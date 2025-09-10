Circle Partners Fireblocks to Boost USDC Adoption on Arc Blockchain

Key Notes Partnership enables financial institutions to access unified stablecoin solutions through enhanced custody infrastructure. USDC market cap reaches $72 billion with 11% growth amid improving regulatory conditions for digital assets. Arc blockchain integration provides enterprise-grade programmable money rails for cross-border treasury management. On Tuesday, Sept. 9, Circle, issuer of the world's second-largest stablecoin, USDC, announced a strategic collaboration with infrastructure firm Fireblocks. The collaboration aims to expand USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $72.66 B Vol. 24h: $13.87 B adoption for financial institutions by leveraging Circle's Arc blockchain, along with the interoperability of the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network. "By combining Circle's stablecoin expertise with our institutional infrastructure, we're empowering financial institutions to innovate with confidence. Those who move now won't just keep pace, they'll set the standard for tomorrow's digital financial system," said Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks. The initiative is designed to make it easier and safer for financial institutions to build digital asset offerings. Circle's stablecoin network will complement Fireblocks' custody and payments infrastructure to provide cross-border treasury and tokenization asset settlement. "The future of money is programmable, and this collaboration with Fireblocks can make that future real for institutions worldwide," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle. According to CoinMarketCap data, Circle's USDC has hit $72 billion market capitalization, up 11% within the last 30 days, reflecting growing market dominance amid positive swings in the US regulatory stance on stablecoins. Circle (USDC) Market Capitalization Rises 11% Between Aug. 9 and Sept. 9, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap Stablecoin Solutions to be Deployed on Circle's Arc Blockchain Through the integration, Fireblocks customers will gain seamless access to Circle's stablecoins and products, including Circle Gateway, a crosschain primitive that enables unified USDC balance for instant liquidity transfers across supported blockchains. All integrations…