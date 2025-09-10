Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has issued a new framework to identify critical payment systems in the country and make them impervious to disruptions and other black swan events. Meanwhile, as Zimbabwe's economy gingerly picks itself up, experts are highlighting a significant surge in the volume of digital payments in the African nation. The Nepali banking regulator has set things in motion for the new system, issuing guidelines and licenses to ecosystem players. Dubbed the Systemically Important Payment Systems (SIPS), the NRB disclosed in a statement that large-value and time-critical financial transactions will come under the newly minted system. The central bank added that the move is geared to bring important payment platforms under appropriate oversight to prevent systemic disruptions to the financial landscape. The new framework leans on four major objectives, with the first being the identification of critical payment systems and ensuring that they remain operational around the clock. Furthermore, the central bank's framework will assist regulators in spotting risks to payment systems while improving monitoring standards in the ecosystem. While the NRB has issued operational licenses to nine payment system operators, executives disclosed that the framework will be key in identifying the systemically essential systems. A cursory glance at the framework reveals that regulators will prioritize payment systems that are highly interconnected to other systems in the country. While the framework spells out regulators' duties, financial services providers are required to abide by minimum operational standards. For starters, platforms must have strong legal bases and possess the bandwidth to handle inherent credit and liquidity risks. Furthermore, service providers are required to notify the banking regulator of key changes in their operations. The framework recommends annual self-assessments by financial institutions, urging them…