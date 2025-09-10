2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Fitch ve JPMorgan, Önümüzdeki FED Faiz Toplantısı İçin Son Beklentilerini Paylaştı!

Fitch ve JPMorgan, Önümüzdeki FED Faiz Toplantısı İçin Son Beklentilerini Paylaştı!

FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimine gitmesi giderek daha güçlü bir ihtimal olarak değerlendiriliyor. JPMorgan, enflasyon verilerindeki belirsizliklere rağmen FED’in Eylül toplantısında 25 baz puanlık indirim yapmasını beklediğini açıkladı. Banka, Ağustos Tüketici Fiyat Endeksi’nin (TÜFE) yıllık bazda %2.9, çekirdek TÜFE’nin ise %3.1 seviyesinde kalacağını öngörüyor. Ancak beklentilerin üzerinde gelecek bir enflasyon verisinin faiz indiriminin Ekim ya […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.87%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:10
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Price (BTC) and Gold Slip Following Benchmark Jobs Data Revisions

Bitcoin Price (BTC) and Gold Slip Following Benchmark Jobs Data Revisions

The post Bitcoin Price (BTC) and Gold Slip Following Benchmark Jobs Data Revisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. preliminary benchmark payrolls revision revealed a downward adjustment of 911,000 jobs for the one-year period ending March 2025, the largest on record. The news suggests the labor market was far weaker than previously suggested by the government’s monthly Nonfarm Payrolls reports. Those very closely watched reports are responsible for tens of billions of capital allocation decisions, not to mention playing a major factor in Federal Reserve monetary policy. Had those numbers been previously available, it’s highly likely that the Fed would have been trimming rates all through 2025. At the moment, the U.S. central bank is overwhelmingly expected to cut rates for the first time this year at its meeting next week. This news could put a 50 basis point rate cut on the table as opposed to the forecast 25. Crypto, gold, bonds head higher on the news? Not so much Traders in rate-sensitive assets like crypto, gold and long-dated bonds lodged another entry in the long history of “buy the rumor, sell the news.” In the minutes prior to the report, gold futures surged past $3,700 for the first time ever, while spot gold set a new all time high above $3,670. Just following the data, though, gold futures gave back their morning gains, now flat for the day at $3,679. Bitcoin BTC$111,553.83, meanwhile, swiftly pulled back from the $113,000 level to $111,600 at press time, down 1% over the past 24 hours. And U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, threatening to dip below 4% for the first time since February, rose to 4.07%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/09/u-s-marks-down-payroll-gains-by-911k-in-the-largest-benchmark-revision-ever
Union
U$0.00931-1.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,634.69+2.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.87%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:09
Бөлісу
DC attorney general sues Athena Bitcoin over alleged hidden fees

DC attorney general sues Athena Bitcoin over alleged hidden fees

Washington, DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb alleged Athena Bitcoin charged undisclosed fees and had insufficient safeguards to stop fraud and scams. The Attorney General’s office in Washington, DC, has sued crypto ATM operator Athena Bitcoin, claiming it charged undisclosed fees on deposits the company knew were tied to scams and failed to put sufficient anti-fraud protections in place. DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb alleged on Monday that 93% of deposits on Athena in its first five months were the “direct result of scams” and criticized the firm’s no-refund policy, which he said is preventing victims from recovering allegedly undisclosed fees and scam losses.It comes amid a broader crackdown on crypto ATMs, with the FBI reporting nearly 11,000 complaints of fraud came from the kiosks in 2024, totaling over $246 million in losses. At least 13 states, including Arizona, Colorado and Michigan, have implemented transaction limits to reduce the potential impact of crypto ATM fraud.Athena did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14485-0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-0.99%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002778-0.82%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:07
Бөлісу
Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows

Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows

The post Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Nepal, Zimbabwe act on financial risks as digital use grows The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has issued a new framework to identify critical payment systems in the country and make them impervious to disruptions and other black swan events. Meanwhile, as Zimbabwe’s economy gingerly picks itself up, experts are highlighting a significant surge in the volume of digital payments in the African nation. The Nepali banking regulator has set things in motion for the new system, issuing guidelines and licenses to ecosystem players. Dubbed the Systemically Important Payment Systems (SIPS), the NRB disclosed in a statement that large-value and time-critical financial transactions will come under the newly minted system. The central bank added that the move is geared to bring important payment platforms under appropriate oversight to prevent systemic disruptions to the financial landscape. The new framework leans on four major objectives, with the first being the identification of critical payment systems and ensuring that they remain operational around the clock. Furthermore, the central bank’s framework will assist regulators in spotting risks to payment systems while improving monitoring standards in the ecosystem. While the NRB has issued operational licenses to nine payment system operators, executives disclosed that the framework will be key in identifying the systemically essential systems. A cursory glance at the framework reveals that regulators will prioritize payment systems that are highly interconnected to other systems in the country. While the framework spells out regulators’ duties, financial services providers are required to abide by minimum operational standards. For starters, platforms must have strong legal bases and possess the bandwidth to handle inherent credit and liquidity risks. Furthermore, service providers are required to notify the banking regulator of key changes in their operations. The framework recommends annual self-assessments by financial institutions, urging them…
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.38%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2556-0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.87%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:07
Бөлісу
Tether CEO Lists 3 Assets for ‘Dark Times,’ Bitcoin Mentioned

Tether CEO Lists 3 Assets for ‘Dark Times,’ Bitcoin Mentioned

The post Tether CEO Lists 3 Assets for ‘Dark Times,’ Bitcoin Mentioned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino issued an unconventional message this Tuesday, writing that “Bitcoin, Gold and Land are the hedge against incoming darker times.” This grim remark carries weight not just because of who said it but because the backdrop for global markets is now what may be called bright. Fresh U.S. data shows employment for March 2025 was revised down by 911,000 jobs, a huge miss that reshapes the outlook for monetary policy.  You Might Also Like At the same time, the Federal Reserve is forced to choose between a 0.25% or 0.5% rate cut next week on Wednesday, highlighting just how controversial the economy looks heading into the end of the year. Bitcoin, Gold and Land are the hedge against incoming darker times. — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 9, 2025 In that context, Ardoino’s mention of “darker times” reflects the same pressure points policymakers are dealing with. What about Tether? Tether, though, is quite well prepared, judging by Ardoino’s playbook. As of June 30, 2025, the company reported $162.57 billion in assets, dominated by $105.5 billion in U.S. Treasuries, but also holding $8.72 billion in precious metals and $8.93 billion in Bitcoin.  You Might Also Like So, Tether itself has shifted a share of its backing into assets seen as hedges rather than pure cash equivalents. What is significant is that Ardoino is framing Bitcoin not as a speculative play but as part of the same safety basket that traditionally included gold and land. For a market searching for direction, it signals how crypto is becoming a defensive strategy. Source: https://u.today/tether-ceo-lists-3-assets-for-dark-times-bitcoin-mentioned
Union
U$0.00931-1.37%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-3.34%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04835-0.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:06
Бөлісу
Bitcoin consolidates before Fed’s key decision

Bitcoin consolidates before Fed’s key decision

Bitcoin flirted with $113,000, traders were enthusiastic, the Fed was complacent, and Saylor was euphoric. But without spot buying, beware of a backlash: the intoxication could quickly turn to vertigo. L’article Bitcoin consolidates before Fed’s key decision est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:05
Бөлісу
This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics

This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics

The post This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts argue memecoins live and die by their communities. XRPINU is leaning into that truth with an almost belligerent clarity: hand the supply to the crowd, lock liquidity, burn the slack, and let momentum do the rest. If executed, this could be the blueprint others are forced to copy. The Launch That Telegraphed Intent On August 14, 2025, XRPINU quietly flipped the switch on its official website and set out its stall: not a shadow of XRP, but a high-octane amplifier of XRP’s greatest asset – its ubiquitous community. The proposition is blunt: weaponize social dominance to push beyond the crypto echo chamber and into mass awareness. The Numbers: Tokenomics That Dare the Market to Disbelieve XRPINU’s distribution is unapologetically community-centric: Presale: 75,000,000,000 XRPINU (75%) DEX Liquidity: 10,000,000,000 (10%) CEX Liquidity: 10,000,000,000 (10%) Bonus & Rewards: 3,500,000,000 (3.5%) Marketing: 1,000,000,000 (1%) Team: 500,000,000 (0.5%) The Q4 2025 roadmap adds teeth: liquidity locking (including $1,000,000 USDT) and potential token burns. Translation: CEX/DEX liquidity becomes inaccessible to the team, and up to 4.5B tokens (marketing + rewards) can be burned if distribution isn’t optimal – a structure independently checked via an audit. The endgame is radical: >99% of supply controlled by the community. Why Timing Matters (And Why XRPINU Knows It) Altcoin-rotation signals have begun to flash, and XRP’s legal overhang is gone. With partnerships and updates stacking up around XRP, XRPINU’s timing isn’t lucky – it’s calculated. If the market’s oxygen moves from majors into higher-beta risk, projects with deep communities historically dominate the tape. Market Scenarios: FDV Math, Not Hype Presale Stage: XRPINU is in Stage 3 at $0.00002 with a planned listing price of $0.0001 – a clean 5× step-up at TGE. From there, price is a function of fully diluted valuation (FDV) and circulating dynamics: Listing Check: With…
Threshold
T$0.01636--%
Echo
ECHO$0.02878-14.52%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.57+1.58%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:03
Бөлісу
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: QMMM investeert $100 miljoen en EasyBitcoin gelanceerd

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: QMMM investeert $100 miljoen en EasyBitcoin gelanceerd

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! We hebben het belangrijkste nieuws voor je op een rij gezet. Van institutionele aankopen tot nieuwe platforms: QMMM, Metaplanet, EasyBitcoin en ARK Invest bepalen vandaag de Bitcoin- en cryptomarkt. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. QMMM Holdings explodeert na $100 miljoen crypto-treasury aankondiging Het aandeel van QMMM Holdings schoot omhoog nadat het bedrijf bekendmaakte maar liefst $100 miljoen in een crypto-treasury te investeren. Deze zet plaatst QMMM in het rijtje van bedrijven dat Bitcoin en andere digitale assets gebruikt als strategische reserve, vergelijkbaar met MicroStrategy en Metaplanet. Amerikaans banenrapport: 911.000 banen geschrapt Het laatste banenrapport uit de VS toont een forse daling van de werkgelegenheid, met ruim 900.000 banen minder. Dit vergroot de kans dat de Federal Reserve de rente sneller verlaagt, wat een sterke impact kan hebben op zowel de dollar als de Bitcoin-koers. Nederlandse beleggers verkiezen crypto boven aandelen Een nieuwe peiling laat zien dat steeds meer Nederlandse beleggers de voorkeur geven aan crypto boven traditionele aandelen. Vooral jongeren zien digitale assets als de toekomst, terwijl aandelen steeds minder aantrekkelijk lijken door volatiliteit en lagere rendementen. EasyJet-oprichter start Bitcoin-platform De oprichter van EasyJet lanceert een nieuw platform: EasyBitcoin. Het initiatief richt zich op het toegankelijk maken van BTC voor een breder publiek, met een focus op gebruiksgemak en vertrouwen, vergelijkbaar met de luchtvaartfilosofie van zijn eerdere succes. Metaplanet koopt 136 BTC en passeert 20.000 Bitcoin Het Japanse Metaplanet blijft zijn strategie voortzetten en heeft opnieuw 136 BTC aan de balans toegevoegd. Daarmee komt het totaalbezit boven de 20.000 BTC uit, wat het bedrijf bevestigt als een van de grootste institutionele Bitcoin-houders wereldwijd. ARK Invest koopt Bitmine, Robinhood krimpt Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest heeft een belang genomen in miningbedrijf Bitmine, juist op het moment dat Robinhood zijn activiteiten in de cryptomarkt terugschroeft. Deze tegengestelde bewegingen illustreren de uiteenlopende strategieën van grote marktspelers. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: QMMM investeert $100 miljoen en EasyBitcoin gelanceerd is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,634.69+2.06%
Constellation
DAG$0.02902-1.89%
Wink
LIKE$0.010577+1.00%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:01
Бөлісу
Vietnam To Test Crypto Market Over 5 Years With Heavy Rules

Vietnam To Test Crypto Market Over 5 Years With Heavy Rules

Vietnam has launched a state-run pilot to allow the offering, issuance and trading of crypto assets under strict rules. The Resolution takes effect on September 9, 2025, and will run for five years. Related Reading: Crypto Endorsements Get A Makeover As Athletes Avoid Scandal Traps According to the text of the measure, the program tightly […]
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005815+0.03%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 13:00
Бөлісу
Bitcoin traders alert – Could BTC mirror a potential S&P 500 dip?

Bitcoin traders alert – Could BTC mirror a potential S&P 500 dip?

Bitcoin could be preparing for a major price move tied to broader global patterns.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,634.69+2.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.38%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.06077-20.32%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:00
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL