Apple Inc. (market cap $3.55 trillion) has never reported holding cryptocurrencies. On Sept. 9, 2025, a crypto influencer on X (formerly Twitter) with about 45,000 followers (@Cobb_XRPL) tweeted about "strong rumors" that Apple would announce a large crypto purchase – and specifically XRP. This claim, echoing an unverified $1.5 billion buy rumor, came without any official source. In context, Apple had roughly $55.4 billion cash on hand as of June 2025, so a $1–2 billion crypto purchase would be a tiny fraction of its funds. The sudden XRP news drew immediate skepticism. Crypto media quickly labeled the story "far-fetched," noting even the original tweeter "mocked these rumors" later. To date, Apple has neither confirmed nor hinted at any cryptocurrency investment. Notably, Cobb himself later dismissed the rumor, calling it like "ghosts" that vanish. Aside from the tweet, no documents or news wires have reported any Apple–XRP deal. Apple's Crypto App Policy History Apple's past actions on crypto have been cautious. Until 2023, the App Store forbade in-app purchases of any cryptocurrencies. Advertisement   In July 2023, Apple quietly lifted that ban, allowing apps to process Bitcoin, NFTs, and other crypto payments directly. A year later (May 2025), Apple updated its App Store review guidelines after a court ruling, letting apps include external links for NFT and crypto purchases. However, Apple still prohibits ICOs, token giveaways, mining, and similar crypto features in apps. Overall, Apple "has shown little to no interest in the cryptocurrency industry to date," as one analysis noted. In other words, Apple's concrete crypto moves so far have been limited to easing app restrictions – not buying blockchain tokens. By contrast, many public companies have begun holding crypto – but almost always Bitcoin or Ether, not XRP. Over 180 corporations (led by MicroStrategy, Japan's Metaplanet, etc.) now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:33