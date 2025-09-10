2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market

Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market

Chainlink’s price is wrestling with key support near $21, a level that has drawn heavy attention from traders and institutions alike. Chainlink (LINK) was down 2% to $22.30 as selling pressure weighed on the token. The move comes at a time when derivatives activity in the asset has jumped sharply, raising both expectations of a rebound and the risk of further losses. Related Reading: Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG Institutional Pathway Through 21X The network’s importance was reinforced after the launch of 21X, Europe’s first regulated tokenized securities platform. Approved under European rules, 21X connects financial institutions to blockchain infrastructure using Chainlink’s technology. CEO Max Heinzle described Chainlink as a vital backbone for tokenized markets, stressing that global institutions are lining up behind tokenization projects. By building on a regulated platform, Chainlink gains credibility in bridging traditional finance with decentralized networks. Europe’s first regulated tokenized securities platform 21X: “The work that Chainlink is doing … with the involvement of the largest financial institutions in the world … could not be more at the forefront.” Discover how tokenization is reshaping capital markets and why… pic.twitter.com/3SlmcNaWsA — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 5, 2025 This development has been seen as a step toward establishing Chainlink as a core platform for tokenized assets. Its data feeds and interoperability features make it a practical link between standard securities and blockchain applications, adding momentum to its institutional appeal. Support And Resistance Levels In Focus Market watchers say LINK is testing major support at $22.10, with deeper support zones at $20.55 and $19. In a worst-case scenario, the coin could even revisit $17. On the upside, clearing the volume-weighted average price of $22.10 may open a path back to $24, and possibly $26, which marked the highs reached in August. At the time of writing, LINK was trading at $23.17, up 0.3% and 1.9% in the daily and weekly timeframes, data from Coingecko shows. Derivatives Market Points To Heavy Speculation According to CoinGlass, LINK futures volume jumped 51% to over $2 billion. The increase in futures volume is in sync with open interest, whose numbers likewise soared over 2% to $1.5 billion. These increases show a sharp rise in speculative bets at current levels. Traders seem to be sitting tight, indicating anticipation of a decisive action over a pullback. Related Reading: Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours There are warnings that the levels of leverage are so high that they will encourage volatility. If support is maintained, the bulls could be in charge to drive LINK to $26. But if it fails to hold present levels, liquidations and deeper losses could follow. The coming sessions will be crucial. Chainlink, viewed as both a token and a critical piece of market infrastructure, now faces a battle around $22. How the price reacts here could determine whether optimism around institutional adoption translates into a sustained recovery, or if traders brace for another correction. Featured image from 21x.eu, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.673+0.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012569-1.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-1.00%
Бөлісу
NewsBTC2025/09/10 15:00
Бөлісу
Toss Takes on Australia, Plans Korean Won Stablecoin Launch

Toss Takes on Australia, Plans Korean Won Stablecoin Launch

The post Toss Takes on Australia, Plans Korean Won Stablecoin Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean fintech unicorn Toss plans to launch a finance superapp in Australia this year, its first overseas expansion, while also preparing to issue a Korean won-based stablecoin once regulations allow. According to a Tuesday Reuters report, Toss CEO Lee Seung-gun said that the firm plans to launch its superapp in Australia this year and expand to other markets too. “We proved in Korea that a startup can compete head-on with entrenched players,” he told the outlet. “A similar model can work globally, especially in countries where users juggle multiple bank accounts or fintech apps. We want to bring them into one seamless experience.” The CEO said that Toss has attracted more than 30 million users in South Korea since it launched in 2015. Australia is just the first overseas push for the company, where the firm hopes to leverage a fragmented banking system and open banking rules to its advantage. Toss has reportedly already set up an Australian unit and plans to launch core services, including peer-to-peer money transfers, by year-end. The company said it is also reviewing other territories. Related: Australians still feel bank ‘friction’ despite years of crypto progress Australia offers supportive environment Australia’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) forces banks to share data with accredited third parties, supporting Toss’s account aggregation services. Additionally, Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) supports instant P2P and request-to-pay, which are likely beneficial to Toss’s money-transfer system. The average Australian holds about 2.4 bank accounts, according to local news outlet ABC, suggesting demand for services that unify financial management. Related: South Korea’s FSC chief nominee criticizes crypto despite growing youth demand Stablecoin ambitions in South Korea Toss also aims to issue a Korean won-based stablecoin once South Korean regulations allow it. “We will issue and distribute won-based stablecoin – that I can say…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-1.00%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02524+9.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.90%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 15:00
Бөлісу
XRP ETF Buzz Shifts Focus to Presales as MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper

XRP ETF Buzz Shifts Focus to Presales as MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper

The buzz around XRP ETFs has drawn global attention, but presales are now stealing the spotlight. Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is outpacing Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper as buyers look beyond traditional market headlines. XRP ETF Hopes Build Toward October Decision Veteran investor Pumpius says XRP could hit $50 by December 2025 if the SEC approves [...] The post XRP ETF Buzz Shifts Focus to Presales as MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper appeared first on Blockonomi.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31427-0.06%
XRP
XRP$2.9837+0.70%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.027014+8.26%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 15:00
Бөлісу
Here’s How XRP Price Can Hit $3.60 This Week

Here’s How XRP Price Can Hit $3.60 This Week

The XRP community is known for posting bold and often unrealistic price targets. Every week, social media is filled with calls for $10 or even $100 XRP in the short term. But a new analysis from Ali Martinez takes a more balanced view – and this one actually makes sense. Martinez shared a chart showing
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-1.00%
XRP
XRP$2.9837+0.70%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225-12.79%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:00
Бөлісу
Final OpenSea Rewards Phase Begins Sept 15 as $SEA Token Event Nears

Final OpenSea Rewards Phase Begins Sept 15 as $SEA Token Event Nears

OpenSea has set September 15 as the launch date for the final stage of its Pre-TGE rewards program, marking another step in its shift from a traditional NFT marketplace to a broader on-chain trading hub. The program allows users to level up Treasure Chests by completing trades, tasks, and surprise airdrops. Rewards are linked to […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+10.49%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004419-0.76%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000634-0.78%
Бөлісу
Tronweekly2025/09/10 15:00
Бөлісу
Fidelity Expands Into Tokenized Finance With Ondo’s OUSG Leading the Fund’s Investment Base

Fidelity Expands Into Tokenized Finance With Ondo’s OUSG Leading the Fund’s Investment Base

Fidelity is now in the tokenized finance business with the release of the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) a new onchain money market fund recently.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+10.49%
Ondo
ONDO$1.00932+5.55%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 15:00
Бөлісу
Live: BTC Slips Below $112K, ETH Weakens, and Other Crypto Market News on Sept. 10

Live: BTC Slips Below $112K, ETH Weakens, and Other Crypto Market News on Sept. 10

What is happening in the crypto market today, on Sept. 10? Explore the latest updates. The post Live: BTC Slips Below $112K, ETH Weakens, and Other Crypto Market News on Sept. 10 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,600.11+2.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0201-13.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.48+0.77%
Бөлісу
Coinspeaker2025/09/10 14:59
Бөлісу
US Healthcare Is ‘F***ed,’ Says Cardano’s Hoskinson, Pitches AI, Blockchain Solutions

US Healthcare Is ‘F***ed,’ Says Cardano’s Hoskinson, Pitches AI, Blockchain Solutions

The post US Healthcare Is ‘F***ed,’ Says Cardano’s Hoskinson, Pitches AI, Blockchain Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and early co-founder of Ethereum, says the American healthcare system isn’t broken — it’s working exactly as designed. And that, he says, is the problem. “Healthcare is just fucked in America. It’s just fucked. Everybody knows it’s true,” Hoskinson said in an interview with CoinDesk TV at the Rare Evo conference in Las Vegas. “Yet they all try to continue making the system go because it’s just too profitable.” While it may sound like a harsh criticism, Hoskinson is putting his money where his mouth is: He is pouring $200 million investment into a medical center in Gillette, Wyoming, that now serves about one-third of the town’s population. His vision for his multi-million dollar investment? “If they can’t pay, don’t charge ’em,” he said. The ‘Horrible’ problem So, what are the main issues with the current healthcare system that made him pour millions into a new type of system? According to Hoskinson, it is how doctors are paid. “All the financial incentives are just horrible and wrong inside healthcare,” he told CoinDesk TV, using an example of how doctors are incentivized to treat their patients all the same, regardless of their needs. “Let’s say you’re 75 years old and you have a ton of cool morbidities and you’re just not feeling good … Your doctor will be paid the exact same amount of money to see you … as he or she will be paid to go and see a 16-year-old girl coming in for a UTI and just needs like five minutes and some antibiotics.” That economic structure, he said, discourages coordination, conversation and long-term planning. “They have every incentive to keep you as sick as possible for as long as possible, because they’ve developed chronic treatments for all those things,” Hoskinson claimed.…
SynFutures
F$0.006983+6.59%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.12%
Alttown
TOWN$0.006272+26.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 14:57
Бөлісу
This AI Content System Works Better Than 80% Of the Slop on the Internet

This AI Content System Works Better Than 80% Of the Slop on the Internet

The content creation process is essential, but it's also time-consuming.Even with a system in place, the constant iteration, refining, and adjusting can still leave you feeling bogged down.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-7.84%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/10 14:56
Бөлісу
The block data displayed by LineaScan has returned to normal

The block data displayed by LineaScan has returned to normal

PANews reported on September 10th that the Linea block explorer LineaScan displayed normal block data. The mainnet status page indicated that the " Linea mainnet sequencer performance degradation " issue had been discovered and a fix was being implemented.
LINEA
LINEA$0.02407+381.40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06123-9.12%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 14:54
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL