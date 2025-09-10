2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
DOGE ETF To Launch as First US Fund to Hold Asset With 'No Utility'

DOGE ETF To Launch as First US Fund to Hold Asset With 'No Utility'

Dogecoin's PoW consensus gives it a technical advantage over PoS meme tokens like Shiba Inu and Pepe, an expert told Decrypt.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533+1.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.010577+0.92%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000864+6.14%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:21
Бөлісу
KindlyMD unit commits $30 million in Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused equity raise

KindlyMD unit commits $30 million in Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused equity raise

David Bailey's Nakamoto said it has committed up to $30 million to participate in Metaplanet's global equity offering.
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:18
Бөлісу
6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Explosive 2025 Gains

6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Explosive 2025 Gains

The post 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Explosive 2025 Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 08:15 What if the next 1000x meme coin was hiding in plain sight, roaring to life while most traders still chase yesterday’s hype? Every cycle births new champions. In 2021, Dogecoin stunned the world. In 2022, Shiba Inu became a household name. In 2023, Bonk turned Solana into a meme playground. But now, in 2025, the question is sharper than ever: which tokens will define this year as the top meme coins to invest in this week? The crypto landscape is mutating, and six tokens are breaking from the pack. BullZilla ($BZIL), Snek (SNEK), Turbo (TURBO), Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), Popcat (POPCAT), and Cheems (CHEEMS) aren’t just names; they’re cultural uprisings. Some emerge from Ethereum, others from Cardano, but all share a common DNA: narrative-driven power, scarcity engines, and communities ready to go to war for their bags. Among them, BullZilla has seized the spotlight with a cinematic presale that flips old rules on their head. The BullZilla Presale is live right now. In Stage 2B, called Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, the tally has already crossed $300,000, with over 1000 holders on record. Early participants are staring at ROI projections of 13,388% from today’s price to listing, while even Stage 2A joiners are already up 579%. With price climbing every 48 hours or every $100K raised, hesitation is punished and conviction is rewarded. This week’s Weekly Meme Coin Picks aren’t just about speculation — they’re about survival in a market where only the boldest thrive. And at the center of it all stands Bull Zilla, a titan engineered for those hunting the next big meme coin. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Beast Awakens Every crypto bull run needs its monster. This cycle has unleashed BullZilla, a creature built to dominate not just charts but…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Turbo
TURBO$0.004112+0.56%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:17
Бөлісу
A Bold Move For Value

A Bold Move For Value

The post A Bold Move For Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalon Labs’ Strategic AVL Token Burn: A Bold Move For Value Skip to content Home Crypto News Avalon Labs’ Strategic AVL Token Burn: A Bold Move for Value Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/avalon-labs-avl-burn/
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01412+10.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01671+3.80%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:16
Бөлісу
JPMorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD to Build Institutional Staking Markets

JPMorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD to Build Institutional Staking Markets

London, United Kingdom, 9th September 2025, Chainwire
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato2025/09/10 13:16
Бөлісу
Weekly Meme Coin Picks: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Explosive 2025 Gains

Weekly Meme Coin Picks: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Explosive 2025 Gains

In 2021, Dogecoin stunned the world. In 2022, Shiba Inu became a household name. In 2023, Bonk turned Solana into […] The post Weekly Meme Coin Picks: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Explosive 2025 Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002299+0.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533+1.13%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 13:15
Бөлісу
Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Track the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 with BullZilla presale, Official Trump, and Bonk. Explore the latest prices, trading trends, predictions, and why BullZilla could be the next 1000x meme coin.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.757+1.15%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002299+0.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 13:15
Бөлісу
Ethena joins race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Ethena joins race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

The post Ethena joins race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena has formally proposed to manage USDH, Hyperliquid’s planned native stablecoin, positioning itself against rivals Sky, Frax, Agora, and others. Summary Ethena has proposed issuing USDH on Hyperliquid, backed by Anchorage and BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. The plan directs 95% of revenues to the Hyperliquid community via HYPE buybacks and incentives. Ethena pledged $75M to ecosystem growth and added safeguards through a guardian validator network. According to Ethena’s (ENA) Sept. 9 governance submission, the stablecoin would be backed by USDtb, a payment token to be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank on Oct. 1, and indirectly collateralized by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund.  Ethena argued that this structure combines institutional credibility with compliance and scalability, noting that it has already minted and redeemed over $23 billion of tokenized dollar assets without downtime. Anchoring USDH to institutional partners Under the plan, USDH would launch fully backed by USDtb, which Ethena says is the only stablecoin BlackRock has approved for collateralization in BUIDL. Anchorage, the first OCC-chartered crypto bank in the U.S., would serve as issuer and custodian. Ethena also secured public support from partners. Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, called USDtb “uniquely positioned to offer institutional-grade cash management as well as on-chain liquidity.” Anchorage CEO Nathan McCauley added that the arrangement would provide Hyperliquid with “a sovereign stablecoin that helps the ecosystem grow.” To align incentives, Ethena pledged to direct at least 95% of net revenues from USDH reserves back to the Hyperliquid community. That includes contributions to the Assistance Fund and Hyperliquid (HYPE) token buybacks, with the option of distributing yield directly to staked validators in a later governance vote. Security and Hyperliquid ecosystem growth fund Ethena’s proposal places strong emphasis on security, citing concerns that a mismanaged stablecoin could pose systemic risks to Hyperliquid’s markets, where stable assets back every…
Union
U$0.00931-1.79%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09409+0.52%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.51+1.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:13
Бөлісу
Vietnam Launches 5-Year Crypto Market Pilot

Vietnam Launches 5-Year Crypto Market Pilot

The post Vietnam Launches 5-Year Crypto Market Pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam, ranked among the top countries worldwide for cryptocurrency adoption, is launching a five-year pilot program introducing strict requirements for the crypto industry. Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc signed a resolution enforcing a framework establishing rules for trading and issuance of crypto assets, the Government Electronic Newspaper of Vietnam reported on Tuesday. Taking effect immediately, the pilot requires crypto transactions — from issuance to trading and payments — to be carried out in Vietnamese dong. The resolution also specifies that issuers must be Vietnamese enterprises, registered as either limited liability companies or joint stock companies under the Law on Enterprises. Vietnam bans issuance of fiat-backed crypto assets The pilot establishes restrictions on the backing of crypto assets, requiring that they be issued exclusively on the basis of real assets. However, issuance of assets backed with fiat currencies and securities is not allowed. “Crypto assets must be issued based on underlying assets that are real assets, excluding assets that are securities or fiat currencies,” the report reads. Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc. Source: The Government Electronic Newspaper of Vietnam Additionally, the resolution stipulates that crypto assets can only be offered and issued to foreign investors through crypto asset service providers (CASPs) licensed by the Ministry of Finance. “The pilot implementation of the crypto asset market is carried out on the principles of caution, control, a roadmap suitable to practice, safety, transparency, efficiency, and protection of the rights and legitimate interests of organizations and individuals participating in the crypto asset market,” the report noted. Capital and staff requirements Vietnam’s crypto pilot also establishes strict capital and personnel requirements, mandating CASPs to maintain a minimum capital of 10 trillion dong ($379 million). The capital must be contributed by at least two companies representing commercial banks, securities companies, fund management…
RealLink
REAL$0.0625+2.84%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005815+0.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:12
Бөлісу
Apple iPhone 17 Introduces Hardware-Level Security to Protect Crypto Wallets

Apple iPhone 17 Introduces Hardware-Level Security to Protect Crypto Wallets

The post Apple iPhone 17 Introduces Hardware-Level Security to Protect Crypto Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The iPhone 17 introduces Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE), a groundbreaking hardware-level security feature designed to counter one of the most exploited vulnerabilities in cybersecurity: memory corruption.  By working in tandem with Apple’s Enhanced Memory Tagging Extension (EMTE), MIE validates memory usage in real time, preventing zero-day exploits such as out-of-bounds writes and use-after-free attacks.  With …
RealLink
REAL$0.0625+2.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004069-1.35%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011455-4.35%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/10 13:12
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL