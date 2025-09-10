2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Hack massif : vos transactions crypto compromises ?

Hack massif : vos transactions crypto compromises ?

The post Hack massif : vos transactions crypto compromises ? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hack massif : vos transactions crypto compromises ? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/hack-massif-transactions-crypto-compromises/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.87%
Sign
SIGN$0.07924+5.02%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13417+0.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 12:45
Бөлісу
China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative

China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative

The post China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Policy: China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoin Policy: China Unveils Strategic Research Initiative Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/china-stablecoin-policy-research/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.87%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 12:43
Бөлісу
Ripple Expands Footprint in Spain With BBVA Custody Deal

Ripple Expands Footprint in Spain With BBVA Custody Deal

Ripple and BBVA extend collaboration to Spain, offering regulated digital asset custody services for growing crypto demand. Ripple has announced a new agreement with Spanish banking group BBVA to provide digital asset custody technology in Spain. The collaboration supports BBVA’s launch of a new service for retail customers in the country, offering trading and custody […] The post Ripple Expands Footprint in Spain With BBVA Custody Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02014-15.34%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 12:43
Бөлісу
Market Veteran Says Don’t Sleep on XRP For The End Of Year

Market Veteran Says Don’t Sleep on XRP For The End Of Year

A well-known market veteran has advised investors not to sleep on XRP for the end of the year, as he expects a massive run after the trendline breakout. For context, XRP has started to show signs of life after two difficult weeks.Visit Website
Threshold
T$0.01639+0.18%
XRP
XRP$2.9865+0.84%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003654+4.16%
Бөлісу
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 12:42
Бөлісу
First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Set To Go Live In US On Thursday — Will DOGE Price Finally Break $1? ⋆ ZyCrypto

First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Set To Go Live In US On Thursday — Will DOGE Price Finally Break $1? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Set To Go Live In US On Thursday — Will DOGE Price Finally Break $1? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Dogecoin looks poised to enter the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, with the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF scheduled to launch on Thursday, marking the latest step in the expansion of regulated crypto vehicles after the unprecedented success of Bitcoin and Ether funds last year. First US ETF With No Utility The era of meme coin-based ETFs in the world’s largest economy is upon us.  In a Tuesday X post, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, which will trade under the ticker DOJE, is set to make its debut on Thursday. “Pretty sure this is the first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility or purpose,” Balchunas said. DOJE will debut in U.S. markets under the Investment Company Act of 1940, similar to the SSK fund structure. The ETF will hold DOGE, a meme coin designed without intended utility beyond speculation and culture, distinguishing it from other cryptocurrencies that serve specific blockchain functions. Advertisement &nbsp Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There’s a big group of ’33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Widely considered the OG memecoin, Dogecoin has been trading on exchanges for more than ten years, creating a huge investor community and inspiring numerous copycats that mimic various aspects of crypto culture.  DOGE currently boasts a market capitalization of $36.2 billion. The seminal meme coin was changing hands at $0.2401 as of press time, reflecting a meagre 0.6% gain on the day, according to CoinGecko data. Whether the imminent launch of the first Dogecoin-based…
Union
U$0.0093-1.48%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-3.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-0.99%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 12:42
Бөлісу
Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History

Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History

The post Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hackers launched the largest NPM crypto attack in history and compromised 18 JavaScript packages with billions of downloads. However, they stole less than $50. The largest NPM crypto attack in history has been confirmed this week. However, despite how large it was, its outcome was surprisingly small.  Despite affecting widely used JavaScript libraries downloaded billions of times, hackers were able to steal less than $50 worth of crypto. How Hackers Pulled Off the NPM Crypto Attack Hackers gained access to the Node Package Manager (NPM) account of a well-known developer, Josh Junon, also known as “qix.” They used a phishing email that impersonated an official npmjs.com support address. The email urged Junon and other maintainers to update their two-factor authentication and threatened to lock accounts if they failed to comply. https://t.co/hB5oV2Ba7o — Security Alliance (@_SEAL_Org) September 8, 2025 Once Junon’s account was compromised, attackers injected malware into 18 of his NPM packages. These included widely used libraries like chalk, strip-ansi, and debug, which, when combined, see more than 2.6 billion downloads every week. The malware worked as a crypto-clipper.  It simply monitored Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Tron, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash wallet addresses. When a transaction was initiated, it simply replaced the destination address with an attacker-controlled address. Damage Limited to Less Than $50 According to blockchain security firm Security Alliance, the financial effect was minimal. The hacker(s)’ Ethereum address, identified as “0xFc4a48”, has received less than $50 in assets.  Initial reports showed only five cents stolen in Ether. Later, around $20 worth of a memecoin was added. The wallet also received small amounts of tokens like Brett, Andy, Dork Lord, Ethervista and Gondola. This indicates that the attacker either failed to spread the malware widely enough or users quickly identified and blocked any suspicious transactions. Why the NPM Crypto Attack…
Threshold
T$0.01639+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-0.99%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001569-15.91%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 12:39
Бөлісу
Stablecoin Giants Battle for Control of Hyperliquid's USDH Ticker in Unprecedented Vote

Stablecoin Giants Battle for Control of Hyperliquid's USDH Ticker in Unprecedented Vote

Ethena, Paxos, Frax, Sky and others compete for $220M annual revenue stream in validator-decided contest
Streamflow
STREAM$0.0519-0.38%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002256+2.45%
Бөлісу
Blockhead2025/09/10 12:38
Бөлісу
SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF

SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF

The post SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. The agency announced it will take until November 12, 2025, to make a final ruling. SEC Extends Review of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Amid Investor Concerns According to the SEC document, the proposal was first filed by NYSE Arca in March. The exchange wants approval to list and trade shares of the fund under its commodity-based trust rules. The SEC had an initial deadline of June to either approve or reject the application after Bitwise amended its s-1 filing for this proposal. Instead, it launched formal proceedings in June to examine the filing more closely. That decision triggered a 180-day review process, with the original deadline falling on September 13. The Commission has now extended that timeline by another 60 days. Officials said the delay allows more time to review the proposal and comments received from the public. Several responses were filed on the SEC’s website earlier this year, echoing concerns also raised when Grayscale filed for a Dogecoin ETF. Those comments addressed issues of market manipulation, liquidity, and whether Dogecoin is suitable for an exchange-traded product. Bitwise, a leading digital asset company, has marketed the ETF as a means to increase investor options. The company asserts that Dogecoin possesses profound liquidity and has a substantial community, which favors its contribution to crypto markets. The advocates are of the view that the ETF may make Dogecoin a legal investment vehicle. SEC May Approve DOGE ETF Regardless of Skepticism Skeptics say approval could place retail investors in danger. They argue the SEC should apply the same scrutiny to Dogecoin-ETF filings as it did to Ethereum and Bitcoin submissions. The Commission has traditionally been highly conservative with crypto ETFs. Years of rejections happened before spot…
Union
U$0.0093-1.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005012+4.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-0.99%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 12:36
Бөлісу
Trump To Speak With 'Good Friend' Modi Soon, Says Trade Talks Ongoing With India — Polymarket Traders Boost Odds of Deal

Trump To Speak With 'Good Friend' Modi Soon, Says Trade Talks Ongoing With India — Polymarket Traders Boost Odds of Deal

Cryptocurrency bettors substantially raised the odds that the U.S. and India would reach a tariff agreement in September, after President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about trade negotiations on Tuesday.read more
Union
U$0.0093-1.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.772+1.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-0.99%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 12:33
Бөлісу
Swoosh! New Resorts Help Propel China Ski Industry Growth

Swoosh! New Resorts Help Propel China Ski Industry Growth

The post Swoosh! New Resorts Help Propel China Ski Industry Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Snowboarders and skiers enjoy a run at the Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort, one of the world’s largest indoor ski resorts. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images China’s booming ski industry chalked up another year of growth in the latest season, helped by an increase in ski visits as well as the opening of new indoor and outdoor ski resorts, an annual industry survey reported recently. The number of ski visits at domestic ski resorts climbed by nearly 13% in the year ending April 30 to 26 million, according to the China Ski Industry White Paper. The increase was led by visits at indoor ski resorts, which grew by 15% to 5.6 million – or more than a fifth of the country’s total. The overall number of China ski resorts open to the public increased by 4% from a year earlier to 748, including 22 new ones and seven previously closed facilities that reopened, the report said. Growth in the number of new indoor resorts had the biggest percentage increase, with six opening in the last year, bringing the country’s total to 66 — more than double the 31 indoor resorts that China had in 2020. “Indoor ski resorts are experiencing a comprehensive and unstoppable surge, becoming a key player in the Chinese ski market,” wrote report author Benny Wu. China today accounts for seven of the world’s largest indoor ski resorts – only SnowWorld Landgraaf in the Netherlands, Alpincenter Hamburg-Wittenberg in Germany and Ski Dubai in the UAE made the global top 10 from outside of China, according to the report. Shenzhen, China’s southern tech hub located north of Hong Kong, has ambitious plans to become home to the world’s largest indoor ski facility with the opening of the massive Qianhai Snow World…
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.60%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004421+2.52%
SKI MASK DOG
SKI$0.04354+5.14%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 12:32
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL