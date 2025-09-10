2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Asset Entities shareholders approve Strive merger to form Bitcoin treasury firm

Asset Entities shareholders approve Strive merger to form Bitcoin treasury firm

The post Asset Entities shareholders approve Strive merger to form Bitcoin treasury firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset entities, a social media marketing company, will merge with Strive Enterprises to pivot into a Bitcoin treasury company that will operate under the Strive brand. Summary Asset Entities shareholders have approved a merger with Strive Enterprises to form Bitcoin treasury company Strive, Inc. Strive plans to raise $1.5 billion to fund more Bitcoin purchases. Asset Entities shareholders have approved the merger, the company disclosed in its Sep. 9 announcement, and the new company will be renamed as Strive, Inc.. However, it will continue to trade under the original ASST ticker. “This vote, we believe, opens the door to building one of the biggest and most successful Bitcoin Treasury Companies, and providing maximum value to our legacy shareholders,” Arshia Sarkhani, who will serve as the new company’s CMO, was quoted as saying. Matt Cole, who currently serves as the CEO of Strive Enterprise subsidiary Strive Asset Management, will lead Strive Inc. as its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. ASST ended Tuesday’s session up 17.8% at $6.28, before surging another 52% after-hours to $9.55 as news of the merger made rounds. The companies opted for a reverse-merger structure, which offers a more controlled path to going public compared to traditional SPAC deals, with less reliance on speculative capital and tighter deal timelines. As of now, the merger has yet to close, pending certain conditions, including Nasdaq’s approval of Strive’s listing application. Strive is also set to complete a $750 million private placement and raise another $750 million from the exercise of warrants issued in the PIPE. In total, this would bring in $1.5 billion in fresh liquidity, which the company plans to put forward for a large-scale Bitcoin acquisition strategy that could see it purchase up to 13,450 BTC at current prices. The merger was originally announced on…
Bitcoin
BTC$113.577,97+%2,04
Moonveil
MORE$0,10003-%1,01
FORM
FORM$3,0406-%0,81
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 14:25
Бөлісу
Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T

Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T

Independent researcher SMQKE has highlighted multiple reports suggesting that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) could be one of the leaders of the fast-growing tokenization market. For context, the World Economic Forum (WEF) believes this market could reach $867 trillion, covering nearly all financial assets worldwide.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$2,9835+%0,71
Бөлісу
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 14:21
Бөлісу
South Korea’s Urgent Path To Financial Dominance

South Korea’s Urgent Path To Financial Dominance

The post South Korea’s Urgent Path To Financial Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Digital Asset Regulation: South Korea’s Urgent Path To Financial Dominance Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Digital Asset Regulation: South Korea’s Urgent Path to Financial Dominance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/digital-asset-regulation-korea/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016718+%3,85
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 14:16
Бөлісу
L1 Blockchain Kaia Enters Taiwan Market With TeleComm Giant Partnership

L1 Blockchain Kaia Enters Taiwan Market With TeleComm Giant Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Kaia
KAIA$0,157+%0,38
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016718+%3,85
L1
L1$0,007606+%0,44
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:16
Бөлісу
Cryptocurrencies Stir as XRP and Solana Test Key Levels

Cryptocurrencies Stir as XRP and Solana Test Key Levels

XRP and Solana are testing critical resistance and support levels. Gains expected if resistance levels clear for both tokens, but confirmation awaits. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Stir as XRP and Solana Test Key Levels The post Cryptocurrencies Stir as XRP and Solana Test Key Levels appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
XRP
XRP$2,9835+%0,71
GAINS
GAINS$0,02717-%0,47
Everclear
CLEAR$0,0175-%7,79
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:15
Бөлісу
Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy The world of digital assets is rapidly evolving, and with it, the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks. A recent high-level meeting between South Korean lawmaker Min Byung-deok and former U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry underscores a pivotal moment for global digital asset policy. This significant discussion, reported by ET News, signals a strong intent to foster international collaboration. On Tuesday, these two influential figures exchanged views on crucial aspects of crypto regulation. Their dialogue aims to pave the way for a more harmonized future, addressing the complexities and opportunities presented by the burgeoning digital economy. Why is Digital Asset Policy Cooperation Crucial? The digital asset space transcends national borders. A lack of unified standards can unfortunately hinder innovation and create regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, cooperation, like this important discussion on digital asset policy, is absolutely essential for ensuring compatibility and interoperability across different markets. This proactive approach seeks to build a stable and secure environment for all participants worldwide. By working together, nations can mitigate risks, foster innovation, and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. Such collaborative efforts are foundational for a thriving global digital economy. Shaping the Future: Key Areas of Digital Asset Policy Discussion The core of their conversation centered on two critical pillars: Enacting a Basic Law for Digital Assets: This involves establishing foundational legal principles to govern the entire digital asset ecosystem. Such a framework provides much-needed clarity and a predictable environment for businesses and investors alike. Institutionalization of Stablecoins: Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value, are increasingly important for transactions and financial stability. Their proper integration into traditional financial systems requires careful regulatory consideration to manage risks while harnessing their potential benefits. Both Min and McHenry agreed on the necessity of strengthening cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea. This collaboration is vital for improving the compatibility and interoperability of their respective digital asset policy frameworks, setting a global example for others to follow. The Wisdom Behind a Forward-Thinking Digital Asset Policy Former Rep. McHenry, with his extensive experience as chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, offered valuable insights. He commended the approach, stating that “addressing the entire digital asset ecosystem is a very wise and forward-thinking strategy.” He further emphasized South Korea’s unique opportunity: “South Korea could achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles.” This highlights the immense benefit of a comprehensive, principle-based digital asset policy. By laying strong groundwork now, South Korea can position itself as a global leader in responsible innovation. This can potentially set a benchmark for other nations to follow, demonstrating how to balance progress with protection effectively and responsibly. Navigating the Complexities of Digital Asset Policy While the path to harmonized digital asset policy is promising, it is not without its challenges. Policymakers frequently encounter several hurdles: Regulatory Divergence: Different nations often have varied legal traditions and economic priorities, making it complex to align regulations seamlessly across borders. Rapid Technological Change: The pace of innovation in digital assets often outstrips the speed of legislative processes. This requires flexible and adaptable policy frameworks that can evolve quickly. Consumer Protection vs. Innovation: Striking the right balance between safeguarding investors and fostering technological advancement is a continuous tightrope walk for policymakers. These high-level discussions are crucial steps in addressing these complexities head-on. They aim for solutions that promote both security and growth within the digital asset sector, ensuring a robust future. The meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry represents a significant stride towards global collaboration on digital asset policy. Their shared vision for robust legislation and the institutionalization of stablecoins underscores a collective commitment to building a more secure, interoperable, and innovative digital asset landscape. This partnership could indeed set a powerful precedent for future international regulatory efforts, shaping the future of finance for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the primary focus of the meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry? A1: The primary focus was to discuss crucial aspects of digital asset policy, including enacting a basic law for digital assets and the institutionalization of stablecoins, aiming for enhanced US-South Korea cooperation. Q2: Why is international cooperation important for digital assets? A2: International cooperation is vital because digital assets transcend national borders. It helps ensure compatibility and interoperability between different markets, mitigating risks and fostering innovation through harmonized digital asset policy. Q3: What did Patrick McHenry say about South Korea’s potential in digital asset legislation? A3: McHenry commented that South Korea has the potential to achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles for its digital asset policy. Q4: What are stablecoins, and why are they a key discussion point? A4: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency. Their institutionalization is a key discussion point because proper regulation is needed to manage risks and integrate them safely into financial systems. Q5: What challenges do policymakers face in developing digital asset policy? A5: Policymakers face challenges such as regulatory divergence among nations, the rapid pace of technological change requiring adaptable frameworks, and balancing consumer protection with fostering innovation. Did you find this discussion on US-South Korea digital asset cooperation insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of global digital asset policy and the crucial steps being taken towards a more secure and innovative future! To learn more about the latest digital asset policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping crypto regulation and institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0,00928-%2,10
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00192218-%2,60
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01719+%2,13
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:15
Бөлісу
Stress-Test Node & Link Models with One Click: Meet HypNF

Stress-Test Node & Link Models with One Click: Meet HypNF

By knob-twisting γ, β and ρ, the framework creates sparse or dense, assortative or disassortative nets - perfect for stress-testing new GNNs.
NODE
NODE$0,08578+%3,61
Chainlink
LINK$23,33+%1,25
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/10 14:15
Бөлісу
Kopeikin Warns Of Fading US Competitiveness

Kopeikin Warns Of Fading US Competitiveness

As economic tensions intensify between major powers, a dissenting voice challenges the dominant narrative in Washington. According to Boris Kopeikin, chief economist at the Stolypin Institute, the US trade deficit with China is not the result of a BRICS strategy, but rather a structural weakening of the American economy. This interpretation reignites the debate on the root causes of American imbalances in a world undergoing major reconfiguration. L’article Kopeikin Warns Of Fading US Competitiveness est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
The Root Network
ROOT$0,002726+%0,92
Major
MAJOR$0,15945-%0,69
Polytrade
TRADE$0,11042+%1,28
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:15
Бөлісу
What Must Happen for Chainlink (LINK) Price to Reach $100

What Must Happen for Chainlink (LINK) Price to Reach $100

The talk about Chainlink price going to $100 is getting more popular, but is the rise really ready? And what are the things that must happen for us to see a massive move from the current level around $23 to $100? A post by Ali (@ali_charts on X) suggested that the next move for Chainlink
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012569-%1,48
Moonveil
MORE$0,10003-%1,01
Movement
MOVE$0,1283+%3,38
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:12
Бөлісу
The TechBeat: The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 (9/10/2025)

The TechBeat: The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 (9/10/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world’s first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base Read More. Internet from Space for the Price of a Coffee? Meet Spacecoin By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More. Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More. Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL &amp; Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. Embedding Large Language Models as OS-Level APIs: An Overlooked Gateway to AI Safety and Privacy By @hacker33221686 [ 8 Min read ] Artificial intelligence is quickly turning into a standard part of today's software landscape. But the ways these models get plugged in right now feel scattered Read More. Best Crypto to Buy: 5 Tokens Gaining Attention in September 2025 By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] September 2025 highlights five top cryptos: Little Pepe, TRON, Sui, Dogecoin, and Sei—each showing momentum, adoption, or meme-fueled hype. Read More. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More. What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs? By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of&nbsp;AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. SwapRocket — No KYC Crypto Exchange 2025 By @boostlegends1 [ 3 Min read ] SwapRocket is a no KYC crypto exchange for fast, private, non-custodial cross-chain swaps. See steps, fees, speed, and safety tips to trade in minutes. Read More. 22 Examples of Incompetent AI Agents By @botbeat [ 9 Min read ] 22 examples of incompetent AI agents that failed spectacularly in the wild. From sexist hiring bots to fatal self-driving cars, explore the real-world liability Read More. Ripple (XRP) to $8, Solana (SOL) to $500, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) to $0.30: ChatGPT Unveils Q4 Targets By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Ripple eyes $8, Solana targets $500, and Little Pepe aims for $0.30 as Q4 2025 fuels altcoin momentum across institutional, DeFi, and meme coin narratives. Read More. Why LLMs Struggle with Arithmetic Puzzles By @extrapolate [ 2 Min read ] We tested GPT-4, Llama-2, and more on symbolic puzzles—see why even the strongest LLMs fail without fine-tuning. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/10 14:11
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL