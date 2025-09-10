MEXC биржасы
The Best Crypto to Invest In: BlockDAG, Cardano, Shiba Inu & PEPE Driving Growth
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-invest-in-blockdag-leads-ahead-of-cardano-shiba-inu-and-pepe/
COM
$0.016717
+3.87%
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.13%
PEPE
$0.00001041
+1.46%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 13:00
Ta-Da Joins Forces with Neurolov to Empower AI with Decentralized Browser Compute
Ta-Da and Neurolov set together to merge human-verified data and decentralized browser-based compute to create a community-driven and accessible AI ecosystem.
AI
$0.14
-7.59%
TA
$0.12553
-16.58%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 13:00
Ethena bids to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin backed by Anchorage and Blackrock
Ethena has formally proposed to manage USDH, Hyperliquid’s planned native stablecoin, positioning itself against rivals Sky, Frax, Agora, and others. According to Ethena’s (ENA) Sept. 9 governance submission, the stablecoin would be backed by USDtb, a payment token to be…
TOKEN
$0.01411
+10.57%
ENA
$0.778
-6.07%
Crypto.news
2025/09/10 12:59
Circle Partners Fireblocks to Boost USDC Adoption on Arc Blockchain
The post Circle Partners Fireblocks to Boost USDC Adoption on Arc Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Partnership enables financial institutions to access unified stablecoin solutions through enhanced custody infrastructure. USDC market cap reaches $72 billion with 11% growth amid improving regulatory conditions for digital assets. Arc blockchain integration provides enterprise-grade programmable money rails for cross-border treasury management. On Tuesday, Sept. 9, Circle, issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USDC, announced a strategic collaboration with infrastructure firm Fireblocks. The collaboration aims to expand USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $72.66 B Vol. 24h: $13.87 B adoption for financial institutions by leveraging Circle’s Arc blockchain, along with the interoperability of the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network. “By combining Circle’s stablecoin expertise with our institutional infrastructure, we’re empowering financial institutions to innovate with confidence. Those who move now won’t just keep pace, they’ll set the standard for tomorrow’s digital financial system,” said Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks. The initiative is designed to make it easier and safer for financial institutions to build digital asset offerings. Circle’s stablecoin network will complement Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure to provide cross-border treasury and tokenization asset settlement. “The future of money is programmable, and this collaboration with Fireblocks can make that future real for institutions worldwide,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle. According to CoinMarketCap data, Circle’s USDC has hit $72 billion market capitalization, up 11% within the last 30 days, reflecting growing market dominance amid positive swings in the US regulatory stance on stablecoins. Circle (USDC) Market Capitalization Rises 11% Between Aug. 9 and Sept. 9, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap Stablecoin Solutions to be Deployed on Circle’s Arc Blockchain Through the integration, Fireblocks customers will gain seamless access to Circle’s stablecoins and products, including Circle Gateway, a crosschain primitive that enables unified USDC balance for instant liquidity transfers across supported blockchains. All integrations…
B
$0.58865
-0.74%
T
$0.01639
+0.18%
REAL
$0.06257
+2.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 12:58
Cboe plans 10-year-dated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures for US
Cboe Global Markets plans to launch futures for Bitcoin and Ether with a 10-year expiry on Nov. 10, pending regulatory approval. Cboe Global Markets plans to launch “continuous futures” contracts for Bitcoin and Ether, bringing a popular trading product from decentralized finance onto US markets. Cboe Global Markets, a derivatives exchange under the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said on Tuesday that it will launch the product on Nov. 10, pending regulatory review.The continuous futures in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) will offer US traders “single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration, reducing the need to roll positions over time and simplifying position management.”Read more
BTC
$113,833.62
+2.24%
MORE
$0.10015
-0.99%
ETH
$4,327.27
+0.98%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 12:56
SEC targets US firms linked to suspected Chinese pump and dump scams
The post SEC targets US firms linked to suspected Chinese pump and dump scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC is focusing on US companies connected to suspected Chinese pump and dump scams. Regulatory actions aim to address facilitation or involvement in manipulative trading by American firms. The Securities and Exchange Commission is targeting US companies connected to suspected Chinese “pump and dump” schemes, according to a Financial Times report today. The regulatory action focuses on American firms that may have facilitated or been involved in manipulative trading practices originating from Chinese operations. Pump and dump schemes typically involve artificially inflating a security’s price through misleading marketing before selling shares at the elevated price, leaving other investors with losses when the price collapses. The SEC’s enforcement actions represent part of broader efforts to crack down on market manipulation schemes that cross international borders and involve US market participants. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-chinese-pump-dump-crackdown/
CROSS
$0.22592
+6.37%
COM
$0.016717
+3.87%
PUMP
$0.005536
+15.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 12:55
Holoworld AI is now open for HOLO airdrop eligibility inquiries. Official applications will open tomorrow evening.
PANews reported on September 10th that Holoworld AI, the AI proxy generation protocol, announced that HOLO Genesis airdrop eligibility is now open. The claim window will officially open at 7:00 PM on September 11th and last for 60 days, supporting both BNB Chain and Solana. Officials stated that 10% of the token supply will be allocated as rewards to AVA stakers, early product users, and community members, with 6% going to AVA stakers, 1.5% to Ava Studio users, 1% to proxy marketplace creators, and 1.5% to 3D Pudgy Penguin and HoloPass NFT holders.
BNB
$890.84
+1.68%
TOKEN
$0.01411
+10.57%
AI
$0.14
-7.59%
PANews
2025/09/10 12:53
Here How High XRP Needs To Reach To Erase US Debt, as Russia Warns of a “Crypto Cloud” Reset
Discussions about the potential for crypto assets like XRP to help alleviate the national debt of the United States are gaining traction again. This follows recent remarks from an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning the U.S.’s supposed hidden agenda with its expansive crypto support.Visit Website
U
$0.0093
-1.48%
DEBT
$0.0016518
+4.32%
XRP
$2.9865
+0.84%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/10 12:52
Unpacking The Alarming 24-Hour Crypto Perpetual Futures Liquidations
The post Unpacking The Alarming 24-Hour Crypto Perpetual Futures Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unpacking The Alarming 24-Hour Crypto Perpetual Futures Liquidations Skip to content Home Crypto News Unpacking the Alarming 24-Hour Crypto Perpetual Futures Liquidations Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-perpetual-futures-liquidations-2/
COM
$0.016717
+3.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 12:49
MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS
PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
PANews
2025/09/10 12:47
