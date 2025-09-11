2025-09-11 Thursday

Here’s why the QMMM stock is crashing today

QMMM stock price suffered a harsh reversal today, Sept. 10, as it plunged by over 40%, making it one of the top laggards on Wall Street. Shares of Nasdaq listed QMMM share price plunged to $113, down by over 63%…
GBP/USD buyers hesitate as key resistance holds

The post GBP/USD buyers hesitate as key resistance holds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling buyers hesitate as key resistance holds GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday after posting small losses on Tuesday. The pair could attract technical buyers if it manages to clear the 1.3590-1.3600 resistance area. The US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound in the second half of the day and caused GBP/USD to turn south, as markets turned risk-averse on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Read more… GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls could ignore overbought conditions GBP/USD gains traction in the European session on Tuesday and advances toward 1.3600 after posting modest gains on Monday. Although the technical picture starts showing overbought conditions for the pair, investors could refrain from positioning themselves for a correction unless there is a convincing recovery in the US Dollar (USD). Last Friday’s disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed an increase of only 22,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in August, caused the US Dollar to start the week under bearish pressure and allowed GBP/USD to push higher. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-buyers-hesitate-as-key-resistance-holds-202509101130
XRP Ledger Critical Alert: Validators Should Revert to Version 2.5.1

TLDR XRP Ledger validators have been advised to downgrade to version 2.5.1 due to issues found in version 2.6.0. Alloy Networks and Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, have both warned users about the risks of continuing with version 2.6.0. Version 2.5.1 fixes critical issues related to stalled consensus rounds and prevents false positives. Ripple has [...] The post XRP Ledger Critical Alert: Validators Should Revert to Version 2.5.1 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ray Dalio names 3 must-have assets in an ‘All Weather Portfolio’

The post Ray Dalio names 3 must-have assets in an ‘All Weather Portfolio’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has outlined a strategy to help investors navigate uncertain markets, highlighting three key assets he sees as essential in building what he calls an “All Weather Portfolio.” In an X post on September 10, recapping his Reddit Q&A session, Dalio stressed that instead of trying to predict market movements, investors should focus on constructing a portfolio that performs consistently across different economic environments. The investor explained that various assets thrive under different conditions, making diversification the cornerstone of long-term resilience. “I encourage you to have a well-balanced portfolio, which I call an All Weather Portfolio, that will lead you to your wealth growing at a steadier pace, regardless of what happens. Each economic environment is good for some assets and bad for other assets,” Dalio stated.  Dalio’s recommended assets  According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, equities tend to deliver the strongest returns during periods of economic growth.  Conversely, when growth slows, bonds typically provide stability and offset losses from riskier assets. Meanwhile, gold often plays a crucial role during periods of inflation or when currencies weaken, acting as a haven in turbulent times. By balancing exposure across these three asset classes, Dalio argued that investors can reduce risk and avoid the pitfalls of betting on a single outcome. In his view, such a portfolio can withstand a wide range of scenarios, from booms to recessions, and from stable currencies to inflationary shocks. Notably, Dalio shared these insights at a time when he had warned of an impending economic collapse, citing unsustainable levels of public debt. The economy also sits on edge ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut, which Dalio believes could impact select assets. As reported by Finbold, Dalio projected weaker short-term rates and a softer dollar, particularly against gold, while long-term…
Top Crypto Coins Right Now: BlockDAG, DOGE, VET & PI Market Outlook

4 Top Crypto Coins Right Now: Why BlockDAG’s ROI Potential Could Outshine DOGE, VET, & PI in 2025 Every cycle in crypto brings breakout opportunities that shift the entire market narrative. Some projects rise on hype, while others quietly build adoption that transforms them into giants. In 2025, investors scanning for the top crypto coins […] The post Top Crypto Coins Right Now: BlockDAG, DOGE, VET & PI Market Outlook appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
More Delays: SEC Postpones Decisions On Bitwise, Grayscale Crypto ETFs to November

The SEC has delayed its decisions on Bitwise and Grayscale crypto ETFs until November 12, with over 90 applications still awaiting review.   The SEC has just delayed Bitwise and Grayscale’s crypto ETFs once again, with November 12 as the new deadline for both reviews.  The agency’s decision covers NYSE Arca’s application to list the […] The post More Delays: SEC Postpones Decisions On Bitwise, Grayscale Crypto ETFs to November appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Dogecoin ETF to Launch as First US Fund to Hold Asset With ‘No Utility’

The post Dogecoin ETF to Launch as First US Fund to Hold Asset With ‘No Utility’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas calls Rex-Osprey DOJE the first US ETF to hold an asset with “no utility on purpose.” ETF filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940 instead of the Securities Act of 193, like other crypto ETF filings. Initial institutional adoption is initially, but market cap growth could attract attention, Decrypt was told. A first-of-its-kind Dogecoin exchange-traded fund is set to hit U.S. markets on Thursday, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas flagging the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (ticker: DOJE) as the launch vehicle. “Pretty sure this is first-ever U.S. ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose,” Balchunas tweeted Tuesday, announcing the fund’s debut.  The fund is expected to list using the Investment Company Act of 1940 framework that REX-Osprey previously used for its SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), rather than the Securities Act of 1933 path used by commodity-style grantor trusts. ﻿ Ganesh Mahidhar, investment professional at Further Ventures, told Decrypt that “ETFs under the Investment Company Act of 1940 have mandates around diversification and more governance requirements broadly, as compared to those launched under the 1933 securities act.”  “In a way, regulating it under the 1940 act provides more investor protection and imposes a registered investment structure on the SPV offering it,” he added.  He explained this framework “demarcates the ETF as being more similar to stock and bond ETFs as compared to the BTC ETF, which resembles a commodity ETF.” However, the meme coin classification raises questions about whether similar approvals await other similar cryptos.  Dogecoin “follows the proof of work consensus, same as BTC,” and “has a floor in terms of the power being consumed to produce it,” Mahidhar noted. “This separates Dogecoin from Shiba Inu and Pepe, which run on proof of stake and ‘don’t have the same baseline,’ making…
Donald Trump’s Plans Thwarted! US District Court Rules on Fed Member Trump Tried to Dismiss

The post Donald Trump’s Plans Thwarted! US District Court Rules on Fed Member Trump Tried to Dismiss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As you may recall, US President Donald Trump announced in the last days of August that he dismissed FED member Lisa Cook on the grounds that she made false statements in mortgage agreements. Lisa Cook subsequently filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to remove her from office. Cook argued that the White House lacked the authority to do so and wanted to keep her position. As the tension between Trump and Cook continues, the court made a decision that angered Trump. Accordingly, the US federal court banned the dismissal of FED board member Lisa Cook. The court thus disrupted Trump’s strategy of securing a majority on the Fed board. Court Rules in Trump-Cook Tension! A US District Court has rejected President Trump’s decision to fire Fed member Lisa Cook, ruling that Cook can remain in her position for now. In issuing the preliminary injunction blocking Cook’s dismissal, U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb emphasized that Cook’s retention is critical to the Fed’s independence: “There is no reason to dismiss a FED member. The public interest in the Fed’s independence favors Cook’s reinstatement. The phrase “just cause for dismissal” does not mean that an individual is dismissed solely for conduct that occurred before assuming office. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-plans-thwarted-us-district-court-rules-on-fed-member-trump-tried-to-dismiss/
BC.game, Stake.com, And Spartans’ Lead With 5,963+ Crypto Games

The post BC.game, Stake.com, And Spartans’ Lead With 5,963+ Crypto Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BC.game started in September 2025 by adding Nezha, a slot shaped by Chinese mythology, while strengthening its presence in sports through cricket sponsorships. At the same time, Stake.com is caught in a U.S. lawsuit but continues expanding with new sports picks and casino guides. Both platforms want the spotlight in the list of leading crypto casinos, but their strategies remain tied to old models.  Spartans take a sharper route. It connects directly through a wallet and offers more than 5,963 games along with instant sports betting. Players avoid banking delays or endless approvals. Instead, they get faster access and real ownership. In this shift, Spartans stands as a strong option for those who want a direct and simple experience. Spartans: 5,963+ Games Straight From Your Wallet Spartans works on one idea: your crypto wallet can serve as the entrance to a full casino and sportsbook. With over 5,963 games available, the platform avoids long registrations and payment holdups. Players can connect their wallet, start playing, and cash out instantly. This speed makes Spartans different from most crypto casinos. The choice of content is equally wide. From blackjack, roulette, and baccarat to slots, crash games, and live dealer tables, every option is paired with live sports markets. Bettors can create parlays in football, basketball, UFC, cricket, and more. Both deposits and withdrawals run fast, keeping the action smooth and continuous. Another important part is its presale. Early users get bonuses, promotions, and entry into major giveaways like the Lamborghini challenge. These rewards begin from day one, unlike other platforms where benefits build slowly. By linking rewards directly to activity, Spartans places its players ahead. This design turns Spartans into more than another casino platform. The wallet becomes the center of betting and gaming, cutting out banks or red tape. For those…
BC.game’s 10,000× Nezha Slot and BetRivers’ $200K Festival Can’t Compete With Spartans’ 25% Daily Bonus

Explore BC.game’s 10,000× Nezha slot and BetRivers’ $200K poker series, then see why Spartans’ 25% daily bonus makes every deposit a bigger win.
