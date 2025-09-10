MEXC биржасы
Korea’s Web3 Boom Fueled by Crypto Culture, Tech Edge
The CEO of Factblock discloses the reason why Korea is a great Web3 testbed due to the crypto culture and tech. Korea is the institutional crypto-adopter and innovator. Korea is fast emerging as a Web3 innovation center in the world. This upward trend is supported by the cultural endorsement of cryptocurrency and advances in technology […] The post Korea’s Web3 Boom Fueled by Crypto Culture, Tech Edge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 14:30
Worldcoin (WLD) Whale Moves $2.69M; Smart Play or Red Flag?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:30
Avalon Labs Executes Major AVL Coin Buyback
Avalon Labs has taken a significant financial step with the purchase and subsequent burning of $1.88 million worth of its AVL coin. This move successfully removed 37% of the AVL coins from circulation, propelling the coin’s price by 9%, arriving at $0.15.Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Executes Major AVL Coin Buyback
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:28
Üst Düzey BlackRock Yöneticisi, FED’in Faiz Kararını Tahmin Etti, Bitcoin’den de Bahsetti!
BlackRock Küresel Sabit Getirili Menkul Kıymetler CIO’su Rick Rieder, CNBC’nin Halftime Report programına katılarak piyasalara, faiz indirimlerine ve FED politikalarına ilişkin dikkat çeken değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Rieder, mevcut yatırım ortamını “kariyerimde gördüğüm en iyilerden biri” olarak nitelendirerek, hem hisse senedi hem de sabit getirili piyasalarda güçlü fırsatlar bulunduğunu savundu. “Teknoloji alanındaki dönüşüm, şirketlerin güçlü kâr artışları […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:28
Crypto Mining Stocks Skyrocket as Nebius Secures Major GPU Deal with Microsoft
Nebius Group's $17.4B deal with Microsoft boosts crypto mining stocks. Bitcoin's price dipped, but tech investments drive interest in mining infrastructure. Continue Reading:Crypto Mining Stocks Skyrocket as Nebius Secures Major GPU Deal with Microsoft The post Crypto Mining Stocks Skyrocket as Nebius Secures Major GPU Deal with Microsoft appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:28
Metaplanet Sets $1.45B Share Sale to Fund Bitcoin Purchases, Treasury Shift
The Tokyo-listed firm has set terms for executing its latest offering, dedicating nearly 90% of proceeds to new Bitcoin purchases.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:28
Here’s Why Crypto Analysts Are Predicting Dogecoin Price To Explode This Week
The post Here’s Why Crypto Analysts Are Predicting Dogecoin Price To Explode This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s Why Crypto Analysts Are Predicting Dogecoin Price To Explode This Week | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-price-to-explode/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 14:27
Hong Kong’s QMMM Stock Soars 1,700% Following Crypto Treasury Plan
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:26
Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback
Avalon Labs executed a $1.88 million AVL coin buyback, burning 37% of the supply. The price of AVL rose 9% to $0.15 after this significant burn announcement. Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback The post Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 14:25
Shiba Inu Shares Crucial Update on LEASH V2 Migration
Shiba Inu top developer, Kaal Dhairya, has released a crucial update on the upcoming LEASH V2 migration. In a blog post yesterday, Dhairya confirmed that the migration will deliver a simplified, fully audited token contract alongside a carefully designed migration process that protects long-term holders and liquidity providers.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/10 14:25
