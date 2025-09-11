Dogecoin ETF to Launch as First US Fund to Hold Asset With ‘No Utility’

In brief Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas calls Rex-Osprey DOJE the first US ETF to hold an asset with "no utility on purpose." ETF filed under the Investment Company Act of 1940 instead of the Securities Act of 193, like other crypto ETF filings. Initial institutional adoption is initially, but market cap growth could attract attention, Decrypt was told. A first-of-its-kind Dogecoin exchange-traded fund is set to hit U.S. markets on Thursday, with Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas flagging the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (ticker: DOJE) as the launch vehicle. "Pretty sure this is first-ever U.S. ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose," Balchunas tweeted Tuesday, announcing the fund's debut. The fund is expected to list using the Investment Company Act of 1940 framework that REX-Osprey previously used for its SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), rather than the Securities Act of 1933 path used by commodity-style grantor trusts. ﻿ Ganesh Mahidhar, investment professional at Further Ventures, told Decrypt that "ETFs under the Investment Company Act of 1940 have mandates around diversification and more governance requirements broadly, as compared to those launched under the 1933 securities act." "In a way, regulating it under the 1940 act provides more investor protection and imposes a registered investment structure on the SPV offering it," he added. He explained this framework "demarcates the ETF as being more similar to stock and bond ETFs as compared to the BTC ETF, which resembles a commodity ETF." However, the meme coin classification raises questions about whether similar approvals await other similar cryptos. Dogecoin "follows the proof of work consensus, same as BTC," and "has a floor in terms of the power being consumed to produce it," Mahidhar noted. "This separates Dogecoin from Shiba Inu and Pepe, which run on proof of stake and 'don't have the same baseline,' making…