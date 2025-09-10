2025-09-11 Thursday

Quai Network achieves multi-chain through Wormhole, $QUAI/$QI supports native cross-chain

Quai Network achieves multi-chain through Wormhole, $QUAI/$QI supports native cross-chain

PANews reported on September 10th that Quai Network has officially integrated with Wormhole. Quai will leverage Wormhole's core messaging layer to enable seamless asset transfers from over 40 chains to its scalable PoW ecosystem. Quai will also leverage Wormhole's NTT (Native Token Transfers) standard to enable multi-chain native deployment of $QI and $QUAI. Quai is the world's first energy-based monetary system. Consisting of a sharded EVM-compatible blockchain and leveraging the innovative Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus, it boasts a throughput of 255,000 transactions per second (TPS) without sacrificing decentralization. $QUAI is its native token, and $QI is its decentralized "energy dollar." Quai aims to create a stable, low-cost environment for payments, DeFi, SocialFi, NFTs, and other use cases. Wormhole NTT (Native Token Transfers) is an open and composable multi-chain native token transfer standard that enables cross-chain token migration without relying on traditional cross-chain liquidity pools, preserving token metadata and supply characteristics, and reducing transaction fees and operational complexity. It is reported that this integration means a significant improvement in ecological interoperability: users can more conveniently use $QUAI and $QI directly on more mainstream chains, developers can build dApps with native tokens in a multi-chain environment, reducing the burden of bridging and liquidity management, and ecological applications will be easier to connect to existing wallets and infrastructure, thereby promoting the availability and popularity of Quai and expanding its influence on the entire crypto ecosystem.
PANews 2025/09/10
Senator Warren Accuses Secret Crypto Lobbying Behind New Bill

Senator Warren Accuses Secret Crypto Lobbying Behind New Bill

The post Senator Warren Accuses Secret Crypto Lobbying Behind New Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the Republicans’ conduct in proposing crypto market structure regulation. They released a completed draft bill without consulting with Democrats or revealing crypto industry feedback. Warren’s office shared these comments exclusively with BeInCrypto. Several pro-crypto Democrats released a broad framework for their ideal legislation, but it’s much less detailed and actionable. Sponsored Sponsored Warren Decries Crypto Draft Bill Last Friday, Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee released a draft of potential market structure legislation. This 182-page document included many provisions that differed from previous crypto bills, causing Senator Elizabeth Warren to issue a statement on the Republicans’ conduct: “Producing a new crypto regulatory regime requires legislation that can pass both the House and the Senate… So far, instead of working with us, Republicans have produced two partisan drafts – including a recent proposal that reportedly reflects secret feedback from industry and other stakeholders that Republicans refuse to share with Committee Democrats or the public,” Warren claimed. Warren, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, is specifically concerned with how opaque the Republicans have been in devising these crypto bills. For all we know, this draft legislation could have been entirely written by lobbyists. Sponsored Sponsored She is arguably one of the Senate’s largest anti-crypto voices, but pointed out how her fellow Democrats have been working on constructive market structure proposals. Specifically, 12 Democratic Senators released a framework for their vision of a favorable bill this morning. The document’s signatories do not include Warren herself, but it features most of the Senate Banking Committee’s Democrats and a few other liberal crypto allies. In other words, this looks like a good-faith effort to reach a favorable outcome. A Structural Disadvantage? Still, this framework is a six-page list of general priorities, while the Republicans released a finished and complex draft…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10
Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants

Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants

The post Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 05:45 The cryptocurrency world is full of stories where early movers were rewarded exponentially. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE are proof that timing and strategy can turn modest investments into life-changing wealth. Could the next trending meme coin be hiding in a presale right now? BullZilla ($BZIL) is already creating a buzz with its structured presale and massive ROI potential. Bull Zilla presale is engineered for early adopters. Prices rise every 48 hours or when $100,000 is raised, and each stage reduces circulating supply to amplify rewards. Stage 2B is currently live at $0.00003908, with over $300k raised and 1,000+ token holders. For anyone looking for the best crypto to buy today, this presale offers a rare chance to get in before the market catches on. While BullZilla dominates the presale scene, established players like Ethereum and Cardano continue to provide stability, utility, and long-term growth. Understanding how these coins perform alongside presale opportunities helps investors strike a balance between risk and reward. For those hunting the best crypto to buy today, combining early presale entries with proven blockchain giants creates a strategic advantage. BullZilla Presale: Stage 2B Performance BullZilla ($BZIL) is currently in Stage 2B (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie), priced at $0.00003908, with over $300,000 raised and more than 1,000 holders. The Mutation Mechanism drives price increases every 48 hours or after $100k, creating urgency for early investors. The presale includes HODL Furnace staking at 70% APY and Roar Burn, which reduces supply during key triggers. Analysts project a listing price of $0.00527, translating to ROI of 13,388.76% from Stage 2B. For the earliest joiners, ROI until Stage 2B already sits at 579.65%. With $1,000, investors can claim 25.588 million $BZIL tokens, and Stage 2C is expected to deliver a 17% price surge…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10
BullZilla Presale Surges: Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants

BullZilla Presale Surges: Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants

The cryptocurrency world is full of stories where early movers were rewarded exponentially. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE are proof […] The post BullZilla Presale Surges: Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/10
GameStop disclosed holdings of 4,710 BTC, with Q2 losses narrowing

GameStop disclosed holdings of 4,710 BTC, with Q2 losses narrowing

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Decrypt , GameStop disclosed holdings of 4,710 BTC in the second quarter, with a book value of $ 529 million and unrealized gains of $ 28.6 million. The company reported a net loss of $ 18.5 million, narrowing from the previous quarter. Revenue fell to $ 674 million, with declining hardware and software sales and a higher proportion of collectibles sales. The company raised $ 270 million in convertible bonds and sold its Canadian and French businesses. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, excluding digital assets, were $ 6.1 billion.
PANews 2025/09/10
QMMM Stock Soars 2,300% on $100M Crypto Treasury Pivot

QMMM Stock Soars 2,300% on $100M Crypto Treasury Pivot

Shares of Hong Kong–based media company QMMM Holdings (QMMM) surged as much as 2,300% on Tuesday before closing 1,737% higher at $207 on Nasdaq. The rally followed the company’s announcement of a $100 million digital asset treasury anchored by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The extraordinary stock move underscored retail-driven momentum and speculation, though volatility quickly reappeared. Its shares dropped nearly 50% in after-hours trading to around $105. QMMM Crypto Treasury Anchored by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana QMMM Holdings is a Hong Kong–based and Nasdaq-listed digital advertising and media firm now pivoting to blockchain and AI. As announced on Tuesday, the company confirmed it will build a diversified $100 million digital asset treasury across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Bitcoin will be the cornerstone of its resilience and market credibility. Ethereum’s smart contract architecture is expected to power AI-driven agents and decentralized applications, while Solana’s speed and scalability will support real-time analytics, metaverse interactions, and Web3 infrastructure. The company’s January SEC filing showed only $497,993 in cash and a net loss of $1.58 million for fiscal 2024, leaving questions over how QMMM will finance its crypto accumulation. No further funding details were disclosed, and representatives did not respond to requests for clarification. QMMM Stock Performance Over the Past Day / Source: Google Finance From Digital Media to Web3 Autonomous Ecosystem Previously a digital advertising business, QMMM has recast itself as a blockchain-native firm. It announced plans for a decentralized data marketplace that uses AI-driven analytics to support investors, developers, and creators. The company aims to provide DAO treasury management tools, smart contract vulnerability detection, and metaverse enhancements. “Our cryptocurrency initiatives, combined with our expertise in AI and digital platforms, are designed to create sustainable value for our stakeholders while reinforcing our role as a forward-looking technology company,” CEO Bun Kwai said in a statement. Mr. Bun Kwai, founder of QMMM, became CEO and Chairman in June 2023 after years of leading subsidiaries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in digital graphic communication from Hong Kong Baptist University. Analysts, Including Benzinga, Call It “Narrative-Driven Upside” QMMM’s explosive surge outpaced moves across the sector, diverging from Canadian peer Sol Strategies, which fell 42% in its Nasdaq debut the same day. Analysts noted the speculative nature of QMMM’s valuation jump, with Benzinga reporting one description as “narrative-driven upside” tied to crypto adoption rather than fundamentals. Despite the initial enthusiasm, shares retraced heavily in after-hours trading, reflecting broader investor caution. With minimal institutional coverage and limited financial transparency, QMMM remains a high-risk play. Its pivot signals ambition to lead in Web3, but execution risks and funding challenges leave its long-term trajectory uncertain.
Coinstats 2025/09/10
Remarkable Momentum: U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $23.2M Inflow, BlackRock Leads

Remarkable Momentum: U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $23.2M Inflow, BlackRock Leads

BitcoinWorld Remarkable Momentum: U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $23.2M Inflow, BlackRock Leads The world of cryptocurrency investment is always buzzing with activity, and recent figures for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are certainly grabbing attention. These investment vehicles, which allow traditional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the digital asset, have shown a renewed surge of interest. This latest development provides a fascinating glimpse into current market sentiment and the evolving landscape of digital asset adoption. What’s Driving the Recent Inflows into U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs? Recently, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a notable net inflow of $23.28 million. This marks the second consecutive day of positive flows, signaling a potential shift in investor confidence. Such movements are closely watched by market participants as they often indicate broader trends in institutional and retail interest. The lion’s share of this positive movement came from BlackRock’s IBIT, which alone attracted a substantial $169.53 million. This impressive performance by IBIT highlights its growing prominence in the market. However, it wasn’t a universal win across all offerings: Fidelity’s FBTC experienced net outflows of $55.81 million. Bitwise’s BITB saw $18.15 million exit. Ark Invest’s ARKB recorded significant outflows of $72.29 million. Interestingly, other ETFs in the sector reported no net change in flows, suggesting a concentrated movement towards specific products rather than a broad market rally. This divergence in performance among different U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs prompts a closer look at investor preferences and underlying strategies. Navigating the Competitive Landscape of U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs The competitive nature of the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs market is becoming increasingly apparent. While BlackRock’s IBIT continues to demonstrate strong leadership, the outflows from other prominent funds like Fidelity and Ark Invest indicate that investors are being selective. Several factors could contribute to this selectivity: Brand Recognition and Trust: Established financial institutions often inspire greater confidence. Fee Structures: Minor differences in management fees can influence large capital allocations. Marketing and Outreach: Effective communication about the ETF’s benefits can attract more capital. Market Sentiment: Broader market trends and news cycles can temporarily sway investor decisions. These dynamics underscore the importance of ongoing due diligence for both ETF providers and potential investors. Understanding why certain funds attract capital while others see outflows is crucial for assessing the health and direction of the spot Bitcoin ETF ecosystem. What’s Next for U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Investors? The consistent, albeit sometimes uneven, flow of capital into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs suggests a maturing market. For investors, these trends offer valuable insights. While a single day’s inflow doesn’t dictate long-term performance, consecutive positive days can indicate building momentum. It’s essential to consider: Long-Term Trends: Look beyond daily fluctuations to identify sustained interest. Diversification: Consider how these ETFs fit into a broader investment portfolio. Regulatory Environment: Changes in regulations can significantly impact the market. The ability of BlackRock’s IBIT to consistently attract significant inflows, even when competitors face outflows, highlights its strong position. This could be due to its competitive offerings, robust marketing, or simply the sheer scale of BlackRock’s institutional reach. As the market for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs continues to evolve, we anticipate more detailed analyses of these flow patterns to emerge. In conclusion, the recent $23.2 million net inflow into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, predominantly led by BlackRock’s IBIT, paints a picture of selective yet persistent investor interest. While some funds experienced outflows, the overall positive trend for two consecutive days indicates a growing, albeit competitive, landscape for Bitcoin investment products. Keeping an eye on these flow dynamics will be key to understanding the future trajectory of digital asset adoption in traditional finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF? A U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds Bitcoin. It allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through a regulated investment vehicle without needing to buy and store Bitcoin themselves. Q2: Why is BlackRock’s IBIT seeing such strong inflows? BlackRock’s IBIT has seen strong inflows due to several factors, including BlackRock’s significant institutional presence, competitive fee structures, effective marketing, and potentially strong investor confidence in the firm’s overall financial management capabilities. Q3: Do all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs perform similarly? No, as seen in the recent data, not all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs perform similarly. They can experience varying inflows and outflows based on factors like brand reputation, fees, liquidity, and investor preferences, leading to diverse performance outcomes. Q4: What do net inflows and outflows signify for Bitcoin ETFs? Net inflows generally indicate increasing investor interest and demand for the ETF, suggesting a positive sentiment towards Bitcoin. Conversely, net outflows suggest investors are selling their shares, potentially indicating waning interest or a shift in market sentiment. Q5: How can I track the performance of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs? You can track the performance of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs through financial news websites, investment platforms, and the official websites of the ETF providers. These sources typically provide daily flow data, price performance, and other relevant metrics. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable market analysis and insights into the evolving world of cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Remarkable Momentum: U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $23.2M Inflow, BlackRock Leads first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/10
Solana Leads With 2.5x Ethereum’s Revenue

Solana Leads With 2.5x Ethereum's Revenue

The post Solana Leads With 2.5x Ethereum’s Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10
NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto

The post NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent Node Package Manager (NPM) attack stole just $50 worth of crypto, but industry experts say the incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities for exchanges and software wallets. Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer of hardware wallet company Ledger, said in a Tuesday X post that the attempted exploit was a “clear reminder” that software wallets and exchanges remain exposed to risks.   If your funds sit in a software wallet or on an exchange, you’re one code execution away from losing everything,” he said, adding that supply-chain compromises remain a powerful malware delivery vector.  Guillemet took the opportunity to advocate for hardware wallets, saying that features like clear signing and transaction checks would help users withstand such threats. “The immediate danger may have passed, but the threat hasn’t. Stay safe,” he added.  Largest NPM attack stole only $50 in crypto  The attack unfolded after hackers acquired credentials using a phishing email sent from a fake NPM support domain.  Using their newly acquired access to developer accounts, the attackers pushed malicious updates to popular libraries. This included chalk, debug strip-ansi and more.  The code they injected attempted to hijack transactions by intercepting wallet addresses and replacing them in network responses across several blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron and Litecoin.  Related: Venus Protocol recovers user’s $13.5M stolen in phishing attack TON CTO breaks down NPM attack Anatoly Makosov, the chief technology officer of The Open Network (TON), said that only specific versions of 18 packages were compromised and that rollbacks were already published.  Breaking down the mechanics of the attack, Makosov said compromised packages functioned as crypto clippers, which silently spoofed wallet addresses in products that relied on the infected versions. This means web apps interacting with the aforementioned chains risked having their transactions intercepted and redirected without the knowledge of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10
Unlocking Seamless Live Translation With Apple Intelligence

Unlocking Seamless Live Translation With Apple Intelligence

The post Unlocking Seamless Live Translation With Apple Intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary AirPods Pro 3: Unlocking Seamless Live Translation With Apple Intelligence Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary AirPods Pro 3: Unlocking Seamless Live Translation with Apple Intelligence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/airpods-pro-3-translation/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10
