gonna make it,” but instead about PvP gambling on sub-$100K market cap tokens that offer high rewards and risks in equal measure. The project’s mascot is portrayed as Dogecoin’s younger cousin, a 1000x leverage trading bodybuilder with a Red Bull addiction and a (not so) secret MAXITREN cycle. However, beyond this satirical branding, Maxi Doge also offers tangible utility, which helps differentiate it from the thousands of other meme coins that launch daily. For instance, Maxi Doge features a staking mechanism that’s live during the presale, offering a 161% APY, as well as plans…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:24
Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, Location

The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, Location appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue puts his perfect record and his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line this weekend when he faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sunday, September 14, in Japan. Inoue sports a perfect 30-0-0 record and holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring titles. Meanwhile, Akhmadaliev holds a 14-1-0 record.Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the full details, including the date, time, location of the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev boxing fight card. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025 Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time: 4:00 a.m. ET Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location: IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream: Lemino in Japan Kayo PPV in Australia No US broadcast is currently scheduled ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev LAS VEGAS,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:23
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
$50 Billion Copper Merger Could Spark Bigger Mining Deals

The post $50 Billion Copper Merger Could Spark Bigger Mining Deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strong and growing demand for copper from traditional markets as well as demand from energy transition away from fossil fuels is at the heart of a $50 billion merger of two big mining companies and could be the spark for even bigger copper-driven deals. Canada’s Teck Resources and London-listed but South African born Anglo American agreed on a merger of equals after years of circling each other. Copper cable is at the heart of the merger of Teck and Anglo American. Photo by Denis Charlet AFP via Getty Images. AFP via Getty Images The merger will see current shareholders in Teck emerge with 37.6% of the new business while Anglo shareholders will have a 62.4% interest as well as receiving a special dividend of $4.5 billion ($4.19 per share). Key to the deal is a pair of adjacent copper mines, Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca, high in the Andes mountains of Chile which, when operated in tandem, should generate an annual $1.4 billion in additional pre-tax earnings. A new business to be called Anglo Teck will emerge from the deal which is expected to take 12-to-18 months to complete. It will be headquartered in the Canadian city of Vancouver. 70% Of Earnings From Copper An estimated 70% of future earnings will come from existing copper assets with growth options available, Teck and Anglo said in a joint statement. The two companies said their merged business will have a strong balance sheet “underpinned by a large, more diversified asset and cash flow base, including premium iron ore and zinc”. Over the last three years both Teck and Anglo have been takeover targets for their mining rivals, Australia’s BHP and Swiss-based Glencore. Also circling, but more interested in a deal with Glencore, is London-based Rio Tinto. The creation of Anglo Teck could be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:20
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Flat; Solana Rises: BTC Is On 'Knife's Edge,' Says Analytics Firm — Future Depends On This Level

Cryptocurrencies held steady while stocks hit fresh highs on Wednesday, as a downward revision to jobs data lowered optimism but strengthened expectations for rate cuts.read more
Coinstats2025/09/10 10:18
Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan

The post Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Move: Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan Skip to content Home Crypto News Strategic Move: Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asset-entities-bitcoin-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:16
The Bizarre Ending Of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ Explained

The post The Bizarre Ending Of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judy (Mia Tomlinson) in The Conjuring: Last Rites Warner Bros. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the (not quite) ending to the Conjuring series—Last Rites is more like a family drama than a horror, ending with a bizarre battle involving a haunted mirror. The vast, sprawling Conjuring franchise, which began back in 2013, has spawned a complex web of sequels, prequels and spin-offs, some of which are loosely based on cases covered by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Last Rites is one of those cases, the Smurl haunting, an event so awful that it forces Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) out of the demonology business. However, the film proves to be less about a terrible haunting—it’s an emotional end to an era. What Happens In ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’? The film begins with a flashback, as the Warrens tackle a paranormal case involving a haunted mirror. The case is interrupted as Lorraine is heavily pregnant with Judy and is induced into giving birth after a terrifying vision. Lorraine is haunted by a demonic presence during labor and when the time comes, Judy is stillborn, but the baby miraculously returns to life after Lorraine holds her in her arms. In the present, Judy (Mia Tomlinson) is an adult with a fiance, and her parents are getting older. The Warrens have even stepped away from paranormal phenomena, largely because Ed’s health is poor and his heart can’t take it anymore. Lorraine also seems to be reeling from the many traumas that she has experienced in her life, and is frightened that Judy has inherited her powers of clairvoyance. Interestingly, Lorraine has taught Judy to ward off her frightening visions by using a nursery rhyme, effectively teaching her to suppress her dark side. There’s some soap opera side-plots about Judy’s fiance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:14
Robinhood launches social media platform for traders

The post Robinhood launches social media platform for traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood Markets Inc. is expanding beyond trading by launching a new in-app social network, Robinhood Social. The app’s rollout begins early next year. A select group of customers will be the first to get invitations. After that, the feature will be rolled out to all users. Its arrival is another sign that the online brokerage has entered a new era. Robinhood is a place to invest, combined with community and conversation. Robinhood puts trading at the center of social Robinhood Social follows a simple rule: every post must be linked to a real trade. Whether users share insights on stocks, options, or crypto, it has to reflect an actual position they’ve taken, adding authenticity to the content. The position updates in real time once a trade is posted. Prices, gains, and losses change as markets move. Other traders can join the conversation by commenting directly on the post. This makes the platform more interactive than a static screenshot, for example, or a one-sentence Reddit message. By opting for a trade as the center of every post, Robinhood creates a stark contrast between itself and social platforms like Reddit and X, where users can put unverified claims, inflated claims, or edited screenshots for results. On the other hand, Robinhood Social is transparent because a transaction inside the brokerage underpins every post. The platform also provides additional transparency into investor performance. Users can share the one-day and one-year profit and loss statements. They can also disclose their total profit margins. This allows followers to learn from traders who always win and have the context when trading strategies go awry. The social part won’t be limited to everyday traders. The company expects to include profiles of luminaries like lawmakers and billionaire investors. For instance, trades by the former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:11
Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet in largest investment and Asian market entry

The post Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet in largest investment and Asian market entry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nakamoto has made its largest single investment, committing $30 million to Metaplanet. This investment marks Nakamoto’s first entry into the Asian market, specifically in Japan. Nakamoto has committed $30 million to invest in Metaplanet, marking its largest single investment to date and its first entry into the Asian market. Metaplanet, which operates in Japan, gives Nakamoto exposure to Asia’s expanding digital asset sector. The $30 million commitment exceeds any previous single investment in the firm’s history. David Bailey, a representative of Nakamoto, said, “We are proud to support their mission and believe this investment will further strengthen the global network of companies placing Bitcoin at the center of institutional finance.” Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nakamoto-commits-30m-to-metaplanet-largest-investment-asian-entry/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:10
QMMM Stock Skyrockets Nearly 1,750% on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Treasury Plan

The post QMMM Stock Skyrockets Nearly 1,750% on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Shares in digital advertising firm QMMM Holdings jumped nearly 1,750% after announcing a digital assets treasury plan. The firm anticipates starting with $100 million fund focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It will also seek out investments with Web3 infrastructure projects and “high-quality cryptocurrency assets.” Shares in digital advertising firm QMMM Holdings (QMMM) skyrocketed more than 2,300% at one point on Tuesday after the firm announced that it would create a $100 million digital assets treasury starting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.  QMMM, which trades on the Nasdaq, closed the day changing hands at $207—a 1,736% increase since the day’s opening bell.  “The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said company CEO Bun Kwai in a statement.  “QMMM’s entry into this space reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our vision to bridge the digital economy with real-world applications.”  ﻿ According to QMMM’s announcement, the firm anticipates its treasury will initially start at $100 million—though there is no mention of how the firm will fund the effort. An SEC filing on the firm’s website from January indicates it only had $497,993 in cash and cash equivalents at the end of its last fiscal year on September 30, 2024. It registered a net loss of $1,580,198 over the same period.  Beyond the treasury, which the firm says will only serve as a foundation for its investment in Web3, it will also seek to invest in “high-quality cryptocurrency assets with long-term growth potential, Web3 ecosystem infrastructure projects, and global premium equity assets aligned with QMMM’s strategic vision.”  A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for clarification on how these additional assets may be chosen nor how it would fund its treasury.  The Hong Kong-based firm also intends…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:07
