Alibaba's amap is launching an AI-powered “Street Stars” feature

Alibaba’s Amap is moving beyond basic navigation and into Meituan’s territory. It now ranks restaurants, hotels, and tourist spots in the app to help people choose where to eat, stay, and visit. The change shows the rivalry between two of China’s biggest internet companies is intensifying as they compete for everyday spending. Alibaba and Meituan […]
Asian Forex Market Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid US Rate Cut Hopes And Stagnant China Inflation

Asian Forex Market Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid US Rate Cut Hopes And Stagnant China Inflation Skip to content Home Forex News Asian Forex Market Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid US Rate Cut Hopes and Stagnant China Inflation
Revolutionary Bitcoin Investment: Nakamoto Holdings Fuels Metaplanet’s Bold Crypto Strategy

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Bitcoin Investment: Nakamoto Holdings Fuels Metaplanet's Bold Crypto Strategy A groundbreaking move is reshaping the landscape of corporate finance, particularly for those closely watching the cryptocurrency space. Nakamoto Holdings, a key player in healthcare and data through its parent company KindlyMD, has announced a substantial Bitcoin investment in Metaplanet. This development highlights a growing trend of traditional firms embracing digital assets. What Does This Bitcoin Investment Mean for Metaplanet? Metaplanet, a publicly listed Japanese company, has been making headlines for its innovative approach to treasury management. The firm has strategically incorporated Bitcoin as a primary asset in its reserves. This latest injection of capital from Nakamoto Holdings is a significant vote of confidence in Metaplanet's Bitcoin-centric strategy. Nakamoto Holdings plans to invest up to $30 million. This Bitcoin investment will be facilitated through the purchase of newly issued shares from Metaplanet. The Block, a reputable crypto news source, first reported this crucial development. Metaplanet previously outlined its intentions to issue 385 million new shares. This initiative aimed to raise an impressive 205 billion yen, equivalent to approximately $1.36 billion. The company clearly stated its purpose: to acquire more BTC and fund its expanding Bitcoin-related business operations. Nakamoto Holdings’ participation directly supports this ambitious vision. Why Are Companies Like Metaplanet Embracing Bitcoin? The decision by companies to hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset is not just a passing trend; it reflects a strategic shift in how businesses perceive value and manage risk. For Metaplanet, integrating Bitcoin into its treasury offers several potential advantages: Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin is often seen as a hedge against traditional fiat currency inflation. Growth Potential: Many believe Bitcoin offers significant long-term growth potential compared to other asset classes. Innovation & Brand Positioning: Adopting Bitcoin can position a company as forward-thinking and innovative, attracting a new demographic of investors and customers. Diversification: Adding a non-correlated asset like Bitcoin can help diversify a company’s financial holdings. This strategic pivot by Metaplanet, bolstered by Nakamoto Holdings’ Bitcoin investment, signals a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream corporate finance, particularly in forward-looking markets like Japan. The Broader Impact of Corporate Bitcoin Investment Nakamoto Holdings’ decision to back Metaplanet underscores a larger narrative unfolding globally: institutional and corporate adoption of Bitcoin. This trend began with pioneers like MicroStrategy and Tesla and continues to expand as more companies recognize the digital asset’s potential. What does this mean for the wider market? Increased Legitimacy: Each new corporate Bitcoin investment adds legitimacy to the asset class, potentially encouraging more traditional investors. Market Stability: Large corporate holdings can contribute to greater market stability by reducing available supply and demonstrating long-term conviction. Regulatory Scrutiny: As more regulated entities engage with Bitcoin, it often leads to clearer regulatory frameworks, which can further de-risk the asset for others. This investment also highlights the growing interconnectedness between traditional industries (like healthcare, through KindlyMD’s subsidiary) and the nascent digital asset economy. It’s a powerful example of cross-sector collaboration driving innovation. What Challenges Might Metaplanet Face? While the prospects are exciting, embracing a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy also comes with its own set of challenges. Volatility remains a primary concern for any company holding significant amounts of cryptocurrency. Market fluctuations can impact financial statements and require robust risk management strategies. Furthermore, regulatory environments can evolve rapidly, particularly in the crypto space. Companies like Metaplanet must remain agile and adaptable to ensure compliance. Despite these hurdles, the long-term strategic benefits often outweigh the risks for those committed to a bold vision for the future of finance. A Bold Step Forward for Bitcoin Investment in Asia The Nakamoto Holdings Bitcoin investment in Metaplanet is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a testament to the evolving global financial landscape. It showcases confidence in Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate treasury asset and highlights Japan’s progressive stance on digital currencies. As more companies follow suit, we can expect to see further integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream business operations, paving the way for a more decentralized and innovative financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Nakamoto Holdings?A1: Nakamoto Holdings is a subsidiary of KindlyMD, a company operating in the healthcare and data sectors. It is making a significant investment in Metaplanet. Q2: What is Metaplanet’s strategy regarding Bitcoin?A2: Metaplanet is a publicly listed Japanese company that has adopted Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset. It aims to use funds raised to acquire more BTC and finance its Bitcoin-related business operations. Q3: How much is Nakamoto Holdings investing in Metaplanet?A3: Nakamoto Holdings has agreed to invest up to $30 million in Metaplanet through the purchase of newly issued shares. Q4: Why is this Bitcoin investment significant?A4: This investment signifies growing corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, adding legitimacy to the cryptocurrency market and demonstrating confidence in its long-term value, especially from traditional industries. Q5: What are the benefits for companies holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset?A5: Benefits can include acting as an inflation hedge, offering growth potential, enhancing brand positioning as innovative, and providing portfolio diversification.
Ethereum Core Developers Paid Well Under Market Levels Despite Running the Network: Report

Ethereum core developers are earning far below market standards even as they carry the responsibility of keeping the world’s second-largest blockchain secure and functional, a report shows. Protocol Guild, a collective that funds around 190 Ethereum core contributors, released compensation data this week, revealing that salaries for these developers sit 50% to 60% below what they could earn elsewhere. The survey drew responses from 111 members across 11 organizations, making it the most comprehensive snapshot of pay in Ethereum’s core ecosystem to date. Only 37% Of Contributors Receive Tokens Or Equity Grants Median base pay landed at $140,000, while market offers hovered at $300,000 and averaged an eye-catching $359,000, laying bare the gulf in earnings. One developer even reported turning down a jaw-dropping $700,000 package, choosing instead to stick with Ethereum’s core work despite the steep pay cut. The findings reflect a long-standing challenge. Unlike commercial crypto ventures that can issue tokens or equity, most client teams and research groups working on Ethereum core software cannot offer lucrative upside packages. Only 37% of contributors surveyed received any form of equity or token grants from their employers. For the majority, the answer was zero. Image Source: Protocol Guild That absence of upside stands in sharp contrast to the broader industry, where engineers at start-ups or exchanges often receive significant equity stakes or token allocations. Community Funding Offers Predictability Lacking In Traditional Employers In Ethereum’s case, the entities employing core developers are usually non-profits, academic institutions or foundations, and they lack the structure or business model to offer such incentives. Protocol Guild said it helps bridge part of the pay gap. Since its start in May 2022, it said it has distributed more than $33m, with much of the funding coming from projects that pledged 1% of their token supply, including EigenLayer, Ether.fi, Taiko and Puffer. The support vests onchain over four years, making the process visible and predictable. In the past year, the median contributor received $67,121 through this channel, which brought overall median compensation to $207,121. While still below market, it has eased some of the pressure. Client Developers And Coordinators Earn Well Below Research Roles The survey also revealed differences across roles. Researchers reported the highest median cash compensation at $215,000, while client developers and coordinators earned around $130,000. By experience, those with seven to eight years in the space had a median of $212,000, but the figure dropped to $150,000 for those with nine or more years. This pay structure places Ethereum in a difficult position as competition for blockchain engineering talent intensifies. Almost 40% of respondents said they had received final job offers from external employers in the past year. Many came from rival Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks that can afford higher packages. Devs Keep Building Even As Pay Trails Market The stakes are evident. Persistent underpayment could lead to higher churn, weaker institutional memory and slower progress on Ethereum’s upgrade roadmap. It could also make independent teams more vulnerable to acquisition or, in worst cases, undue external influence. Despite these challenges, many contributors remain motivated by values rather than financial upside. Several respondents said they chose to continue because they believed in Ethereum’s mission of decentralization, censorship resistance and credible neutrality, even if it meant earning less. Protocol Guild framed the report as a call to action. It said ecosystem funders should recognize undercompensation as a serious issue and work toward scalable solutions. Without stronger support, Ethereum risks losing the very people responsible for maintaining its infrastructure
The Linea block explorer is under maintenance, and block data may not be real-time.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to the LineaScan website, the Linea Mainnet block browser is currently undergoing maintenance, and the page prompts that block data may not be updated in real time.
Asset Entities soars 35% as shareholders greenlight Strive Bitcoin merger

Asset Entities Inc.(ASST) shares rallied in the extended session late Tuesday after the company said shareholders had approved a merger with Strive Enterprises. The deal is projected to create one of the world's largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury businesses and will seek to raise as much as $1.5 billion to acquire Bitcoin assets.  Shares of Asset Entities closed on Tuesday at 17% at $6.28, but soared to 35% after hours on the back of the shareholder approval news. The strong vote of confidence puts Asset Entities one step closer to its plan of becoming a leading Bitcoin treasury company. However, final approval,  including Nasdaq's sign-off on the listing application, is still pending. Asset Entities aims to raise $750 million via a private placement After the merger, which received strong support from Asset Entities' shareholders, is complete, the company will rebrand as Strive, Inc., but keep trading under the ASST ticker on Nasdaq. Matt Cole will step in as CEO and Chairman of the Board, while Arshia Sarkhani, who currently serves as President and CEO of Asset Entities, will be Chief Marketing Officer. Cole commented on the shareholders' approval, "This shareholder approval is a defining moment in our mission to build a world-class Bitcoin Treasury Company. […] Our focus is on disciplined, long-term strategies designed to outperform Bitcoin itself over time and create perpetual shareholder value." Sarkhani also shared that the company is excited about the approval, which he sees as a big step toward building one of the most successful Bitcoin treasury businesses and taking care of existing shareholders. Supported by the strong vote in favour of the merger from the shareholders of Asset Entities, the move is a strategic decision to make the company a leader in the cryptocurrency industry. The proposed $1.5 billion transaction consists of $750 million in…
Nexus Secures $7.2M For Bold Crypto Future

Strategic Bitcoin Acquisition: Nexus Secures $7.2M For Bold Crypto Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Strategic Bitcoin Acquisition: Nexus Secures $7.2M for Bold Crypto Future
First Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF to Go Live in U.S. on Thursday

Dogecoin looks set to join the ETF era this week, with the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF ($DOJE) expected to debut in U.S. markets under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The launch would marks the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built around a token with no intended utility beyond speculation and culture, Bloomberg senior analyst Eric Balchunas, who flagged the launch, said in an X post. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 The product, distributed by Foreside Fund Services, is backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, the same team that brought a Solana staking ETF ($SSK) to market earlier this year. Traders expect heightened volatility in the weeks ahead, with DOGE already trading up 17% in the past week on expectations of the forthcoming launch. Jordan Jefferson, CEO of DogeOS and MyDoge, called the ETF a watershed in a note to CoinDesk. "Dogecoin started as a joke, and now Wall Street finally gets it. The ETF approval proves that institutional investors recognize the real value in community, culture, and accessibility," he said. "When pension funds are buying the asset that started as a joke, you know we've reached a unique moment in financial history." "Institutional capital flowing into DOGE provides new liquidity and stability while the Dogecoin ecosystem continues expanding with apps, games, and utility through DogeOS. The combination of Wall Street investment and grassroots community creates a foundation for sustained growth that few assets can match," Peterson added. The DOGE ETF also comes as…
Ethereum Could Disappear in 15 Years, Says Cardano Founder

Hoskinson explained that his interest in economics and technology started young but accelerated after the Ron Paul campaign in 2007, […]
Meme is immortal, Pumpfun is immortal

Written by Seedco Since its launch in early 2024, Pump.fun has been the Solana ecosystem's most anticipated meme coin launch platform. Initially a low-barrier coin creation tool, it has grown over the past year and a half into a comprehensive platform integrating coin issuance, live streaming, and a creator capital market. In August 2025, Pump.fun continued to lead with cumulative revenue of US$800 million and a market share of over 70%. The platform did not stop at the label of "meme casino", but further consolidated its dominant position through a series of actions such as live streaming, CCMs (Creator Capital Market), and Ascend dynamic fee mechanism. Live broadcast: turning meme coins into social and entertainment Pump.fun attempted to add a live broadcast function in 2024, allowing creators to interact with the community while issuing coins. Initially, this model sparked controversy due to excessive attention-seeking behavior: some livestreamers drank excessively, set fires, and even abused animals. The platform urgently shut down livestreaming in November 2024 to reestablish its review mechanism. However, with its relaunch in 2025, livestreaming gradually returned to normal, becoming a key traffic driver for Pump.fun. Data shows that live streaming not only improves user stickiness, but also brings tangible benefits. Take the anchor Rasmr as an example. Before Ascend was launched, his daily income was only US$5.12, but the day after the new rate mechanism was launched, his income soared to US$2,290. Another creator, Jytol, said his average livestream audience was only four, but after going online, that number jumped to 15, and his income increased from $2.33 to $9.30. While not a huge amount, for the average creator, this growth rate far exceeds the profit models of traditional platforms like Twitch or Kick. The significance of livestreaming lies in the fact that it transforms the meme coin issuance process into a social and entertainment event. Users no longer simply purchase meme coins; they engage with creators in real time through livestreaming. As one livestreamer put it, "Pump.fun allows ordinary people to earn money livestreaming in small communities. I earn more than I could earn on Twitch in a whole year." CCMs: The Prototype of the Creator Capital Market Live streaming brings in traffic, but how do you convert that traffic into long-term value? Pump.fun’s answer is CCMs (Creator Capital Markets). Under the CCMs logic, each creator is not just a token issuer, but also an "investable target." Users can indirectly bet on the creator's reputation and influence through the tokens they issue. For example, Pump.fun’s Basedd House brings together a group of contracted streamers who serve as both content creators and token issuers. One of the creators, Goon, earned $9,400 in creator fees in three months. This effectively financializes "social capital": the stronger a creator's traffic and community engagement, the more valuable their token becomes. Compared to traditional meme coins, which rely solely on memes and short-term hype, CCMs provide an institutional framework for long-term bonding between creators and users, driving Pump.fun's transition to a creator economy platform. Ascend: System upgrade brought by dynamic fees In September 2025, Pump.fun launched Project Ascend, completely reshaping the platform's incentive structure. The core of this new model is a dynamic fee structure: creators receive a portion of the fees for each transaction, but this percentage decreases as the token's market capitalization increases. For a market capitalization between $88,000 and $300,000, creators can earn a transaction fee of up to 0.95%; As the market capitalization increases to $20 million, the fee rate drops to 0.05%, but by then trading volume has increased significantly. The effect is immediate: In the first 24 hours after Ascend launched, creators earned over $2.4 million, compared to just $198,000 the day before. Some creators have earned over $80,000 in a single day, a figure that was unimaginable in the past; The platform's overall fee revenue reached US$2.55 million on the launch day, surpassing the derivatives giant Hyperliquid at one point. As Dune analyst Adam Tehc puts it: “Creators are the core of the meme coin economy. Better incentives will give them a stronger position in this ecosystem.” User Experience: Minimal Design and Instant Gratification Beyond its various clever design mechanisms, Pump.fun's user experience is also the "soft power" that makes the platform so popular. On Pump.fun, anyone can create a meme coin in minutes simply by entering the token name and symbol and uploading an image. The platform’s bonding curve pricing mechanism replaces traditional order books and liquidity pools, meaning users don’t need to learn complex trading rules: When a user wants to purchase a token, they send funds (such as ETH or USDT) to the smart contract. The contract then calculates the price based on the current circulating supply using the Bonding Curve formula and mints new tokens for the user. Because the issuance of new tokens increases the total circulating supply, the next purchase price will be higher. Sell: When a user wants to sell tokens, they send them back to the smart contract for destruction. The contract then withdraws funds from the contract and returns them to the user based on the price corresponding to the circulating supply. Since the destruction of tokens reduces the total circulating supply, the next sale price will be lower. This clear and intuitive mechanism, together with the platform's real-time updated price curves and charts, brings strong immediate feedback. Data shows that since 2024, Pump.fun has attracted millions of users to try to issue coins, a considerable number of whom are exposed to blockchain applications for the first time. It is this minimalist UI and instant gratification that makes Pump.fun a natural incubator for meme culture. Conclusion: From "Paradise" to "Ecology" Pump.fun's leading position stems from its continuous evolution in multiple dimensions: In terms of data, it has established a moat with absolute revenue and market share; In terms of mechanism, Project Ascend transforms short-term speculation into a long-term creator ecosystem; In terms of experience, the minimalist process and instant feedback make it a natural place for memes to appear; KOLs and communities inject real communication and cohesive energy into it. All of this has made Pump.fun more than just a "speculation paradise" and a true creator economy platform. So no matter how the meme scene changes, your big brother will always be your big brother. In the next explosive cycle, it will still be the most important stage that cannot be ignored.
