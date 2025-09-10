SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. The agency announced it will take until November 12, 2025, to make a final ruling. SEC Extends Review of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Amid Investor Concerns According to the SEC document, the proposal was first filed by NYSE Arca in March. The exchange wants approval to list and trade shares of the fund under its commodity-based trust rules. The SEC had an initial deadline of June to either approve or reject the application after Bitwise amended its s-1 filing for this proposal. Instead, it launched formal proceedings in June to examine the filing more closely. That decision triggered a 180-day review process, with the original deadline falling on September 13. The Commission has now extended that timeline by another 60 days. Officials said the delay allows more time to review the proposal and comments received from the public. Several responses were filed on the SEC's website earlier this year, echoing concerns also raised when Grayscale filed for a Dogecoin ETF. Those comments addressed issues of market manipulation, liquidity, and whether Dogecoin is suitable for an exchange-traded product. Bitwise, a leading digital asset company, has marketed the ETF as a means to increase investor options. The company asserts that Dogecoin possesses profound liquidity and has a substantial community, which favors its contribution to crypto markets. The advocates are of the view that the ETF may make Dogecoin a legal investment vehicle. SEC May Approve DOGE ETF Regardless of Skepticism Skeptics say approval could place retail investors in danger. They argue the SEC should apply the same scrutiny to Dogecoin-ETF filings as it did to Ethereum and Bitcoin submissions. The Commission has traditionally been highly conservative with crypto ETFs. Years of rejections happened before spot…