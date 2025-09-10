2025-09-11 Thursday

Bitcoin Breakdown Averted? Analyst Says This Level Will Determine BTC’s Fate

After retesting the range lows, Bitcoin (BTC) has closed the week above a key area, momentarily preventing a breakdown to lower levels. Some market watchers suggested that reclaiming the local range highs this week will set the stage for another leg up, but an analyst warned of potential volatility in the coming days. Related Reading: Worldcoin Jumps 42% Following Eightco’s Announcement Of First WLD Treasury Strategy Bitcoin Holds Crucial Weekly Support As the market moves sideways, Bitcoin has continued to trade within its local range between the $108,250-$111,140 levels since the start of the month. The cryptocurrency has shown mixed signals since the second half of August, failing to hold the crucial $109,000 level during the previous week. Analyst Rekt Capital asserted that BTC was showing “early signs of weakness,” and could see a bearish confirmation if it failed to hold this key level in the weekly timeframe. However, the flagship crypto surged to the range’s high over the past few days and closed the week at around $111,137, averting the potential breakdown in the short-term timeframe. “Bitcoin indeed didn’t fully confirm the breakdown; instead, price has reclaimed the $109k level as support and is now trying to rally higher in an effort to check if $114k has turned into new resistance after being lost as support a few weeks ago,” the analyst noted. According to Rekt Capital, BTC’s retest of this level as resistance will be down to an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern forming on the daily timeframe, which has the $113,000 area as the pattern’s neckline. A daily close above this level could set Bitcoin up for a potential post-breakout retest of this zone, fueling a rally toward the key weekly resistance level. Ali Martinez also affirmed that breaking pass $113,000 would set the cryptocurrency “on track for $116,000 and possibly $119,000.” The New Key Pivot Point For BTC Rekt Capital highlighted that a daily close above this level would “also confirm that the price is going to occupy the upper half of the Daily Bollinger Bands,” as the middle band sits around the $112,000 level. “Turning the mid-point (orange) of the BBands into support tends to set price up for a move to the very top of the Upper Band, which happens to be around the $116k level,” he explained, noting that the upper band coincides with the Monthly Range High resistance level. The market watcher detailed that BTC has been consolidating within the Macro Monthly Range at $107,200-$115,711, recently bouncing from the range lows. As a result, its price “is now ready to try and challenge the Range High over time.” Bitcoin must close the week above $114,000 to retest the macro range high and build a base for a potential third Price Discovery Uptrend. “It’s all about $114k going forward as a key pivot point for price,” he concluded. Related Reading: ‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market Notably, BTC attempted to break out of a key area on Tuesday morning, hitting the $113,000 mark before retracing to $110,000. Nonetheless, Ted Pillows warned that the cryptocurrency could face some volatility in the coming days as US CPI data is coming on September 11. He underscored that the last 3 CPI data resulted in a 9%-11% price drop for BTC, with August seeing the largest dip in the past few months. A similar correction could drive Bitcoin’s price to the $100,000 barrier, not seen since June. As of this writing, BTC trades at $111,276, a 1% decline in the daily timeframe. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
NPM Hack in Crypto: Polygon, Ledger, Trezor Share Important Statements

The post NPM Hack in Crypto: Polygon, Ledger, Trezor Share Important Statements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon, Ledger, Trezor break silence on yesterday’s NPM hack Largest JavaScript NPM hack: What you should know So far, no cryptocurrency service has reported losses as a result of clipper malware being injected into NPM packages, inevitable instruments for JavaScript developers. At the same time, cryptocurrency users should stay particularly vigilant these days. Polygon, Ledger, Trezor break silence on yesterday’s NPM hack According to official statements by cryptocurrency teams, more and more services have confirmed that their tech architectures are unaffected by the Sept. 8 NPM attack, the biggest hack in the history of JavaScript. Polygon (POL), the largest layer-2 blockchain on Ethereum Virtual Machine, assured readers that both Polygon Proof-of-Stake and Agglayer are unaffected by the collapse. Most importantly, similar statements have been released by the cryptocurrency wallet’s team. Hardware wallet producer Ledger, whose CTO Charles Guillemet informed the crypto space about the hack, stressed that all funds are safe. Ledger devices are not and have not been at risk during an ecosystem-wide software supply chain attack that was discovered. Ledger devices are built specifically to protect users against attacks like these. Trezor, another top-tier provider of hardware cryptocurrency wallets, outlined that at no stage were the gadgets exposed to the attackers. Trezor Suite, an app necessary to connect Trezor wallets to computers, is also safe, the statement says. Largest JavaScript NPM hack: What you should know Yesterday, on Sept. 8, 2025, the account of a reputable JavaScript software developer was hacked. The malefactors uploaded tampered NPM packages — elements of JS code — infiltrated with the malware targeting crypto on all major blockchains. Altered NPM packages might be downloaded billions of times as JS is one of the dominant programming languages right now. Clipper malware replaces the address a victim sends crypto to with the address of the…
Ledger Warns of Massive Hack, Avoid Crypto Transactions Now

Ledger CTO cautions users to halt crypto transactions due to a mass NPM attack that hijacks wallets and loots money. The cryptocurrency world has been shaking due to a major supply chain attack that has even led the Chief Technology Officer of Ledger to make a serious warning.  Focusing on the Node Package Manager (NPM) […] The post Ledger Warns of Massive Hack, Avoid Crypto Transactions Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
A Hyperbolic Benchmark for Stress-Testing GNNs Across Degree, Clustering, and Homophily

Synthetic HypNF graphs reveal GNN fragilities: HGCN beats GCN on dense, homogeneous nets but falters on sparse power-law ones.
Crucial Volatility As US Rate Cut Looms And Yuan Stalls

The post Crucial Volatility As US Rate Cut Looms And Yuan Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX: Crucial Volatility As US Rate Cut Looms And Yuan Stalls Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX: Crucial Volatility as US Rate Cut Looms and Yuan Stalls Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-rate-cut/
Fitch and JPMorgan Share Their Expectations for the Upcoming FED Interest Rate Meeting

The post Fitch and JPMorgan Share Their Expectations for the Upcoming FED Interest Rate Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Fed rate cut in September is increasingly considered a strong possibility. JPMorgan announced that it expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting, despite uncertainties surrounding inflation data. The bank forecasts the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) to remain at 2.9% year-over-year, and the core CPI at 3.1%. However, it noted that higher-than-expected inflation data could lead to a rate cut being postponed until October or December. JPMorgan also highlighted the potential market impact of inflation data. According to the bank, a core CPI reading above 0.40% could lead to a 1.5–2% decline in the S&P 500, while a reading between 0.35% and 0.40% could lead to a 0.5–1% loss. A reading below 0.25% could lead to a 1.25–1.75% gain in the index. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also pointed out the weakening economy, saying, “I think the Fed will probably cut interest rates, but I don’t think it will be a direct result of developments in the economy.” Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings argued that the slowdown in the US economy is becoming increasingly evident. The agency noted that the weakening labor market could force the Fed to cut interest rates more rapidly. Fitch expects 25 basis point cuts in the US in September and December, and projects three additional cuts in 2026. Fitch also noted that the probability of a new interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) is low, and therefore the dollar’s chances of recovery remain limited. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/fitch-and-jpmorgan-share-their-expectations-for-the-upcoming-fed-interest-rate-meeting/
Eric Trump cut from Alt5 Sigma board after Nasdaq review

The post Eric Trump cut from Alt5 Sigma board after Nasdaq review appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump has been sidelined from joining the board of fintech firm Alt5 Sigma, with the company instead naming him a board observer after a review with Nasdaq. Summary Alt5 Sigma revised its $1.5B deal with World Liberty Financial, removing Eric Trump from its board after Nasdaq consultation. Trump will serve only as an observer, while WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman has been nominated as a director, pending approval. The SEC filing also revealed legal troubles tied to Alt5 Sigma’s Canadian subsidiary and a bankruptcy dispute involving its former CFO. Eric Trump will not be joining the board of Alt5 Sigma as previously announced, with the company quietly revising its deal with Trump-linked World Liberty Financial following discussions with Nasdaq, Forbes reported Sept. 9. Alt5 Sigma deal reshaped under Nasdaq rules Alt5 Sigma revealed in an Securities and Exchange Commission filing that, instead of joining the board, Trump will serve only as a board observer. The adjustment came two weeks after the company announced in August that Trump would become a director as part of its $1.5 billion share sale plan tied to WLFI. In the revised structure, WLFI co-founder and chief operating officer Zak Folkman has been nominated as a director, subject to stockholder approval. Alt5 did not disclose which Nasdaq listing rule prompted the change, and neither the firm, WLFI, nor Trump responded to Forbes’ requests for comment. Nasdaq also declined to elaborate. The Trump-affiliated LLC behind WLFI controls about 38% of the venture, along with 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, giving it rights to roughly 75% of token sale proceeds. Controversies add pressure The SEC filing that detailed Trump’s role change also revealed legal troubles tied to Alt5 Sigma’s operations. A Rwandan court recently found its Canadian subsidiary and a former principal guilty of money laundering and illicit enrichment,…
Eric Trump removed from ALT5 Sigma board following Nasdaq review

Eric Trump has been sidelined from joining the board of fintech firm Alt5 Sigma, with the company instead naming him a board observer after a review with Nasdaq. Eric Trump will not be joining the board of Alt5 Sigma as…
Asset Entities' shares jumped 35% after shareholders approved merger

Asset Entities Inc.(ASST) shares rallied in the extended session late Tuesday after the company said shareholders had approved a merger with Strive Enterprises. The deal is projected to create one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury businesses and will seek to raise as much as $1.5 billion to acquire Bitcoin assets.  Shares of […]
Tamil Film ‘Madharaasi’ outshines Bollywood’s ‘Baaghi 4’

The post Tamil Film ‘Madharaasi’ outshines Bollywood’s ‘Baaghi 4’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AR Murugadoss’ ‘Madharaasi’ scores big – becomes only Indian film this week to rank among global top scorers at the box office. Shri Lakshmi Movies The new Tamil film Madharaasi has created major buzz at the box office in its debut weekend – the Indian film ranked among top global scorers for the weekend ending September 7, according to Comscore. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi earned $7.2 million at the ticket windows since its release on September 5, and is the ninth top-scoring film worldwide this weekend. The much-hyped Bollywood release – Baaghi 4 – scored just about $5 million over the weekend worldwide. The other Hindi release – The Bengal Files – did not even cross $2 million in its first weekend. AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi zooms past new Bollywood films A poster of Indian film ‘Madharaasi’. Shri Lakshmi Movies Featuring Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran) in the lead role, the latest Tamil release – Madharaasi – is scoring big numbers at the box office. With a worldwide weekend total of $7 million, the film surpassed Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files at the ticket windows. Sivakarthikeyan’s film opened with an impressive $2.5 million worldwide on Friday, September 5. In the UK and Ireland markets alone, the film scored nearly $70,000. Madharaasi saw a major dip in collections on its second day but managed to stay afloat and higher than other fresh Indian releases. In the North American market, the film crossed $330,000 in just two days since the release. Madharaasi is a psychological action thriller film about an operation against a gun-syndicate and the encounter with a delusional patient. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film while cinematography was handled by Sudeep Elamon. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth. Baaghi…
