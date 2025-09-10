2025-09-11 Thursday

U.S. companies tied to alleged China stock fraud face SEC enforcement

The post U.S. companies tied to alleged China stock fraud face SEC enforcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming after U.S. companies that are linked to stock scams coming out of China, according to a report from the Financial Times. The SEC is going after businesses that may have helped, or been part of, shady trading tactics run by Chinese fraud rings. The focus? Pump and dump schemes, dirty tricks where prices get pushed up using lies and hype, and then sold off at the top. Once that happens, the stock crashes. And everyday investors get wrecked. The SEC’s enforcement push is part of a larger campaign to stop market fraud that crosses national lines. Nasdaq tightens IPO rules to block weak China listings To make these China-connected frauds harder to pull off, Nasdaq is throwing new rules into the mix. They’ve decided that anyone wanting to list on their exchange, especially if they operate mainly in China, better have at least $25 million in public offering proceeds. That means no more listing sketchy micro-companies with nothing in the tank. If your numbers don’t add up, you’re not getting in. On top of that, Nasdaq now demands that any company going public under the net income standard must also have at least $15 million in public float value. This rule helps keep garbage IPOs off the exchange. They’re also speeding up the process to suspend and delist companies that don’t meet listing standards and have a market value of listed securities under $5 million. Basically, Wall Street is cleaning house. John Zecca, the EVP and Chief Legal, Risk & Regulatory Officer at Nasdaq, said, “It provides a healthier liquidity profile for public investors, while still making emerging companies available to investors through our exchange.” He also made it clear: “Investor protection and market integrity are central to Nasdaq’s mission.” Nasdaq had…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 14:41
Crypto ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Indicted In D.C. Fraud Scandal

The post Crypto ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Indicted In D.C. Fraud Scandal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Warning: Crypto ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Indicted In D.C. Fraud Scandal Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Warning: Crypto ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Indicted in D.C. Fraud Scandal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-atm-athena-indicted/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 14:40
VeChain launches VeFounder Program to empower Web3 devs with ready-made dApps

The post VeChain launches VeFounder Program to empower Web3 devs with ready-made dApps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VeChain has launched the VeFounder Program, giving Web3 developers operational control and eventual ownership of ready-made dApps. Summary The program, in partnership with BCG, provides ready-made dApps that devs can operate and eventually fully own, including IP and treasury, once they reach 100K users. At launch, the program features three live dApps—TrashDash, BiteGram, and Bye Bye Bites—that tackle sustainability, nutrition, and food waste, with applications now open for developers. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, VeChain (VET), a leading layer 1 blockchain focused on real-world applications, has launched the VeFounder Program in partnership with the Boston Consulting Group. The program combines VeChain’s blockchain infrastructure with BCG’s business and strategic expertise to help Web3 developers take control of ready-made dApps and eventually gain full ownership—including the dApp’s intellectual property and treasury—once it reaches 100,000 users. Participants also receive technical tools, operational guidance, and B3TR token rewards based on user engagement and performance. “The VeFounder Program redefines what it means to be a Web3 builder. Founders can take the reins of real, working dApps with active users, proven utility, and the full backing of our ecosystem,” said Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain. VeChain rolls out 3 live dApps through VeFounder The VeFounder Program launches with three live dApps that address real-world challenges: TrashDash: Encourages recycling and composting by rewarding users in B3TR tokens for uploading photo proof of environmentally friendly actions. BiteGram: Provides nutrition insights and incentivizes users to upload photos of healthy meals in exchange for token rewards. Bye Bye Bites: Helps reduce food waste by rewarding consumers for purchasing nearly expired grocery items that would otherwise go to waste. The application portal is now open, giving developers and teams the opportunity to take control of these dApps, grow their user base, and benefit from VeChain and BCG’s support.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 14:37
President of Metaplanet:

PANews reported on September 10 that Simon Gerovich, president of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, tweeted that MetaPlanet's daily trading volume hit a record high today.
PANews 2025/09/10 14:36
SEC cracks down on U.S. firms tied to China pump-and-dump schemes

The SEC is targeting U.S. companies tied to suspected China-based pump and dump schemes.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/10 14:36
Why Players Prefer The Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025

The post Why Players Prefer The Softest Online Poker Sites in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s be real: not all players are equal, particularly in terms of skill level. Neither are the platforms that offer real money games.  Some prioritize an oasis of games that attract experienced players, known to many in the industry as sharks, while others focus solely on not-so-skilled individuals.  Then there are a select few with a long-standing reputation for providing a hub where both lesser skilled players and pros can spontaneously find their sweet spot, show off their skills, and even dominate the opposition. So how do you figure out which platform truly offers the softest online poker competition? This article provides answers to that question while also recommending one of the softest online poker sites suitable for both newbies and professionals alike. What Are Soft Online Poker Sites?  The term “soft online poker sites” is often used to describe platforms with either not-so-skilled or casual player pools. They serve as a cool spot for recreational grinders who play mainly for fun, not real money. This makes the environment more forgiving and, in many cases, a more profitable one for those with a stronger grasp of poker fundamentals. However, what truly defines the softest online poker sites is not only the presence of weaker players but also the lower pressure at the tables. Registration is simple, games feel more relaxed, and bonuses are easy to claim.   Considering these factors, industry analysts often point to reputable poker rooms like CoinPoker, BetOnline, and Bovada Poker as sites where games are typically juicy and soft.  This is no surprise, as these sites often see more hobbyists and fewer professionals, particularly at micro-stakes and low-stakes tables. They further distinguish themselves with multiple player-centric features, including easy-to-meet bonuses, no-KYC onboarding procedures, secure payment options, and fair gameplay standards.  Why Players Seek the Softest Online Poker…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 14:34
Japanese and South Korean stock markets both hit record closing highs

PANews reported on September 10th that the Nikkei 225 index closed at 43,837.67 on Wednesday, September 10th, up 378.38 points, or 0.87%. South Korea's KOSPI index also closed at 3,314.53 on Wednesday, September 10th, up 54.48 points, or 1.67%. Both indexes reached record closing highs.
PANews 2025/09/10 14:34
MEMEBULL ($MMB): The Meme Coin 2.0 Frenzy is Here!

The post MEMEBULL ($MMB): The Meme Coin 2.0 Frenzy is Here! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Looking back over the past decade, meme coins have been nothing short of a carnival in the crypto world.Doge, Shiba Inu… fueled by a meme or a cute dog, they created wealth legends.But sadly, most meme coins had no underlying value—only hype. Once the excitement faded, all that was left was disappointment. Now, the game …
CoinPedia 2025/09/10 14:32
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Snorter AI Trading Bot Tipped for 100x Gains in 2025

The Solana meme coin market cap has grown only by a marginal amount in the last 24 hours, but the stats make it clear that the best crypto to buy now could be found among this asset class. Currently worth over $12 billion, the Solana meme coin market continues to evolve, bringing early moving opportunities […]
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/10 14:32
Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Heads to Prison After Fraud Conviction

The post Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Heads to Prison After Fraud Conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 10 September 2025 | 09:30 Alex Mashinsky, the former head of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, is set to begin serving his prison sentence this Friday. Court documents show he must surrender to federal authorities by 2:00 pm ET, with the Bureau of Prisons recommending he be housed at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Otisville, New York. Mashinsky’s downfall marks one of the most high-profile criminal cases in the crypto sector. Once seen as a pioneer of digital lending, Celsius collapsed in July 2022 amid the industry-wide turmoil following Terra’s implosion. Months later, Mashinsky stepped down as CEO while the company navigated bankruptcy proceedings. Celsius ultimately exited bankruptcy in early 2024, distributing roughly $3 billion to creditors. The former executive was indicted in July 2023 on seven felony counts, including commodities fraud and market manipulation tied to Celsius’s CEL token. His legal team attempted to have some charges thrown out but was unsuccessful. By May 2025, he reached a plea deal and was sentenced to federal prison. Court filings also confirmed he forfeited all claims to Celsius during bankruptcy. Mashinsky’s case isn’t isolated. Former Celsius revenue chief Roni Cohen-Pavon admitted guilt to four felonies and awaits sentencing in September. Across the industry, several other high-profile executives have faced justice: Sam Bankman-Fried is serving 25 years, Changpeng Zhao completed a four-month sentence, and Do Kwon is awaiting his own judgment after pleading guilty. Mashinsky’s imprisonment underscores the growing trend of U.S. courts holding crypto leaders accountable, a signal that enforcement actions are intensifying against misconduct in the sector. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 14:32
