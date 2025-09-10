Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 10th

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 10th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT Another Wednesday, another Mini Crossword to solve. I’ve been having a pretty easy time with these this week, so I suppose it’s mostly about trying to get the completion as fast as possible more than anything. Sometimes I burn through them; other times, a single clue will throw me off because it’s a sports reference that I’m utterly clueless about, or some pop star whose work I’m just not familiar enough with, or because my brain abandons me in my moment of need. In any case, clues and answers for today’s Mini are below! Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A. In alphabetical order, the five letters each worth at least five points in Scrabble — J 6A. Largest airport in the Midwest — O 7A. The Devil — S 8A. “Every Kiss Begins With ___” (longtime jewelry slogan) — K 9A. Busy org. on April 15th — I Down 1D. ___ A. Bank (menswear retailer) — J 2D. Yellowish-brown pants material — K 3D. Tiny neighbor of Saudi Arabia — Q 4D. Pictures of fractures, perhaps — X 5D. In a chill state of mind — Z Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers…