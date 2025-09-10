This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics
The post This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts argue memecoins live and die by their communities. XRPINU is leaning into that truth with an almost belligerent clarity: hand the supply to the crowd, lock liquidity, burn the slack, and let momentum do the rest. If executed, this could be the blueprint others are forced to copy. The Launch That Telegraphed Intent On August 14, 2025, XRPINU quietly flipped the switch on its official website and set out its stall: not a shadow of XRP, but a high-octane amplifier of XRP’s greatest asset – its ubiquitous community. The proposition is blunt: weaponize social dominance to push beyond the crypto echo chamber and into mass awareness. The Numbers: Tokenomics That Dare the Market to Disbelieve XRPINU’s distribution is unapologetically community-centric: Presale: 75,000,000,000 XRPINU (75%) DEX Liquidity: 10,000,000,000 (10%) CEX Liquidity: 10,000,000,000 (10%) Bonus & Rewards: 3,500,000,000 (3.5%) Marketing: 1,000,000,000 (1%) Team: 500,000,000 (0.5%) The Q4 2025 roadmap adds teeth: liquidity locking (including $1,000,000 USDT) and potential token burns. Translation: CEX/DEX liquidity becomes inaccessible to the team, and up to 4.5B tokens (marketing + rewards) can be burned if distribution isn’t optimal – a structure independently checked via an audit. The endgame is radical: >99% of supply controlled by the community. Why Timing Matters (And Why XRPINU Knows It) Altcoin-rotation signals have begun to flash, and XRP’s legal overhang is gone. With partnerships and updates stacking up around XRP, XRPINU’s timing isn’t lucky – it’s calculated. If the market’s oxygen moves from majors into higher-beta risk, projects with deep communities historically dominate the tape. Market Scenarios: FDV Math, Not Hype Presale Stage: XRPINU is in Stage 3 at $0.00002 with a planned listing price of $0.0001 – a clean 5× step-up at TGE. From there, price is a function of fully diluted valuation (FDV) and circulating dynamics: Listing Check: With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:03