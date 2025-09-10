China’s cities compete in AI as US rivalry intensifies

The rivalry between China and the United States in the artificial intelligence (AI) field is heating up as each country invests billions of dollars each year to gain an upper hand. Closer to home, Chinese cities are locked in a supremacy struggle to become the national AI hub amid a warning by President Xi Jinping against overinvestment in the technology. Meanwhile, the country's social media platforms are rushing to implement new AI checks as a new law requiring the labeling of all AI content takes effect. The battle for China's AI city Beijing has long been regarded as the heart of China's AI revolution. The city is home to hundreds of leading institutions that have pioneered research into the technology, and this abundance of talent has attracted thousands of startups. Most of the government's investment in AI has also been concentrated in the capital. According to some reports, Beijing's AI sector is valued at nearly $50 billion, accounting for half of China's overall AI exploits. However, in the past few years, other cities have accelerated their efforts and are now challenging Beijing's dominance. One of these is Shenzhen, the country's third-largest city and its tech hub, which has earned it the nickname 'China's Silicon Valley.' The city, home to Huawei, Tencent (NASDAQ: TCTZF) and drone giant DJI, is China's robotics capital with over 50,000 companies in the sector. Shenzhen is capitalizing on this market leadership to supercharge its embodied AI sector, integrating AI in robots to expand the technology's application. Earlier this year, the city launched the country's first government agency focused on robotics. "This is a place where we can build a robot with parts sourced within an hour," says Zhao Bingbing, the director…