2025-09-11 Thursday

DC Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Athena Bitcoin for Hidden Fees

Athena Bitcoin, a well-known cryptocurrency ATM provider, is facing a lawsuit amid allegations of undisclosed fees and potential scam practices. The controversy has raised concerns within the crypto community regarding transparency and consumer protection in the rapidly evolving digital asset industry. Accusations of Undisclosed Fees and Fraudulent Practices According to the complaint filed by a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/10 13:45
Analyst Expects XRP to Reach $300 if Ethereum Hits $25,000

A market pundit has shared his altcoin targets for the next big pump, expecting massive rallies from XRP and Ethereum. The recent forecast comes on the heels of the broader market recovery effort.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 13:44
Lion Group Moves Crypto Holdings, Converts SOL and SUI Into HYPE Tokens

Lion Group reallocates treasury, swapping SOL and SUI for HYPE tokens after U.S. launch of institutional Hyperliquid custody. Lion Group Holding Ltd has announced a treasury reallocation strategy. The company will convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) assets into Hyperliquid (HYPE). This move comes after BitGo Trust Company introduced institutional custody solutions for HYPE […] The post Lion Group Moves Crypto Holdings, Converts SOL and SUI Into HYPE Tokens appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 13:43
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Removal Of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The post Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Removal Of Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal judge temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s bid to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, allowing her to remain on the job while her legal challenge against the president’s effort to remove her over allegations of mortgage fraud moves forward. The ruling means Lisa Cook will likely be able to attend a key Fed meeting next week. Getty Images Key Facts In her Tuesday night ruling, D.C. federal judge Jia Cobb said: “The Court finds that Cook has made a strong showing that her purported removal was done in violation of the Federal Reserve Act’s ‘for cause’ provision.” The judge granted a preliminary injunction requiring the Federal Reserve to allow Cook to continue serving on its board of governors for now. Cobb’s ruling noted that the “best reading” of the provision that allows a president to remove a central bank governor “for cause” is “limited to grounds concerning a Governor’s behavior in office” and how they are executing their duty. Additionally, the judge noted that Trump’s firing of Cook violated her “procedural rights under the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause,” and she demonstrated she could face “irreparable harm from her removal.” The Trump administration has not yet commented on the ruling, but it is likely to file an appeal. What To Watch For The preliminary injunction comes just one week before a highly anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting next week on September 16 and 17, where it is expected to vote on lowering interest rates. Tuesday night’s ruling means Cook will likely be able to attend the meeting. Crucial Quote In a statement shared with multiple outlets, Cook’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said: “This ruling recognizes and reaffirms the importance of safeguarding the independence of the Federal Reserve from illegal political interference. Allowing the President to unlawfully remove Governor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:41
Compliance Issues Force Alt5 Sigma to Replace Eric Trump on Board

The post Compliance Issues Force Alt5 Sigma to Replace Eric Trump on Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 10 September 2025 | 08:30 Eric Trump’s anticipated appointment to the board of crypto platform Alt5 Sigma has been quietly sidelined. A recent SEC filing revealed that Trump will serve only as a board observer, with World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman nominated as his replacement after Nasdaq raised compliance concerns. Alt5 Sigma, which has close ties to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), said the adjustment followed consultations with Nasdaq to meet listing requirements, though it did not specify which rules were at issue. Analysts point out Nasdaq’s demand for a majority of independent directors but remain puzzled as to why Trump’s candidacy was blocked while Folkman’s was permitted. Trump’s ongoing restrictions in New York courts technically do not apply here, since Alt5 Sigma is incorporated in Nevada. WLFI, unveiled last year as a DeFi platform inspired by Donald Trump’s economic messaging, rolled out a $1.5 billion fundraising plan and introduced its own $WLFI token. The token grants governance rights but not equity, while a Trump-affiliated LLC retains a 38% stake and over 22 billion tokens, entitling it to future revenues. Prices moved from $0.015 in the first round to $0.05 in the second, attracting accredited and overseas investors. Early backers recently won approval to sell portions of their holdings, though founders remain restricted. The turbulence doesn’t end there. Alt5 Sigma disclosed in the same filing that a Rwandan court ordered the dissolution of its Canadian unit, citing illicit enrichment and money laundering, with $3.5 million in assets seized. The company is appealing, claiming it was defrauded. At the same time, the firm remains caught up in a U.S. bankruptcy case involving its former CFO, accused of concealing stock units in 2024. Nasdaq’s decision to quietly block Trump’s board seat adds another layer of uncertainty to Alt5 Sigma and WLFI.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:38
Qatar Tests Blockchain Digital Receipts in Shariah Finance

The post Qatar Tests Blockchain Digital Receipts in Shariah Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain-based digital receipts can enhance transparency and efficiency in Islamic finance. Collaboration among QFC, Blade Labs, and Hashgraph drives innovation in Shariah finance. Hedera-powered infrastructure ensures scalable, secure, and compliant blockchain operations. The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has launched a blockchain-based proof of concept aimed at modernizing Islamic finance. Built under QFC’s Digital Asset Lab, the pilot showcases how blockchain can bring greater transparency, efficiency, and regulatory alignment to Shariah-compliant products. The project is anchored by a partnership between AlRayan Bank, Blade Labs, and Hashgraph, combining regional banking expertise with enterprise blockchain infrastructure. Digital Receipt System Built on Hedera At the core of the pilot is a Digital Receipt System (DRS) designed to streamline asset-backed financing. Running on HashSphere, a private ledger powered by Hedera Hashgraph and hosted on Google Cloud, the system ensures secure, scalable operations that comply with Shariah law. The DRS allows Islamic finance institutions to track and validate transactions in real time, potentially cutting bottlenecks that slow adoption of Shariah-compliant products. Related: Hedera’s Climb or Crash? Key Levels to Watch This Week Collaboration Across Finance and Blockchain QFC: Provides infrastructure and strategic direction. Blade Labs: Developing smart contracts and user-facing tools. Hashgraph: Delivering enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure. AlRayan Bank: Validating use cases and shaping commercialization paths. QFC CEO Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida said the pilot aligns with Qatar’s broader strategy of financial innovation, with Islamic finance as a key focus. Building Toward Wider Adoption Blade Labs CEO Sami Mian said the proof of concept will highlight how blockchain, smart contracts, and global identity standards can address operational hurdles. Hashgraph CEO Eric Piscini added that Hedera’s infrastructure provides the scalability and security needed for institutional-grade deployments. The controlled pilot environment will serve as a testbed before wider industry adoption, giving Qatar a first-mover advantage in Islamic blockchain finance. Qatar’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:37
Hong Kong-Based QMMM Stock Skyrockets Over 1,700% Following its BTC, ETH, SOL Treasury Plans

QMMM Holdings, a Hong Kong-based digital media advertising firm, has reported a staggering 1,736% increase in stock soon after it announced plans to build a $100 million crypto treasury. Per Yahoo Finance data, QMMM shares soared 2,300% on Tuesday before closing 1,736% higher at $207 on Nasdaq. However, the stock fell in extended trading, and the shares are down 61% at the time of publication. The shares have reported an 8,147% increase in the past month. QMMM Launches ‘Crypto-Autonomous Ecosystem’ – Plans $100M Digital Asset Treasury QMMM, on Tuesday, announced that it is building a massive $100 million crypto treasury targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Calling it a “crypto-autonomous ecosystem,” the company, also known for its virtual apparel services, said it would combine artificial intelligence with blockchain to advance innovative tools for crypto analysis. “QMMM’s entry into this space reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our vision to bridge the digital economy with real-world applications, ”said Bun Kwai, CEO of QMMM. Further, the firm is seeking to connect data providers with consumers through a blockchain-based, decentralized marketplace. Meanwhile, it plans to leverage AI-powered analytics to process “large volumes of data.” “Our cryptocurrency initiatives, combined with our expertise in AI and digital platforms, are designed to create sustainable value for our stakeholders while reinforcing our role as a forward-looking technology company,” Kwai added. Growing Wave of Asian Players Adopting Crypto QMMM’s crypto treasury debut comes amid a growing number of Asia-based companies eyeing to include the asset class in their stash. As reported by Cryptonews last week, VC firm Sora Ventures revealed the launch of its dedicated Bitcoin treasury fund, backed by an initial $200 million commitment from Asian investors. It aims to accumulate $1 billion worth of BTC within the next six months. Besides, Japanese Bitcoin aggressive accumulator Metaplanet is seeking to issue 385 million new shares through an overseas offering for additional BTC purchases. The 6th largest Bitcoin corporate investor aims to raise ¥212.9 billion ($1.44 billion) in its latest equity offering
CryptoNews2025/09/10 13:36
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 10th

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 10th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT Another Wednesday, another Mini Crossword to solve. I’ve been having a pretty easy time with these this week, so I suppose it’s mostly about trying to get the completion as fast as possible more than anything. Sometimes I burn through them; other times, a single clue will throw me off because it’s a sports reference that I’m utterly clueless about, or some pop star whose work I’m just not familiar enough with, or because my brain abandons me in my moment of need. In any case, clues and answers for today’s Mini are below! Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A. In alphabetical order, the five letters each worth at least five points in Scrabble — J 6A. Largest airport in the Midwest — O 7A. The Devil — S 8A. “Every Kiss Begins With ___” (longtime jewelry slogan) — K 9A. Busy org. on April 15th — I Down 1D. ___ A. Bank (menswear retailer) — J 2D. Yellowish-brown pants material — K 3D. Tiny neighbor of Saudi Arabia — Q 4D. Pictures of fractures, perhaps — X 5D. In a chill state of mind — Z Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:35
SEC Pushes Back Decisions on Dogecoin and Hedera ETFs

The post SEC Pushes Back Decisions on Dogecoin and Hedera ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This delay proves that the regulator is still cautious as it manages the growing backlog of altcoin ETF proposals, with 92 crypto-related products awaiting rulings as of late August. Grayscale made history in 2024 by converting its Bitcoin Trust into the first US spot Bitcoin ETF, and is now seeking to replicate that model with Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. However, the SEC continues to take the maximum time allowed under statutory review periods. SEC Extends Dogecoin and Hedera Reviews The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed decisions on two more cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals. The regulator extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF until Nov. 12.  On Tuesday, the SEC postponed NYSE Arca’s request to list the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, which was originally filed in March and entered into the Federal Register on March 17. The same day, it also pushed back its review of Grayscale’s Hedera ETF application. Grayscale has been making moves to expand its ETF lineup, and updated filings to convert its long-standing Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash trusts into ETFs. Converting these products to trade on national exchanges will enable daily share creations and redemptions, reducing the premiums and discounts that often plague over-the-counter (OTC) products. Grayscale set an important precedent in 2024 when it successfully converted its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into the first US spot Bitcoin ETF after a lengthy legal battle with the SEC. The company is now trying to replicate that success with Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. However, the regulator’s decision to extend review timelines means that there is still some uncertainty surrounding the approval path for altcoin ETFs. The SEC is currently managing a wave of applications thanks to a surge in institutional demand for altcoin exposure. By July 31, at least 31 spot altcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:34
Could Apple Break Tradition and Build a Multi-Billion Dollar Ripple’s XRP Reserve ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Could Apple Break Tradition and Build a Multi-Billion Dollar Ripple’s XRP Reserve ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Apple Inc. (market cap $3.55 trillion) has never reported holding cryptocurrencies. On Sept. 9, 2025, a crypto influencer on X (formerly Twitter) with about 45,000 followers (@Cobb_XRPL) tweeted about “strong rumors” that Apple would announce a large crypto purchase – and specifically XRP. This claim, echoing an unverified $1.5 billion buy rumor, came without any official source. In context, Apple had roughly $55.4 billion cash on hand as of June 2025, so a $1–2 billion crypto purchase would be a tiny fraction of its funds. The sudden XRP news drew immediate skepticism. Crypto media quickly labeled the story “far-fetched,” noting even the original tweeter “mocked these rumors” later. To date, Apple has neither confirmed nor hinted at any cryptocurrency investment. Notably, Cobb himself later dismissed the rumor, calling it like “ghosts” that vanish. Aside from the tweet, no documents or news wires have reported any Apple–XRP deal. Apple’s Crypto App Policy History Apple’s past actions on crypto have been cautious. Until 2023, the App Store forbade in-app purchases of any cryptocurrencies.  Advertisement &nbsp In July 2023, Apple quietly lifted that ban, allowing apps to process Bitcoin, NFTs, and other crypto payments directly. A year later (May 2025), Apple updated its App Store review guidelines after a court ruling, letting apps include external links for NFT and crypto purchases.  However, Apple still prohibits ICOs, token giveaways, mining, and similar crypto features in apps. Overall, Apple “has shown little to no interest in the cryptocurrency industry to date,” as one analysis noted. In other words, Apple’s concrete crypto moves so far have been limited to easing app restrictions – not buying blockchain tokens. By contrast, many public companies have begun holding crypto – but almost always Bitcoin or Ether, not XRP. Over 180 corporations (led by MicroStrategy, Japan’s Metaplanet, etc.) now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 13:33
