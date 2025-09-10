2025-09-11 Thursday

UXLINK CEO Rolland Saf Unveils Visionary 2032 Cameroon Presidential Bid

The post UXLINK CEO Rolland Saf Unveils Visionary 2032 Cameroon Presidential Bid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK CEO Rolland Saf Unveils Visionary 2032 Cameroon Presidential Bid Skip to content Home Crypto News UXLINK CEO Rolland Saf Unveils Visionary 2032 Cameroon Presidential Bid Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-ceo-cameroon-bid/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 12:28
Vietnam Experiments With Crypto Trading Market In Five-Year Pilot

Vietnam has approved a five-year pilot for cryptocurrency trading, opening a tightly controlled gateway into a market that has grown rapidly without formal rules. The resolution allows only Vietnamese companies to operate platforms. Additionally, it requires all issuance, trading and payments of crypto assets to be settled in the local dong, according to a government announcement Tuesday. Only Vietnamese firms can issue tokens, and they may sell them solely to foreign investors. Vietnam Sets Tough Entry Bar For Crypto Exchanges The rules set a high bar for participation. To begin with, any exchange provider must hold at least 10 trillion dong, about US$379m, in capital. In addition, institutional investors must contribute no less than 65%. Finally, foreign ownership in trading platforms is capped at 49%. Last year, Vietnam ranked fifth in a global adoption index by Chainalysis. An estimated 17m Vietnamese own digital assets, with their combined holdings valued at more than $100b. The pilot will open the door for both domestic holders and foreign investors. Vietnamese who already own crypto will be able to open accounts on licensed exchanges. Once the first license is issued, investors will have six months to move to approved platforms. After that, any trading by Vietnamese on unlicensed venues will be considered illegal. However, the government has not yet specified the penalties. Pilot Builds On Digital Law And Blockchain Rollout Officials see the move as part of a broader effort to manage the country’s fast-expanding digital economy. Earlier in June, the National Assembly passed the Law on Digital Technology Industry. For the first time, the law defines, classifies, and sets out rules for managing digital assets. By July, authorities had rolled out NDAChain, a permissioned Layer 1 blockchain designed to anchor Vietnam’s national digital infrastructure. The system is operated by the Ministry of Public Security’s Data Innovation and Exploitation Center and was developed with the National Data Association. The new pilot builds on those foundations, combining a cautious regulatory approach with the recognition that crypto is already entrenched in Vietnam’s financial landscape. Country Seen As Dynamic Market For Adoption The government, meanwhile, is aiming to balance innovation with oversight. By mandating domestic control of platforms and pegging all transactions to the dong, regulators seek to limit risks while still allowing capital to flow through legitimate channels. Over the next five years, the trial will provide time to measure market behavior and assess the effectiveness of safeguards. In turn, the results may help Vietnam decide whether to expand or tighten access once the pilot concludes. At the same time, Vietnam’s decision places it among a growing list of Asian economies testing formal frameworks for digital assets. As a result, the outcome will be closely watched by global investors, who see the country as one of the most dynamic markets for crypto adoption
CryptoNews 2025/09/10 12:27
Bitcoin, Crypto Market Rise as Court Halts Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Gov Lisa Cook

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/10 12:23
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 10, 2025 – Markets Look to Fed, CPI for Catalyst as Bitcoin Remains Stuck at $111K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 10 Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Coinstats 2025/09/10 12:20
Trump calls on the EU to hit India and China with 100% tariffs

The post Trump calls on the EU to hit India and China with 100% tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has called on the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on Indian and Chinese goods, making the demand during a meeting with senior U.S. and EU officials in Washington this week. The move is aimed at curbing Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine, as India and China have continued large purchases of Russian oil since the invasion. Trump’s team maintains that choking off this trade is crucial to halting Moscow’s war machine. U.S. officials involved in the discussions said Washington is ready to act if the EU moves forward. One official emphasized that the U.S. wants Europe to cooperate and is prepared to respond immediately. Trump reportedly told advisers that “dramatic tariffs” are more effective than sanctions and instructed them to block Beijing and New Delhi from buying Russian oil. He insists that the tariffs remain until both nations end their energy ties with Moscow. European diplomats, however, are split. Hitting India and China so hard creates fear in some capitals of a big trade clash, especially with Beijing. Others say the war in Ukraine requires a tougher response regardless of the costs. Trump has made it clear that he also wants Europe to share the burden. An official near him said any measures would be costly, but stressed that the United States needed its EU partners to join to make them work. Trump escalates trade pressure on India and China Trump is also pursuing open trade avenues. On Truth Social, he wrote that the U.S. and India are in ongoing discussions to resolve trade barriers. He added that he looked forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “in the coming weeks”. As reported by Cryptopolitan last month, Trump raised U.S. tariffs on Indian goods to 50%. That move was directly tied to New Delhi’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 12:17
'Perpetual-Style' Crypto Futures Coming to U.S. as Cboe Eyes November Launch

The post ‘Perpetual-Style’ Crypto Futures Coming to U.S. as Cboe Eyes November Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives exchange Cboe said it plans to introduce “Continuous futures” for bitcoin BTC$111,481.07 and ether (ETH) on Nov. 10, pending regulatory clearance. The products are designed to resemble perpetual futures contracts popular on offshore exchanges, but with modifications to fit U.S. regulatory structures. Unlike traditional futures, which expire monthly or quarterly, Cboe’s new contracts will last up to 10 years. That long horizon reduces the need for traders to continually “roll” their positions into new contracts, a costly and time-consuming process. Instead, the futures will be adjusted daily against spot prices through a transparent funding rate mechanism. In practice, that means a trader seeking to maintain long-term exposure to bitcoin could buy a Continuous futures contract and hold it for years without rebalancing. At the same time, the contracts are cash-settled, so no bitcoin or ether ever changes hands — settlement is in dollars, with payouts tied to crypto’s spot price. “Perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets,” said Catherine Clay, Cboe’s head of derivatives. “We expect Continuous futures to appeal to not only institutional market participants and existing CFE customers, but also to a growing segment of retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives.” Cboe’s futures will clear through Cboe Clear U.S., a derivatives clearinghouse overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the company said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/09/perpetual-style-crypto-futures-coming-to-u-s-as-cboe-eyes-november-launch
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 12:15
Trump urged the EU to impose 100% tariffs on imports from India and China

Trump urged the EU to impose 100% tariffs on imports from India and China.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/10 12:14
Sharplink starts $1.5B share buyback as it trades below asset value

Sharplink co-CEO Joseph Chalom says maximizing stockholder value is the “top priority” for the company as its shares fell below its net asset value fell below Sharplink, the second-largest Ether treasury company, has started a $1.5 billion share buyback plan in an effort to boost its stock, which is trading below its net asset value.SharpLink said on Tuesday that while the company “trades below its Net Asset Value (“NAV”), stock repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders.” “We believe the market currently undervalues our business,” said SharpLink co-CEO Joseph Chalom. “Rather than issue equity while trading below NAV, we are focused on disciplined capital allocation – including share repurchases – to increase stockholder valueRead more
Coinstats 2025/09/10 12:11
Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses

In 2025, crypto casinos are redefining online gambling by combining blockchain security with the excitement of real-money play. While thrilling games matter, the bonuses often make the biggest difference, giving players extra spins, bigger bankrolls, and more chances to win. That’s where Pasino stands out.  Known for its honesty, transparency, and player-first approach, Pasino delivers […] The post Pasino 2025: Unlock Real Crypto Casino Bonuses appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/10 12:09
How Ozak AI's Growth Story Could Rival XRP's Biggest Moves

The post How Ozak AI’s Growth Story Could Rival XRP’s Biggest Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In November 2024, XRP experienced a 420% increase, which turned small investments into life-changing gains. On the other hand, Ozak AI’s presale highlights how a $1000 investment at its current $0.01 value could turn into $250,000 if the token reaches its projected $2.87 value in 2026. The comparison reveals how Ozak AI could outperform XRP’s remarkable moves. XRP’s Rally and Market Momentum XRP rose by 420% from $0.50 to $2.63 in late 2024, with market capitalization surpassing $170 billion, which positioned it behind Bitcoin and Ethereum in market cap. Over seven days, XRP gained 94%, driving market optimism. The total crypto market cap increased by 2.1% in 24 hours, reaching $4.65 trillion. XRP and Litecoin played a key role in this rally due to speculation around potential lighter regulatory actions. Additionally, mass short position liquidations added further momentum. Investor confidence increased when discussions of XRP-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) gained traction. This optimism opened up parallels for emerging projects such as Ozak AI, which now attracts a lot of early investor activity. Ozak AI’s Presale and Growth Potential Ozak AI’s presale has raised over $2.78 million, with Phase 5 offering tokens at $0.01. Moreover, each presale stage increases the price, and Phase 6 will add 20%. Investors anticipate potential 1000x returns if the token achieves its $1.00 target after listing. A $1,000 investment at $0.01 could secure 100,000 tokens. At a projected $2.86, this position could be worth $286,000. Furthermore, as partnerships and adoption grow, the extended growth could push returns much higher.  A transition from $1,000 to $250,000 is a realistic possibility under favorable conditions. Institutional interest has also begun to grow. Larger investors are supporting the presale, reinforcing the project’s credibility and momentum in the wider market. Ozak AI’s Technology and Strategic Alliances Ozak AI’s strength is based on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 12:09
