2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
SEC Pushes Back Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Until November

SEC Pushes Back Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Until November

The post SEC Pushes Back Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Until November appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 10 September 2025 | 08:16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its ruling on whether to greenlight the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, setting a new deadline of November 12, 2025. The filing, submitted through NYSE Arca earlier this year, seeks approval to list shares of the Dogecoin fund under commodity-based trust rules. After initially setting a summer deadline, the SEC launched formal proceedings in June, triggering a 180-day review. That window was due to expire in mid-September but has now been extended by an additional 60 days. Regulators said the delay allows more time to evaluate both the proposal and the feedback already submitted by the public. Several comments raised concerns familiar from earlier ETF applications, including questions about liquidity, market manipulation, and whether a meme-based coin is suitable for a regulated investment product. Bitwise has positioned the ETF as a step toward expanding investor choice, pointing to Dogecoin’s large community and deep trading volume. Advocates say such a fund could legitimize DOGE as an institutional investment vehicle, though critics counter that it exposes retail investors to unnecessary risk. The SEC has historically taken a cautious approach to crypto funds. Spot Bitcoin ETFs were only approved in early 2024 after years of denials, with Ethereum following later that year. A Dogecoin approval would be the first time a meme coin reached ETF status in the U.S., a development Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has suggested could happen as early as September. Despite the regulatory pause, DOGE has held steady. The token was trading near $0.24 on Tuesday, slightly lower on the day but up more than 14% over the past week. On a six-month view, it has climbed nearly 40%, and compared with last year’s levels, the coin has surged over 150%. Still, volatility remains a hallmark — Dogecoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2.675+0.79%
Union
U$0.00931-1.79%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:32
Бөлісу
U.S. Lawmakers Seek Feasibility Report On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Asset Stockpile

U.S. Lawmakers Seek Feasibility Report On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Asset Stockpile

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a bill that directs the Department of the Treasury to produce a feasibility and technical considerations report on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile proposed by President Donald Trump. The House appropriations bill, introduced last Friday by Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, contains ... Read more The post U.S. Lawmakers Seek Feasibility Report On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Asset Stockpile appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Union
U$0.00931-1.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.757+1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-0.94%
Бөлісу
Bitemycoin2025/09/10 13:32
Бөлісу
Bitcoin ETF Flows Rebuild as Low Volatility Sets Stage for Possible Breakout

Bitcoin ETF Flows Rebuild as Low Volatility Sets Stage for Possible Breakout

Your daily access to the back room
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.005952+11.77%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000634-0.78%
Бөлісу
Blockhead2025/09/10 13:30
Бөлісу
Cathie Wood bets big on Ethereum, dumps Robinhood – Details

Cathie Wood bets big on Ethereum, dumps Robinhood – Details

Why is ARK Invest betting big on BitMine’s Ethereum stash while quietly trimming Robinhood?
ARK
ARK$0.449+0.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.78%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:30
Бөлісу
SwissBorg Gets Hacked $41 Million

SwissBorg Gets Hacked $41 Million

The post SwissBorg Gets Hacked $41 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn product, which allows users to stake Solana tokens for rewards. The incident occurred after hackers broke into an application programming interface (API) run by Kiln, SwissBorg’s staking partner.  For some context, APIs act as bridges between user applications and servers. In this case, the attackers compromised the APIs and manipulated them into sending funds away from SwissBorg’s Earn program. SOL Earn Incident & SwissBorg Recovery Plan A partner API was compromised, impacting our SOL Earn Program (~193k SOL, <1% of users).👉 Rest assured, the SwissBorg app remains fully secure and all other funds in Earn programs are 100% safe. Our recovery plan.Immediate Actions… — SwissBorg (@swissborg) September 8, 2025 While the scale of the theft is massive, SwissBorg confirmed that only about 1% of users and 2% of assets were affected. The company stressed that its main app, as well as other Earn products, are still secure. SwissBorg Responds to the Breach SwissBorg CEO Cyrus Fazel addressed the community directly and acknowledged that it was “a bad day” for the platform. He confirmed that daily operations have continued without disruption and promised that affected customers will be reimbursed. According to Fazel, SwissBorg’s treasury has enough funds to cover the losses immediately.  The company has already reached out to law enforcement, security firms and white-hat hackers to track and recover stolen funds. Some transactions have reportedly been blocked, which are some of the signs of early progress. SwissBorg paused redemptions from the Solana Earn program during…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004421+2.55%
Solana
SOL$221.1+2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01671+3.80%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:30
Бөлісу
GameFi.org Joins Somnia to Accelerate Blockchain Gaming Advancement

GameFi.org Joins Somnia to Accelerate Blockchain Gaming Advancement

In partnership with Somnia, GameFi.org intends to leverage its effective blockchain ecosystem to innovate gaming experiences in the blockchain sector.
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 13:30
Бөлісу
South Korean Stablecoins: Unlocking A Crucial Future

South Korean Stablecoins: Unlocking A Crucial Future

The post South Korean Stablecoins: Unlocking A Crucial Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global financial landscape is constantly evolving, and at its forefront are digital assets like stablecoins. For South Korea, the potential of South Korean stablecoins is not just a theoretical concept but a tangible opportunity, as highlighted by a leading fintech expert. What Makes South Korean Stablecoins a Viable Option? According to Kim Hyoung-joong, president of the Korea Fintech Society, domestically issued stablecoins possess significant viability. Speaking at the Onchain Symposium in Seoul, Kim emphasized that these digital assets have successfully navigated critical hurdles that once questioned their legitimacy. Overcoming Volatility: Traditional cryptocurrencies are known for their price swings. However, stablecoins mitigate this by maintaining a guaranteed 1:1 peg, often backed by 100% fiat reserves. Enhanced Legal Frameworks: Institutional measures are increasingly providing the legal protections necessary for stablecoins to operate securely and reliably. Intrinsic Value Concerns Addressed: While initial skepticism questioned their intrinsic value, robust backing and regulatory oversight now lend them credibility. Despite lingering negative perceptions, the proof-of-concept demonstrated by global players like Tether and Circle is undeniable. These assets are already gaining significant traction, particularly for their transaction efficiency in regions like South America, and are seeing renewed interest due to policy shifts in North America. Why is a Unified Approach Crucial for South Korean Stablecoins? To truly secure a competitive edge in the global market, a unified national strategy for South Korean stablecoins is essential. Kim Hyoung-joong stressed that the discussion must now move beyond merely considering issuance to actively building the foundational distribution infrastructure. This shift in focus is critical for several reasons: Global Competitiveness: A fragmented approach could hinder South Korea’s ability to compete with other nations and regions that are rapidly developing their stablecoin ecosystems. Market Adoption: Robust infrastructure ensures that stablecoins can be easily integrated into daily transactions, fostering wider adoption among…
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01671+3.80%
Edge
EDGE$0.32696-3.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:28
Бөлісу
Crucial Digital Asset Regulation: South Korea’s Urgent Path to Financial Dominance

Crucial Digital Asset Regulation: South Korea’s Urgent Path to Financial Dominance

BitcoinWorld Crucial Digital Asset Regulation: South Korea’s Urgent Path to Financial Dominance The financial landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and South Korea stands at a pivotal moment. The recent Onchain Symposium in Seoul brought together leading experts who delivered a powerful message: robust digital asset regulation is not just important, it’s absolutely crucial for the nation’s future economic competitiveness. This isn’t merely about compliance; it’s about seizing significant opportunities in the rapidly expanding Web3 space. Why is Crucial Digital Asset Regulation Essential for South Korea? During a compelling panel discussion at the Josun Palace Hotel, industry leaders highlighted the urgent need for a clear and comprehensive framework. Patrick Yoon, General Manager of Crypto.com Korea, underscored how global regulations have accelerated since the Trump administration, setting a benchmark for nations worldwide. He firmly believes South Korea is uniquely positioned to respond swiftly and decisively to these shifts. The stakes are high. Without clear guidelines, the nation risks falling behind in the global race for financial innovation. Establishing a stable environment will: Boost Investor Confidence: A well-regulated market attracts both domestic and international capital. Foster Innovation: Clear rules provide certainty, allowing businesses to innovate without fear of sudden policy changes. Enhance Global Standing: Positioning South Korea as a leader in the responsible development of digital finance. Unlocking Web3 Potential: Payments, Remittances, and Beyond with Digital Asset Regulation Yoon pointed to substantial opportunities emerging in critical areas like payments and remittances. Imagine a world where transactions are faster, cheaper, and more transparent thanks to Web3 technologies. However, realizing this vision requires a concerted effort from key players. Exchanges, custody firms, and risk management companies must embrace the Web3 transition. This transition isn’t just about adopting new tech; it’s about adapting to a new paradigm of finance. Stablecoins, in particular, hold immense promise for these applications, offering a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world. Effective digital asset regulation will provide the necessary guardrails for this exciting evolution. What specific opportunities could South Korea unlock? Reduced Transaction Costs: Especially for cross-border payments. Increased Financial Inclusion: Reaching underserved populations. New Business Models: Driving economic growth through innovative services. The Stablecoin Conundrum: Crafting Smart Digital Asset Regulation The path to effective regulation is complex, especially when it comes to stablecoins. Han Suh-hee, a partner attorney at Barun Law LLC, revealed that while dedicated legislation for stablecoins is still under discussion, significant progress is being made. These discussions are meticulously focused on three core pillars: Issuing Entities: Who can issue stablecoins, and what are their responsibilities? Reserve Assets: What assets back stablecoins, and how are they managed to ensure stability? Supervisory Bodies: Which authorities will oversee stablecoin operations and enforce compliance? Suh-hee emphasized that the goal is to create a regulatory system that is not only stable and robust but also business-friendly and globally applicable. This balance is crucial for fostering innovation while protecting consumers and maintaining financial stability. Crafting this delicate balance in digital asset regulation will define South Korea’s success. What are the Challenges in Implementing Digital Asset Regulation? While the benefits are clear, the journey is not without its hurdles. Regulators face the challenge of understanding rapidly evolving technology, preventing illicit activities, and ensuring consumer protection without stifling innovation. The industry, in turn, must adapt to new compliance requirements and invest in robust security measures. Striking the right balance requires ongoing dialogue and collaboration between policymakers, industry experts, and the public. The collective effort to develop thoughtful digital asset regulation will pave the way for a more secure, efficient, and innovative financial future for South Korea. The insights from the Onchain Symposium serve as a vital call to action, emphasizing that the time for decisive regulatory action is now. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset regulation and its impact on global financial markets. Frequently Asked Questions About Digital Asset Regulation Q1: Why is South Korea prioritizing digital asset regulation now? A1: South Korea sees establishing clear digital asset regulation as crucial for maintaining and enhancing its financial sector’s future competitiveness and for capitalizing on the opportunities presented by Web3 technologies. Q2: What specific areas of digital assets are being discussed for regulation? A2: Key areas include the broader Web3 ecosystem, digital payments, remittances, and particularly stablecoins, focusing on their issuing entities, reserve assets, and supervisory bodies. Q3: What are the main goals for South Korea’s digital asset regulatory framework? A3: Panelists emphasized the need for a system that is stable, business-friendly, and globally applicable, aiming to foster innovation while ensuring market stability and consumer protection. Q4: How does global regulatory development impact South Korea’s approach? A4: Global trends, such as the rapid regulatory developments observed since the Trump administration, serve as benchmarks and influence South Korea’s strategy to move quickly and decisively in its own regulatory efforts. Q5: What role do companies like Crypto.com play in this regulatory discussion? A5: Companies like Crypto.com, represented by their general managers, provide industry insights and expertise, highlighting practical opportunities and challenges that regulators need to consider for effective policy-making. Found this discussion on South Korea’s urgent move towards robust digital asset regulation insightful? Share this article with your network to spread awareness about these critical developments in the global crypto landscape! This post Crucial Digital Asset Regulation: South Korea’s Urgent Path to Financial Dominance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.757+1.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01719+2.13%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 13:25
Бөлісу
Caliber Becomes First Nasdaq Firm to Adopt Chainlink (LINK) For Its Treasury Strategy

Caliber Becomes First Nasdaq Firm to Adopt Chainlink (LINK) For Its Treasury Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Caliber, a real estate and digital asset manager, has adopted Chainlink (LINK) as part of its digital asset strategy. In an announcement today, the company disclosed that it has officially completed its first purchase of LINK tokens.Visit Website
RealLink
REAL$0.0625+2.84%
Chainlink
LINK$23.32+1.21%
Particl
PART$0.2033+0.74%
Бөлісу
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 13:22
Бөлісу
Will Money Moving Back into Bitcoin ETFs Spark a New Rally?

Will Money Moving Back into Bitcoin ETFs Spark a New Rally?

Institutional investors are getting back into crypto as retail remains reluctant, and analysts suggest that this could spark the next rally.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.020391-24.87%
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato2025/09/10 13:22
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL