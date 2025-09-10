2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Paxos announces USDH proposal V2, PayPal and Venmo join the ecosystem

Paxos announces USDH proposal V2, PayPal and Venmo join the ecosystem

PANews reported on September 10th that Paxos announced that its USDH Proposal V2 has secured ecosystem integration with PayPal and Venmo, along with $20 million in incentives. The initial AF incentive ratio is 20%, increasing with TVL growth. Paxos will begin earning rewards once USDH TVL exceeds $1 billion, capped at 5%.
PANews2025/09/10 11:02
China's cities compete in AI as US rivalry intensifies

China’s cities compete in AI as US rivalry intensifies

The post China’s cities compete in AI as US rivalry intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > China’s cities compete in AI as US rivalry intensifies The rivalry between China and the United States in the artificial intelligence (AI) field is heating up as each country invests billions of dollars each year to gain an upper hand. Closer to home, Chinese cities are locked in a supremacy struggle to become the national AI hub amid a warning by President Xi Jinping against overinvestment in the technology. Meanwhile, the country’s social media platforms are rushing to implement new AI checks as a new law requiring the labeling of all AI content takes effect. The battle for China’s AI city Beijing has long been regarded as the heart of China’s AI revolution. The city is home to hundreds of leading institutions that have pioneered research into the technology, and this abundance of talent has attracted thousands of startups. Most of the government’s investment in AI has also been concentrated in the capital. According to some reports, Beijing’s AI sector is valued at nearly $50 billion, accounting for half of China’s overall AI exploits. However, in the past few years, other cities have accelerated their efforts and are now challenging Beijing’s dominance. One of these is Shenzhen, the country’s third-largest city and its tech hub, which has earned it the nickname ‘China’s Silicon Valley.’ The city, home to Huawei, Tencent (NASDAQ: TCTZF) and drone giant DJI, is China’s robotics capital with over 50,000 companies in the sector. Shenzhen is capitalizing on this market leadership to supercharge its embodied AI sector, integrating AI in robots to expand the technology’s application. Earlier this year, the city launched the country’s first government agency focused on robotics. “This is a place where we can build a robot with parts sourced within an hour,” says Zhao Bingbing, the director…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 11:01
CoinShares Sets Sights on Wall Street: Will the $1.2B Nasdaq Debut Redefine Crypto

CoinShares Sets Sights on Wall Street: Will the $1.2B Nasdaq Debut Redefine Crypto

CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset manager with approximately $10 billion in assets under management, has announced plans to go public in the United States through a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital, a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Related Reading: XRP Price Confirms Descending Trendline Breakout, Here Are The Targets The transaction would […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 11:00
Best Crypto Coin to Buy Is Not the Usual BTC, ETH or SOL, But an Altcoin Ready to Go Past $2.5 Level

Best Crypto Coin to Buy Is Not the Usual BTC, ETH or SOL, But an Altcoin Ready to Go Past $2.5 Level

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) have long been the pillars of crypto investing. They provide stability, institutional credibility, and a proven track record. Yet their upside potential is increasingly limited. Investors seeking outsized returns are turning to utility-driven altcoins that combine real-world use cases with structural demand mechanics. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) [...] The post Best Crypto Coin to Buy Is Not the Usual BTC, ETH or SOL, But an Altcoin Ready to Go Past $2.5 Level appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 11:00
Polygon and Cardano Face Mixed Outlooks as BlockDAG's $0.0013 Presale Entry & Dashboard V4 Attract Massive Attention

Polygon and Cardano Face Mixed Outlooks as BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Presale Entry & Dashboard V4 Attract Massive Attention

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-0-0013-entry-dashboard-v4-presale-outshines-polygon-cardano/
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 10

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 10

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08066 right now, holding steady after a big pullback from its summer highs.  The price is sitting right on a key support level, and everyone’s watching to see if this zone holds or if sellers push it lower. What We Got Right Yesterday Yesterday, we talked about how trading volume
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:00
Quai Network Goes Multichain with Wormhole, Bringing $QUAI and $QI to 40+ Chains

Quai Network Goes Multichain with Wormhole, Bringing $QUAI and $QI to 40+ Chains

Quai Network is integrating Wormhole’s NTT and messaging layer to enable native, low-fee transfers of $QUAI and $QI across 40+ blockchains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 11:00
New Meme Token Pepeto Launches with Trading Platform as DOGE and PEPE Face Utility Questions

New Meme Token Pepeto Launches with Trading Platform as DOGE and PEPE Face Utility Questions

The post New Meme Token Pepeto Launches with Trading Platform as DOGE and PEPE Face Utility Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. If you’re scanning for the best crypto now, momentum plus real features usually wins attention. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are proven meme coin legends. For 2025, though, trader focus is shifting toward Pepeto (PEPETO), a meme coin, positioning around its PepetoSwap, a cross-chain bridge, and staking. In plain words: Pepeto’s pitch is “tools first,” not just nostalgia. Pepe Coin (PEPE): Meme legend, thinner feature set in 2025 PEPE’s breakout was explosive, viral community, rapid price discovery, and a place in meme history. As cycles turned, momentum cooled.  Without native staking, a steady cadence of new features, or a widely visible roadmap, some holders rotated into projects with active tooling. PEPE remains a cultural force, but its current utility footprint is slimmer than that of newer, tool-led entrants. Dogecoin (DOGE): Brand moat, slower upside without a fresh spark DOGE has unmatched brand power and a massive community. That strength can translate to staying power, but also blue-chip-style price action: steadier, slower. Advertisement &nbsp Without a clear, near-term utility catalyst, DOGE may continue to act more like a store of meme value than a velocity trade. It’s still the icon; it just may need a new ignition source for outsized upside. Pepeto runs on the Ethereum mainnet and centers its narrative on the product: PepetoSwap (zero fees exchange) Trade without fees and no listing costs; you’ll still pay network gas. The pitch: easier pair listings and potentially more volume when meme rotations heat up. Pepeto Bridge (cross-chain access) Move assets between major…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:57
The crypto market rose across the board, with the RWA sector up 3.41% and only the GameFi sector down.

The crypto market rose across the board, with the RWA sector up 3.41% and only the GameFi sector down.

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw an overall rise following the release of last night's revised non-farm payroll figures. The RWA sector led the gains, rising 3.41%, with Ondo Finance (ONDO) surging 11.44% and Plume (PLUME) gaining 5.51%. Only the GameFi sector saw a 2.38% decline, with Four (FORM) plummeting 15.64%. The AI sector rose 2.83%, with Worldcoin (WLD) surging 16.19% in the past 24 hours. The Layer 2 sector rose 2.83%, with Mantle (MNT) gaining 12.70%. The Layer 1 sector rose 1.55%, with Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) rising 2.49% and 3.87%, respectively. The Meme sector rose 1.47%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) and MemeCore (M) rising 4.61% and 6.01%, respectively. In addition, the CeFi sector rose 1.43%, the DeFi sector rose 1.39%, and the PayFi sector rose slightly by 0.01%.
PANews2025/09/10 10:56
Eightco Holdings Stock Soars

Eightco Holdings Stock Soars

The post Eightco Holdings Stock Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings’ stock has just surged over 3,000% after announcing a $250M plan to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury asset with BitMine’s backing. Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) shocked the markets today, after announcing a $250 million plan to acquire Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary treasury reserve asset.  The company, which is known for its e-commerce inventory management solutions, announced the move through a private placement of about 171.2 million shares priced at $1.46 each. BitMine’s Strategic Backing The announcement triggered a massive market reaction. Eightco’s stock closed at $45.08, which is up more than 3,000% from the previous session’s $1.45 close.  At its peak, shares briefly touched $82.98 before cooling off. After-hours trading saw a slight pullback, but the surge cemented one of the largest single-day gains for any Nasdaq-listed stock this year. “Last Friday, Eightco was $4.4mil company. On Monday, it closed w/ implied market value of $8.5bil”… That’s $4.4 *million* → $8.5 *billion* Basically overnight. If someone were pitching this as a movie, script would be tossed in trash for ridiculousness. “Scan the irises” pic.twitter.com/7KlPU0lr55 — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 9, 2025 BitMine Immersion Technologies, the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH), backed Eightco’s treasury initiative with a $20 million investment. The company purchased 13.7 million Eightco shares and framed the deal as part of its larger “Moonshot” strategy to expand its Ethereum ecosystem holdings. BitMine controls more than 2 million ETH, worth over $9.2 billion. This makes it the second-largest crypto treasury in the world, behind only MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings.  BitMine Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee has repeatedly noted Ethereum’s long-term role in merging Wall Street finance with artificial intelligence. Market Reaction From Worldcoin Worldcoin, the controversial cryptocurrency founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, gained nearly 50% in 24 hours after Eightco’s announcement. The token traded at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 10:54
Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL