VeChain launches VeFounder Program to empower Web3 devs with ready-made dApps
VeChain has launched the VeFounder Program, giving Web3 developers operational control and eventual ownership of ready-made dApps. Summary The program, in partnership with BCG, provides ready-made dApps that devs can operate and eventually fully own, including IP and treasury, once they reach 100K users. At launch, the program features three live dApps—TrashDash, BiteGram, and Bye Bye Bites—that tackle sustainability, nutrition, and food waste, with applications now open for developers. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, VeChain (VET), a leading layer 1 blockchain focused on real-world applications, has launched the VeFounder Program in partnership with the Boston Consulting Group. The program combines VeChain's blockchain infrastructure with BCG's business and strategic expertise to help Web3 developers take control of ready-made dApps and eventually gain full ownership—including the dApp's intellectual property and treasury—once it reaches 100,000 users. Participants also receive technical tools, operational guidance, and B3TR token rewards based on user engagement and performance. "The VeFounder Program redefines what it means to be a Web3 builder. Founders can take the reins of real, working dApps with active users, proven utility, and the full backing of our ecosystem," said Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain. VeChain rolls out 3 live dApps through VeFounder The VeFounder Program launches with three live dApps that address real-world challenges: TrashDash: Encourages recycling and composting by rewarding users in B3TR tokens for uploading photo proof of environmentally friendly actions. BiteGram: Provides nutrition insights and incentivizes users to upload photos of healthy meals in exchange for token rewards. Bye Bye Bites: Helps reduce food waste by rewarding consumers for purchasing nearly expired grocery items that would otherwise go to waste. The application portal is now open, giving developers and teams the opportunity to take control of these dApps, grow their user base, and benefit from VeChain and BCG's support.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 14:37