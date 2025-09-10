2025-09-11 Thursday

Coinbase Drops From Top 10 XRP Exchanges, Bill Morgan Reacts

Coinbase, one of the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, has dropped out of the top 10 XRP-holding exchanges after a sharp decline in its reserves. Data from XRP Liquidity shows that Coinbase’s XRP holdings have fallen by 83% over the past two months, raising questions within the community about the exchange’s position on the token. Coinbase’s […]
Avalon Labs’ Strategic AVL Token Burn: A Bold Move for Value

BitcoinWorld Avalon Labs’ Strategic AVL Token Burn: A Bold Move for Value In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, strategic moves often define a platform’s trajectory. Avalon Labs (AVL), a prominent Bitcoin on-chain financial services platform, recently made headlines with a significant AVL token burn, incinerating nearly $1.9 million worth of its native tokens. This substantial event, entirely funded by the platform’s monthly protocol revenue, has sent ripples through the market, signaling a strong commitment to value and sustainability. Understanding the Power of an AVL Token Burn What exactly does it mean when a cryptocurrency project executes an AVL token burn? In simple terms, it involves permanently removing tokens from circulation. This action effectively reduces the total supply, similar to a company buying back its own shares to increase their value. For Avalon Labs, this recent event saw $1.88 million worth of AVL tokens permanently destroyed. This isn’t a one-off occurrence. Over the past several months, Avalon Labs has systematically reduced AVL’s total circulating supply by an impressive 37%. This consistent effort demonstrates a clear strategy to enhance the scarcity and, consequently, the potential value of the AVL token. How Does Protocol Revenue Fuel These AVL Token Burns? One of the most compelling aspects of Avalon Labs’ strategy is that these massive AVL token burns are entirely funded by the platform’s monthly protocol revenue. But how does this mechanism work? Revenue Generation: As a Bitcoin on-chain financial services platform, Avalon Labs generates revenue through various services, transactions, and fees within its ecosystem. Buyback Program: A portion of this generated revenue is then allocated to a buyback program. This means the platform actively purchases AVL tokens from the open market. Permanent Removal: Once bought back, these tokens are sent to an inaccessible wallet address, effectively removing them from circulation forever. This process ensures transparency and irreversibility. This self-sustaining model creates a direct link between the platform’s success and the value proposition for AVL token holders. It signifies a healthy, growing ecosystem that can fund its own deflationary measures. What Benefits Can We Expect from the Continuous AVL Token Burn? The consistent execution of the AVL token burn strategy brings several potential benefits for the Avalon Labs ecosystem and its community. Increased Scarcity: By reducing the total supply, each remaining AVL token theoretically becomes more valuable, assuming demand remains constant or increases. Investor Confidence: A clear, transparent, and self-funded buyback and burn program can significantly boost investor confidence, signaling long-term commitment from the development team. Deflationary Pressure: In an often inflationary crypto landscape, a deflationary mechanism like this helps counteract selling pressure and can lead to more stable or appreciating token prices over time. Ecosystem Health: The ability to fund such substantial burns from protocol revenue underscores the robustness and utility of the Avalon Labs platform itself. It shows real-world adoption and transaction volume. Navigating the Future: The Impact of Avalon Labs’ AVL Token Burn While the AVL token burn strategy presents numerous advantages, it’s also important to consider the broader market context. The success of such a strategy is always intertwined with the platform’s continued innovation, user adoption, and the overall health of the crypto market. Avalon Labs is positioning itself as a leader in Bitcoin on-chain financial services. The commitment to a transparent and revenue-funded token burn mechanism could serve as a powerful differentiator. As the platform expands its offerings and attracts more users, the sustained reduction in AVL supply could play a pivotal role in its long-term valuation. This strategic move could indeed be a blueprint for other projects seeking to create sustainable token economies. Avalon Labs’ decision to consistently execute a significant AVL token burn, entirely funded by its protocol revenue, is a bold statement. It highlights a commitment to creating a sustainable and value-driven ecosystem for its native AVL token. With 37% of the total circulating supply already removed, the platform is actively working to enhance scarcity and reward its community. This ongoing strategy positions Avalon Labs as a forward-thinking player in the Bitcoin DeFi space, dedicated to long-term growth and investor value. Frequently Asked Questions about the AVL Token Burn Here are some common questions regarding Avalon Labs’ token burning strategy: What is an AVL token burn? An AVL token burn is the process of permanently removing AVL tokens from circulation by sending them to an inaccessible wallet address. This reduces the total supply of tokens. Why does Avalon Labs burn AVL tokens? Avalon Labs burns AVL tokens to reduce their total circulating supply, aiming to increase scarcity and potentially enhance the value of the remaining tokens. It also demonstrates a commitment to the long-term health of the ecosystem. How often does Avalon Labs conduct an AVL token burn? The article mentions that Avalon Labs has burned 37% of AVL’s total circulating supply over the past several months, indicating a consistent and ongoing strategy rather than infrequent, large events. Where does the money for the AVL token burn come from? The funds for the AVL token buyback and subsequent burn come entirely from Avalon Labs’ monthly protocol revenue, which is generated through its Bitcoin on-chain financial services. What is the total amount of AVL tokens burned so far? Avalon Labs has burned approximately $1.88 million worth of AVL tokens in its most recent event, contributing to a total of 37% of AVL’s circulating supply being removed over time. Did you find this insight into Avalon Labs’ strategic AVL token burn valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about this significant development in the crypto world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin DeFi institutional adoption. This post Avalon Labs’ Strategic AVL Token Burn: A Bold Move for Value first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
CaliberCos Stock Soars 2,500% on LINK Treasury Bet

The post CaliberCos Stock Soars 2,500% on LINK Treasury Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Tuesday, CaliberCos Inc., the Arizona-based alternative asset manager, announced that it completed its first purchase of Chainlink (LINK) tokens under a new Digital Asset Treasury Strategy. The move triggered an unprecedented rally, with CWD shares soaring by 2,500% intraday. Despite the bold shift positioning CaliberCos at the intersection of real estate and blockchain infrastructure, analysts caution that financial instability, extreme volatility, and limited institutional coverage leave the stock a high-risk bet. Sponsored Sponsored First Nasdaq Firm Anchoring LINK Treasury CaliberCos is the first Nasdaq-listed company to anchor a corporate treasury policy around Chainlink. CaliberCos described its initial LINK acquisition as a system test for internal processes, with plans for gradual accumulation over time. Funding will come from an equity credit line, cash reserves, and equity-based securities. CEO Chris Loeffler said the strategy “reinforces our conviction in Chainlink as the infrastructure connecting blockchain with real-world assets.” Sponsored Sponsored The company emphasized that the framework includes tax, accounting, custody, and governance structures, aiming to differentiate itself from more speculative crypto plays. Management framed the pivot as part of a broader effort to position CaliberCos as a blockchain-native financial firm. CWD stock erupted on the announcement, with more than 79 million shares traded versus a typical daily average of under 10 million. Its shares—previously trading near $2.10—surged more than 2,500% intraday to a peak of $56 before settling at $7.60 by the close. The rally followed earlier momentum on August 28, when the stock jumped from $1.70 to $4.40 after CaliberCos first disclosed plans to adopt Chainlink as a treasury asset, drawing sharp attention from retail traders and speculative investors. Despite Tuesday’s rally, CaliberCos shares remain down more than 80% over the past 12 months. Analysts currently rate the stock Hold, with a $2.50 price target that lags far behind current trading…
More Investment And Big Goals For America’s Major League Cricket Amid Saga

The post More Investment And Big Goals For America’s Major League Cricket Amid Saga appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Glenn Maxwell was a star in Major League Cricket (Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for MLC) Supplied After a particularly grim period amid never-ending tumult, prompting major concern as the Los Angeles Olympics inches closer, there is some much-needed positive news for American cricket. Having recently completed its third season, marked by playing a slate of games at the iconic Oakland Coliseum, Major League Cricket – the U.S.’ well-heeled T20 franchise league – has announced that ticket sales increased by 53 per cent and social following rose by 45 per cent. The fourth season will be played from June 18-July 18, 2026, the preferred slot in the calendar for MLC with not much competition from other domestic leagues. “Season 3 showed that demand for top-tier cricket in the U.S. is real and accelerating,” MLC chief Johnny Grave said. “MLC is winning new fans, followers and viewers throughout the USA and around the world.” Backed by high-profile investors, aided by influential Indian businessmen some of whom are ensconced in Silicon Valley, investment from American Cricket Enterprises – MLC’s strategic partner – has now surpassed $150 million. With “at least that amount again” set to be invested over the next few years, 10 international cricket grounds across the country are hoped by 2030. As I have reported in recent months, proposed home grounds for MLC franchises Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom are starting to get closer. “The next phase is further infrastructure investment,” Grave said. “With ACE’s continued backing, our goal is to have 10 international standard venues by 2030, giving more fans access to world-class cricket and creating better environments for American players to develop. ” Seattle Orcas are moving closer to a home ground (Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for MLC) Sportzpics / MLC This has all played…
Bitcoin (BTC) App From easyGroup

The post Bitcoin (BTC) App From easyGroup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. easyGroup, the company behind easyJet and easyHotel, is entering crypto with the launch of easyBitcoin.app, a mobile platform built with Uphold to make buying and holding bitcoin BTC$111,592.60 simpler for retail users, the company said in a press release Tuesday. The move comes as bitcoin trades near record highs and surveys show rising confidence in the asset. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $112,650 at publication time. A study commissioned by Uphold found 88% of U.S. respondents trust bitcoin to grow their wealth over the next decade, with 39% ranking it among their top three investments, ahead of gold and just behind real estate. Despite this, nearly half said trading remains too complex. easyBitcoin aims to lower barriers with incentives including a 1% welcome bonus on recurring buys, 2% annual rewards for long-term holders and 4.5% APY on USD balances paid out in bitcoin, backed by $2.5 million in FDIC insurance, the company said. “Investing in bitcoin has felt like an exclusive club, out of reach for the general public with very high transaction costs,” said easyGroup founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, in the release. “With easyBitcoin, we want to change that.” Uphold commissioned a survey of 1,001 U.S. respondents, aged between 25–50, all holding at least a university degree, and earning a minimum of $80,000 per annum, between June and July this year. A U.K. version of the app is planned for later this year, easyGroup said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/easygroup-launches-bitcoin-app-for-u-s-retail-investors
Hillary Clinton Says Trump Administration Is 'Going Great' For The President, Shares Accusations Of Crypto Corruption

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a dig at President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 9, for using his office for personal gains.read more
BlockDAG $0.0013 Entry & Dashboard V4 Presale Outshines Polygon & Cardano

The post BlockDAG $0.0013 Entry & Dashboard V4 Presale Outshines Polygon & Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market remains a competitive space where projects constantly fight for relevance and trader trust. Polygon (POL) has captured attention through a steady rise in on-chain activity, strengthening its case for long-term adoption. Cardano (ADA) has sparked interest with a notable surge in trading volume, suggesting momentum could return to the network. Both projects continue to generate discussions around adoption, ecosystem stability, and growth prospects, showing their influence among the top crypto projects. Yet, despite these developments, it is BlockDAG that is capturing the strongest traction. The project has not only offered a significant presale price reduction, from $0.03 down to $0.0013, but it has also sold more than 26.1 billion coins while raising over $403 million. With its presale success combined with new infrastructure like Dashboard V4, BlockDAG (BDAG) is shaping an outlook that feels more grounded and sustainable than its rivals. Polygon’s Network Expansion Keeps It in the Spotlight Polygon’s consistent technical progress has positioned it as a noteworthy competitor in the scalability race. The latest Polygon (POL) price forecast highlights stronger network usage, with an increase in wallet activity and on-chain transactions fueling cautious optimism. This renewed engagement suggests Polygon’s ecosystem is far from stagnant, and its adaptability continues to help it compete among top crypto projects. Still, the outlook is not without challenges. Analysts warn that broader market volatility could quickly disrupt gains. Even with improvements in throughput and scaling, Polygon must continue to deliver adoption at the application level to ensure its growth is more than temporary. For long-term relevance, the project must show that it can maintain utility beyond speculative trading cycles. Polygon’s foundation is stronger than many competitors, but its future success depends on whether it can balance momentum with consistent innovation. That balance will determine whether its current positive signals translate…
Stablecoin Policy: China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Policy: China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative In a significant move that could reshape the global digital finance landscape, the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC), the country’s largest government-backed research fund, has begun financing extensive stablecoin policy studies. This initiative highlights China’s proactive approach to understanding and regulating the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. Why is China Diving Deep into Stablecoin Policy? The NSFC has officially started accepting research proposals specifically focused on stablecoins and their associated cross-border monitoring systems. This isn’t just a casual inquiry; the foundation plans to provide substantial grants, ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 yuan (approximately $27,400 to $41,100), to successful projects. According to the NSFC, proposals must include actionable stablecoin policy suggestions. These suggestions are crucial for China to effectively address the inherent risks posed by stablecoins and to contribute meaningfully to the broader framework of digital financial governance. It’s a clear signal that China is not just observing but actively seeking to define its role in this new financial frontier. Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Stablecoins Stablecoins, by design, aim to maintain a stable value relative to a fiat currency or other assets. While they offer benefits like efficient cross-border payments and increased liquidity in the crypto market, they also present unique challenges for regulators worldwide. Potential Risks: These include concerns over financial stability, money laundering, consumer protection, and the potential for regulatory arbitrage if not properly monitored. Opportunities: On the other hand, a well-regulated stablecoin policy could foster innovation, enhance payment systems, and provide a bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy. China’s research initiative is a testament to its understanding of this dual nature. By funding these studies, the nation is preparing to navigate the complexities and harness the potential of stablecoins in a controlled manner. What Does This Mean for Global Digital Finance? China has been a frontrunner in central bank digital currency (CBDC) development with its digital yuan (e-CNY). The expansion into stablecoin policy research suggests a more comprehensive strategy for digital assets. This research could have significant international implications: It may influence global regulatory standards for stablecoins, especially concerning cross-border transactions. Other nations might look to China’s findings as they develop their own digital asset frameworks. It reinforces China’s ambition to play a leading role in shaping the future of digital financial governance, not just domestically but on the world stage. The insights generated from these studies could provide a blueprint for how a major economy integrates stablecoins into its financial system while mitigating systemic risks. Charting the Future: China’s Vision for Digital Governance The NSFC’s funding for stablecoin policy research underscores China’s commitment to robust digital financial governance. This isn’t merely about control; it’s about establishing a resilient and secure digital economy that can withstand future challenges. The proactive engagement in academic research on such a critical topic indicates a long-term vision. It suggests that China aims to: Develop sophisticated monitoring systems for digital assets. Craft innovative regulatory solutions for a rapidly evolving market. Position itself as a thought leader in the global discourse on digital currency and financial technology. This strategic move is set to generate invaluable insights that will inform China’s future digital asset regulations and potentially influence global standards for years to come. The decision by China’s largest research fund to finance extensive stablecoin policy studies marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of global digital finance. By focusing on both the risks and the opportunities, China is actively shaping its approach to stablecoins, aiming to establish a robust framework for digital financial governance. This initiative not only highlights the nation’s strategic foresight but also signals its intent to be a key player in defining the future of digital currencies worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC)? A1: The NSFC is China’s largest government-backed research fund, responsible for financing scientific and technological research across various fields, including now, digital finance. Q2: Why is China focusing on stablecoin policy studies now? A2: China is proactively studying stablecoins to understand and mitigate their potential risks (e.g., financial stability, money laundering) while exploring their benefits for digital financial governance and cross-border transactions. Q3: What kind of proposals is the NSFC seeking? A3: The NSFC is looking for research proposals that offer concrete stablecoin policy suggestions, focusing on how China can address stablecoin risks and contribute to digital financial governance. Q4: How does this initiative relate to China’s digital yuan? A4: While the digital yuan (e-CNY) is a CBDC, this stablecoin research expands China’s broader digital currency strategy, indicating a comprehensive approach to all forms of digital assets and their regulation. Q5: What are the potential global implications of this research? A5: This research could influence global regulatory standards for stablecoins, provide insights for other nations developing their digital asset frameworks, and reinforce China’s role in shaping international digital financial governance. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the evolving world of digital finance and join the conversation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital currencies institutional adoption. This post Stablecoin Policy: China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Klarna's IPO prices above expectations, valuing it at $15 billion

PANews reported on September 10th that Swedish online lending platform Klarna priced its IPO at $40 per share, higher than the originally expected range of $35 to $37, valuing the company at approximately $15 billion. The total raised was $1.37 billion, of which $1.17 billion was distributed to existing shareholders and $200 million went to the company. Klarna's second-quarter net loss widened year-over-year to $53 million, while revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $823 million. The company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KLAR." Earlier in February, Klarna CEO said that Klarna and individuals will embrace cryptocurrencies .
Crypto News: Democrats Endorse Crypto Framework, CFTC Opens Path To Foreign Exchanges

The post Crypto News: Democrats Endorse Crypto Framework, CFTC Opens Path To Foreign Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: In the latest crypto news, Senate Democrats released crypto market structure policy goals on Sept. 9 CFTC issued an Aug. 28 advisory allowing foreign exchanges to register and serve American traders directly. Industry observers noted the Democratic framework could enable the passage of comprehensive crypto legislation. In latest crypto news, Senate Democrats released a comprehensive framework for crypto market structure legislation on September 9, marking a potential breakthrough for bipartisan digital asset regulation. The policy goals emerged as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) provided regulatory clarity for foreign exchanges seeking to serve American traders. Crypto News: Democratic Framework Signals Bipartisan Path Twelve Senate Democrats outlined six core principles for digital asset legislation, including closing regulatory gaps for non-security digital assets and incorporating platforms into existing frameworks. The document addressed consumer protection, illicit finance prevention, and safeguards against corruption, creating headlines in crypto news column. Justin Slaughter of Paradigm characterized the principles as strong, stating he could see a path to bipartisan market structure legislation passing the Senate. The framework marked the first substantive Democratic position on comprehensive crypto regulation since Republicans advanced their discussion draft in May. Crypto News: Reasoning for the Democrats’ guidelines | Source: US Senate The Democratic proposal called for granting the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over digital commodities while preserving SEC authority over securities. Additionally, the document emphasized consumer protection rules for retail-facing platforms and required clear disclosure standards for digital asset listings. Galaxy Research head Alex Thorn noted the absence of Senate Agriculture ranking member Amy Klobuchar from the announcement. He questioned whether Klobuchar would engage as a decisive force, given Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren’s opposition to crypto legislation. CFTC Opens Foreign Exchange Access The regulatory developments coincided with an August 28 CFTC advisory clarifying foreign board of trade registration for…
