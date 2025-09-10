MEXC биржасы
Крипто жаңалықтары
2025-09-11
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Fidelity’s Timmer Reveals Why It Makes Sense for Bitcoin to Be at the Top
The post Fidelity’s Timmer Reveals Why It Makes Sense for Bitcoin to Be at the Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not passing the paton (so far) Cycle top? Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Boston-based investment giant Fidelity, claims that it makes sense for Bitcoin to sit at the top of the table of investment returns alongside gold and international equities. Meanwhile, bonds remain at the very bottom amid US fiscal dominance that is boosting domestic assets. He argues that the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom continues to fuel US large caps. Bitcoin, which mainly stands out due to its scarcity, tends to benefit from weakening fiat. Not passing the paton (so far) In May, Timmer predicted that gold might end up passing the baton to Bitcoin in the second half of the year. However, this has not happened so far as the lustrous metal keeps outperforming its digital rival. In late August, Timmer opined that Bitcoin and gold were “right in balance” with each other after the former reached a new record high. However, Bitcoin’s rally stalled, and gold continued vastly outperforming it in September. Earlier today, gold reached yet another all-time high, surging above $3,650, as investors are increasingly betting on the yellow metal ahead of the Fed’s widely predicted rate cuts. Timmer recently predicted that the Fed could potentially restart quantitative easing (QE) engines, which is expected to boost Bitcoin (BTC) and gold. Cycle top? While there are still debates about whether Bitcoin’s halvening-driven four-year cycles are still a thing due to the growing influence of institutional money participants, Timmer believes that the leading cryptocurrency continues to follow them. In July, he opined that both Bitcoin and gold were still “in the middle innings” of the hard money trade, pointing to the size of the global money supply and the dollar’s strength. Source: https://u.today/fidelitys-timmer-reveals-why-it-makes-sense-for-bitcoin-to-be-at-the-top
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 14:54
Why SharpLink Gaming Just Spent $15 Million on Its Own Stock
TLDR SharpLink Gaming (SBET) bought back $15 million worth of shares as the stock traded below its ETH holdings value The company repurchased 939,000 shares at $15.98 each, believing the stock was undervalued SharpLink holds $3.6 billion in ETH with nearly all holdings staked for income The stock trades at 0.87 times net asset value, [...] The post Why SharpLink Gaming Just Spent $15 Million on Its Own Stock appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 14:54
When Distributed Locks Go Wrong—and the Database Saves the Day
Redis locks failed us at 3 AM. PostgreSQL fixed it with ACID guarantees and fairness. Here’s why databases beat distributed locks every time.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 14:52
US And South Korea Forge Ahead On Digital Asset Policy
The post US And South Korea Forge Ahead On Digital Asset Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pioneering Breakthrough: US And South Korea Forge Ahead On Digital Asset Policy Skip to content Home Crypto News Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/digital-asset-policy-cooperation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 14:52
AI Is Pushing Creatives Out of Corporate (And That's The Good News)
AI isn’t the death of creativity — it’s the push out of corporate that lets creatives build on their own terms.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 14:51
XRP and Solana Claim the Spotlight
The post XRP and Solana Claim the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid fluctuating global markets, investors have turned their gaze to cryptocurrencies, particularly XRP and Solana, which are showing signs of promising moves. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain relatively static, these altcoins are drawing significant interest due to their potential for breakout performances. Continue Reading:XRP and Solana Claim the Spotlight Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-and-solana-claim-the-spotlight
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 14:51
Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code
"Dead code" refers to parts of a codebase that are written but never executed, called, imported, or otherwise needed during the normal operation of the application. Cleaning up unused code improves clarity, performance, and long-term maintainability.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 14:50
Bitcoin Miners Are Selling BTC at Levels Not Seen in a Long Time – But According to Analysts, This Means Something Different
The post Bitcoin Miners Are Selling BTC at Levels Not Seen in a Long Time – But According to Analysts, This Means Something Different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Charles Edwards stated that Bitcoin (BTC) miners are generating extraordinary selling pressure. “Bitcoin miners are selling Bitcoin at a rate not seen since the $19,000 level. This usually happens for two reasons: either they need cash (which isn’t the case today), or they’re profitable and anticipating a decline. But every time this has happened in the past, the price has been higher a month later,” Edwards said. Meanwhile, analyst Joao Wedson highlighted a critical support level for Bitcoin. “If BTC falls below $110,400, we could see fear and wild swings in the crypto market next week,” Wedson said. Wedson also painted a positive picture for Dogecoin (DOGE). According to on-chain data, short-term investor demand is trending upward. Wedson stated, “In the past, Dogecoin has experienced strong bull rallies whenever this metric has risen. This indicator has been rising again in recent weeks, and if the trend continues, it could present a promising picture for memecoins.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-miners-are-selling-btc-at-levels-not-seen-in-a-long-time-but-according-to-analysts-this-means-something-different/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 14:48
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 30 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,470.
PANews reported on September 10th that Smarter Web Company, a UK-listed company, announced it had purchased an additional 30 Bitcoins as part of its "Ten-Year Plan," bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 2,470. The announcement indicated that Bitcoin's year-to-date return was 56,796%, with a 30-day return of 18%. The company's cash balance is £400,000 and accepts Bitcoin payments.
PANews
2025/09/10 14:46
Nakamoto Holdings Fuels Metaplanet’s Bold Crypto Strategy
The post Nakamoto Holdings Fuels Metaplanet’s Bold Crypto Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Bitcoin Investment: Nakamoto Holdings Fuels Metaplanet’s Bold Crypto Strategy Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Bitcoin Investment: Nakamoto Holdings Fuels Metaplanet’s Bold Crypto Strategy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-investment-metaplanet-japan/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 14:46
