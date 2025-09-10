2025-09-11 Thursday

CA Man Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison

The post CA Man Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison for his role in laundering $36.9 million from a crypto investment scam that was carried out in Cambodian scam centers, according to a press release published by the Justice Department. The Justice Department’s acting assistant attorney general Matthew G. Galeotti said the defendant was involved in a group that “preyed on American investors” by promising them high returns of crypto investments. Blockchain security firm Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson told CoinDesk that “some of the victim funds in this case were laundered through Huione International Payments, which operated through Huione Guarantee.” Huione was a huge Telegram-based marketplace that was shut down in May based on intelligence from Elliptic, it was estimated to have facilitated up to $98 billion worth of illicit crypto transactions since 2014. The defendant in this case was the former co-owner of the Bahamas-based Axis Digital, which the Justice Department said transferred the proceeds of the scam to a single account at Deltec Bank in the Bahamas before the capital was converted to tether USDT$1.0003 that was then distributed back to Cambodia. Eight co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty so far including Daren Li, a national of China and St. Kitts and Nevis who has been in U.S. custody since April 2024 on separate money laundering charges. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/california-man-sentenced-in-usd36-9m-crypto-scam-laundered-funds-through-infamous-huione-group
2025/09/10 10:33
NHL Goalie Dustin Wolf Commits To Calgary Flames With 7-Year Extension

The post NHL Goalie Dustin Wolf Commits To Calgary Flames With 7-Year Extension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After an impressive rookie season and a second-place finish in the Calder Trophy race, Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In the world of NHL goaltending, size matters. So while nothing has been handed to Dustin Wolf, who checks in at six feet tall, he has seized every opportunity that he has received. Last year, Wolf parlayed 53 appearances with the Calgary Flames into a 29-16-8 record, .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average. He finished second in Calder Trophy voting as rookie of the year as Calgary climbed 15 points in the standings and just missed out on its first playoff spot in three seasons based on a tiebreaker. Now, as Flames GM Craig Conroy enters his third year as general manager and the team prepares to move into its new arena in two years’ time, Wolf is looked up as Calgary’s long-term starter. On Tuesday, the Flames announced that they’d inked Wolf to a seven-year contract extension that carries a cap hit of $7.5 million. Wolf has one year remaining on his entry-level contract so the deal will take effect in the 2026-27 season, when he’s 25. It also includes a 10-team no-trade list in the final five seasons of the deal. “It’s a big day for the organization, obviously excited to get it done,” Conroy said Tuesday morning. Wolf’s contract comes in above Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks, but carries more term in an environment where the salary cap is rising rapidly. One year older, with 50 more games of NHL experience and with arbitration rights as he headed into his negotiation this summer, Dostal signed a five-year deal with a cap hit of $6.5 million in…
2025/09/10 10:32
Economist Says US–China Trade Deficit Reflects Weak Competitiveness, not BRICS Tactics

Soaring tensions over the U.S.–China trade deficit are colliding with BRICS challenges and supply chain risks, spotlighting deep economic vulnerabilities and fueling urgent debate on America’s global competitiveness. US–China Trade Deficit Draws Focus to BRICS Relations and Supply Chain Risks Mounting concerns over the U.S. trade deficit with China have reignited debate over whether the […]
2025/09/10 10:30
Pioneering Milestone: KODA Achieves First South Korean VASP Venture Company Certification

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Milestone: KODA Achieves First South Korean VASP Venture Company Certification In a groundbreaking development for South Korea’s digital asset landscape, Korea Digital Asset (KODA), a prominent digital asset custody firm, has achieved a significant milestone. KODA has become the first virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the nation to receive the coveted KODA venture company certification from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. This pivotal moment signals a major shift in how blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses are recognized and supported within the country’s regulatory framework. What Does KODA’s Venture Company Certification Truly Mean? For years, virtual asset service providers in South Korea faced an uphill battle when seeking venture company status. Historically, many VASPs were denied or even had their certifications revoked, primarily due to their registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). This created a unique challenge for legitimate crypto businesses looking to expand and innovate within the traditional startup ecosystem. Regulatory Hurdle: Previously, the very act of being a regulated VASP was a barrier to venture status. Policy Evolution: A recent, crucial policy change has reshaped this landscape. This new policy now explicitly makes blockchain-based crypto asset trading and brokerage businesses eligible for the certification. KODA’s approval under these updated rules isn’t just a win for the company; it represents a broader acceptance and integration of digital asset businesses into South Korea’s innovation-driven economy. The Journey to KODA Venture Company Certification: A Regulatory Shift The path to achieving KODA venture company certification wasn’t straightforward for the industry. The initial reluctance to grant such status stemmed from regulatory caution surrounding the nascent and often volatile cryptocurrency market. The government aimed to prevent potential misuse or instability, leading to strict interpretations of existing venture company eligibility criteria. However, as the blockchain industry matured and more robust regulatory frameworks for VASPs were established, the need for a more progressive approach became evident. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups, recognizing the innovative potential of these firms, initiated a review of its policies. This led to the landmark decision to include blockchain-based crypto asset services in the eligibility criteria. KODA, a joint venture between Hashed and KB Kookmin Bank, stands out as a leader in digital asset custody. Its strong backing and commitment to regulatory compliance likely played a significant role in its successful application, setting a precedent for other VASPs. Why is This KODA Venture Company Certification a Game-Changer? The attainment of KODA venture company certification offers a multitude of benefits, not only for KODA itself but for the entire South Korean digital asset sector. Venture company status often comes with various government incentives, which can include: Tax Benefits: Reduced corporate taxes and other fiscal advantages. Funding Opportunities: Easier access to government grants, subsidies, and preferred lending rates. Talent Attraction: Enhanced credibility and attractiveness to skilled professionals. Increased Investor Confidence: A stamp of approval that can draw more private investment. Moreover, this certification provides legitimacy and recognition to the virtual asset industry as a whole. It signifies that digital asset businesses are now seen as genuine contributors to technological innovation and economic growth, rather than just speculative entities. Looking Ahead: The Future Impact of KODA Venture Company Certification What does this mean for the broader landscape of virtual asset service providers in South Korea? KODA’s achievement paves the way for other eligible VASPs to pursue similar certifications. This could foster a more competitive and innovative environment, encouraging more companies to adhere to high standards of operation and compliance. The policy change reflects a growing understanding and acceptance of blockchain technology’s role in the future economy. It suggests a progressive regulatory stance that seeks to balance innovation with necessary oversight. As more VASPs potentially gain this status, it could lead to a surge in investment, job creation, and the development of new, cutting-edge digital asset services. This move positions South Korea as a more welcoming jurisdiction for blockchain innovation, potentially attracting international attention and investment in its burgeoning crypto sector. The ripple effect of KODA’s pioneering KODA venture company certification is likely to be felt for years to come. KODA’s historic achievement of becoming the first South Korean VASP to secure venture company certification is more than just a corporate success story. It represents a significant policy evolution, validating the digital asset industry’s role in the national economy. This milestone not only empowers KODA with new opportunities but also sets a crucial precedent, fostering a more inclusive and innovative environment for blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses across South Korea. It’s a clear signal that the future of finance is increasingly intertwined with digital assets, recognized and supported at the highest levels. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is KODA? KODA, or Korea Digital Asset, is a digital asset custody firm jointly established by prominent entities Hashed and KB Kookmin Bank. It provides secure storage and management services for digital assets. 2. What is a VASP? VASP stands for Virtual Asset Service Provider. It refers to any business that conducts activities involving virtual assets for or on behalf of another natural or legal person, such as exchanges, custodians, and transfer services. 3. Why is KODA’s venture company certification significant? It’s significant because KODA is the first VASP in South Korea to receive this certification. Historically, VASPs were often denied due to regulatory complexities. This marks a major policy shift, recognizing digital asset businesses as legitimate innovators and opening doors to government incentives and greater industry legitimacy. 4. What kind of benefits does venture company certification provide? Venture company certification typically offers benefits such as tax incentives, easier access to government grants and funding, enhanced credibility for attracting talent, and increased investor confidence, fostering growth and innovation. 5. How did the policy for VASPs change regarding venture company certification? Previously, VASPs were often excluded or had certifications revoked due to their registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). A recent policy change by South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups now explicitly makes blockchain-based crypto asset trading and brokerage businesses eligible for this certification, acknowledging their innovative potential. Did you find this breakthrough news insightful? Share this article with your network to spread awareness about South Korea’s evolving stance on digital asset innovation and KODA’s pioneering achievement! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Milestone: KODA Achieves First South Korean VASP Venture Company Certification first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/10 10:30
SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
2025/09/10 10:30
Sydney Sweeney Boxes Free Of Her Jeans-Ad Thing

The post Sydney Sweeney Boxes Free Of Her Jeans-Ad Thing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin attend the premiere of “Christy” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Getty Images We could argue September is the cruelest month for producers, actors and directors, what with two of the global “Big Five” film festivals — Cannes and Venice, now done and dusted, and right on the heels of that, the annual Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF. Why that, you may reasonably ask. The not-so-subtle launching of Golden Globes/BAFTA/Oscars buzz around this or that theatrical product is difficult to ignite, and the producers need a toehold in North America. Though British and American films often premiere in Cannes and Venice, Toronto is the 21st-century approximation to what “opening in Chicago” was to Broadway producers in the 1930s. On cue then, pretty much the instant the curtains rang down on Venice’s Lido, the Toronto curtains parted, and on September 5, the ingenue-of-the-second Sydney Sweeney, pictured above, popped up on the arm of the original tough-girl and legendary boxer Christy Martin (no relation), to present the premiere of the eponymous Christy. Given the fifteen-minute standing ovation at the raucously well-received Venice premiere of Dwayne Johnson as mixed martial arts pioneer Mike Kerr in The Thrashing Machine, it seems the clear-cut, rough-and-tumble narratives of fighters’ lives seem to be au courant, non? Coming on the heels of Sweeney’s bumptious Summer 2025, the last month of which she spent batting back the public critiques of her American Eagle jeans advertisement, the early-September release of the actress in a resolutely physical, no-holds-barred role running so heavily against type (of a notable female boxer in an abusive marriage) was a godsend. Among its many other…
2025/09/10 10:29
Rose by Any Other Name: But We All Want “USDH” Name

One of the fiercest battles in stablecoin history unfolds on Hyperliquid: the fight for control of the USDH ticker, a prize worth billions.  As Paxos, Frax, Agora, and even Hyperliquid’s own Native Markets team enter the race, the community faces the ultimate question: Who will shape the future of this stablecoin? Four Contenders and the $5.5 Billion Prize USDH is a new stablecoin within the Hyperliquid (HYPE) ecosystem, a decentralized exchange gaining massive traction. Remarkably, the ticker “USDH” — the official label to identify the stablecoin on the platform — has become the target of intense competition. This competition is among major players. Stablecoin USDH from Hyperliquid. Source: Hyperliquid Hyperliquid validators will directly vote to decide which group gets to own the USDH ticker. This contrasts sharply with traditional stablecoins, which a single company usually issues. Here, control is democratized through community voting, turning crypto into one of the most transparent and competitive races ever seen. Four official proposals have been submitted: Paxos Labs, Frax Finance, Agora, and Native Markets as of this week. The scale of the competition for the USDH ticker has stunned the market, with over $5.5 billion in stablecoins in circulation. According to Gauthamzzz, approximately $220 million in annual revenue is tied to whoever secures the USDH ticker. This is no longer just about branding — it’s about control over a critical financial infrastructure. From a Ticker to the Future of Stablecoins While many celebrate this as “the biggest stablecoin bidding war in crypto history”, skepticism remains. Analyst Ryan Watkins argues that the real question isn’t whether a “big institution” or a “native team” wins. Instead, it is up to the winner to ensure proper alignment with Hyperliquid’s long-term vision. Others have voiced concern that the current proposals are “quite concerning.” They warn that these proposals could reduce transparency and pave the way for greater centralization. On the flip side, community enthusiasm is undeniable. According to Zach, the momentum behind the vote shows that people “see the opportunity and are excited about the control it will bring.” Some have even described the event as “peak crypto” — a rare moment where traditional finance and native DeFi collide in an open, chaotic, yet groundbreaking contest. The excitement has even spilled over into prediction markets. Polymarket launched a bet on “Who will win the USDH ticker?” This underlines that USDH is not just another ticker symbol, but a symbol of the shifting balance of power in the stablecoin space. Native Markets is predicted to be the winner. Source: Polymarket The outcome will set a critical precedent. Will traditional financial institutions with deep pockets dominate stablecoins, or will they remain in the hands of native community-driven teams? Either way, the USDH battle will become a case study in how DeFi can democratize financial control. It will also test how much the community truly values decentralization.
2025/09/10 10:28
EXIO Group and CITIC Xinhui Partner to Issue the First Convertible Bond (RWA) Digital Token

According to a report from the Hong Kong Economic Times on September 10th, licensed virtual asset trading platform EXIO Group announced that it has partnered with a trust company under CITIC Xinhui International Capital to issue the first real-world asset (RWA) digital token, $EXCB-25, in Hong Kong (on the Ethereum mainnet) using a convertible senior note structure. This product supports subscriptions in stablecoins, with asset ownership registered by a trust institution. This reduces issuance costs, improves on-chain asset ownership confirmation, and enhances asset value stability.
2025/09/10 10:28
Strive completes merger to enable $700M in Bitcoin purchases, plans immediate buying

The post Strive completes merger to enable $700M in Bitcoin purchases, plans immediate buying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strive completed a merger to enable $700 million in Bitcoin purchases. The firm plans to begin acquiring Bitcoin immediately as part of its new investment strategy. Investment firm Strive today completed a merger that enables it to proceed with $700 million in planned Bitcoin purchases. The firm, founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, indicated it plans to begin acquiring Bitcoin “immediately.” The merger’s completion marks a direct move into crypto assets for Strive, which can now execute its previously announced Bitcoin investment strategy. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/strive-bitcoin-investment-strategy/
2025/09/10 10:28
GameStop Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 as Bitcoin Holdings Lift Balance Sheet

The post GameStop Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 as Bitcoin Holdings Lift Balance Sheet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief GameStop disclosed 4,710 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at $528.6 million with $28.6 million in unrealized gains. Net loss narrowed to $18.5 million from a $44.8 million profit in Q1. Revenue slipped to $673.9 million from $732.4 million while operating costs fell as collectibles sales rose. GameStop narrowed its quarterly loss after booking $528 million of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, a move that ranks among the largest corporate wagers on the crypto since Strategy’s headline-grabbing buys. The Grapevine, Texas-based company reported a net loss of $18.5 million for the quarter ended August 2, compared with a $44.8 million profit in the prior three months.  Revenue slipped to $673.9 million from $732.4 million in the previous quarter, weighed by declines in hardware and software sales. ﻿ GameStop disclosed that it purchased 4,710 BTC during the quarter at a cost of $500 million, in line with an investment policy adopted earlier this year.  The holdings were valued at $528.6 million at quarter-end, generating an unrealized gain of $28.6 million. The company said it uses Coinbase pricing to measure fair value each reporting period, its filing showed. The addition of Bitcoin places GameStop among a small but growing group of publicly traded firms that have diversified into digital assets, exposing their financial statements to swings in crypto markets.  Bitcoin’s price has risen about 18% since early May, helping bolster the carrying value of GameStop’s holdings. The retailer has been reshaping its finances under Chairman Ryan Cohen, raising cash through a $2.7 billion convertible bond sale earlier this year and divesting international units in Canada and France.  GameStop ended the quarter with $6.1 billion in cash and equivalents, excluding its digital assets. Operating losses narrowed to $9.2 million from $10.8 million in the previous quarter, aided by lower selling, general,…
2025/09/10 10:25
