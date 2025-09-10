2025-09-11 Thursday

Grayscale Pushes for ETF Approval to Shape Crypto Markets

Grayscale requests Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin ETFs from the SEC. The applications aim to transform closed-end funds into ETFs trading on NY-based exchanges. Continue Reading:Grayscale Pushes for ETF Approval to Shape Crypto Markets The post Grayscale Pushes for ETF Approval to Shape Crypto Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:05
Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days

The post Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 9, Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $23.05 million in total net inflows, driven by $169 million from BlackRock’s IBIT. Spot Ethereum ETFs turned positive with $44.16 million in inflows after six straight days of outflows. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown The Bitcoin net inflow is $23.05 million, led by BlackRock’s IBIT $169.31 million in net inflows. …
CoinPedia2025/09/10 15:04
Bloomberg Analyst Insists Dogecoin Lacks Utility for an ETF

Despite community backlash, Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas maintains an unwavering conviction that Dogecoin lacks utility. He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to reiterate this sentiment, questioning the utility that Dogecoin provides.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 15:04
Metaplanet Doubles Down on Bitcoin With $1.4B Share Sale

The post Metaplanet Doubles Down on Bitcoin With $1.4B Share Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 10 September 2025 | 10:00 Metaplanet has made its most ambitious move yet in the corporate Bitcoin game. The Tokyo-based firm confirmed it will pour more than a billion dollars into BTC after expanding its global share sale, an offering that drew overwhelming demand from investors. Instead of the planned 180 million shares, Metaplanet pushed the deal to 385 million, ultimately raising about $1.4 billion. The shares were priced at 553 yen ($3.75), giving buyers a discount of nearly 10% from market levels. The expansion lifts the company’s outstanding stock to over 1.1 billion shares, a milestone President Simon Gerovich celebrated on social media. Most of the funds will go directly into Bitcoin accumulation. Roughly $1.25 billion has been earmarked for BTC purchases through the end of the year, alongside $139 million for Metaplanet’s income-generation business built on Bitcoin holdings. The strategy is part of an audacious plan: by 2027, the company wants to control 210,000 BTC, or around 1% of all coins that will ever exist. Metaplanet already sits among the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. With more than 20,000 BTC valued at over $2.2 billion, it has leapfrogged U.S. miner Riot Platforms to claim the sixth spot globally and the top slot in Asia. In September alone, the firm added another 1,145 BTC worth $127 million. This aggressive treasury strategy reflects a broader transformation. Last year, Metaplanet formally shifted to a Bitcoin-first balance sheet, treating BTC as its core reserve asset to hedge against macro uncertainty. Since then, the company has also begun generating yield from its holdings, recording nearly $13 million in Bitcoin-driven revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Settlement for the share sale is set for mid-September, with additional allotments potentially lifting the total offering further. With its bold capital raise and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 15:02
When Algorithms Perfect Imitation, Only Our Flaws Remain Ours

Authenticity: The Last Great Rebellion. AI is transforming content creation — but at what cost? Learn why authenticity, identity, and creative individuality will define the future of storytelling.
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:01
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer: Why Solana will become the next big thing?

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News The recipe for high returns in cryptocurrencies over the past 18 months has been clear: add in the inflow of funds from exchange-traded products (ETPs), then combine it with a large-scale increase in corporate treasuries, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for big returns. Bitcoin followed this recipe, rising from $40,000 in January 2024 to $112,000 today; Ethereum employed the same strategy in April 2025 and has since tripled in price to $4,500. It’s no surprise that this “recipe” works; it’s essentially the classic law of supply and demand at work: Since January 11, 2024, the Bitcoin network has produced a total of 322,681 Bitcoins, while ETPs and companies have purchased more than 1.1 million Bitcoins; Since April 15, 2025, the Ethereum network has produced 388,568 ETH, but ETPs and companies have increased their holdings by as much as 7.4 million. When demand exceeds supply, prices naturally rise. Why do I think Solana will be the next big thing? Solana is well-positioned to replicate this path. Several issuers, including Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Invesco, and Canary Capital, have filed applications to launch spot Solana ETPs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to rule on these applications on or before October 10, 2025, suggesting that multiple institutions could simultaneously launch spot Solana ETPs in the fourth quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, this past weekend, three leading institutions—Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital—committed $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoins to Forward Industries, a large, publicly traded Solana treasury company. Following the transaction, the new company will begin purchasing and staking Solana tokens, aiming to achieve outsized returns. Notably, Forward Industries has appointed Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, as Chairman. Multicoin was one of Solana's earliest investors, and Samani has been one of its most persuasive and committed advocates. Previously, Michael Saylor played a key role in promoting Bitcoin as Executive Chairman of Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, while Tom Lee championed Ethereum as Chairman of Ethereum treasury firm BitMine. If Samani can similarly convey Solana's value proposition on platforms like CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, it will help drive a flywheel of investor demand. What is Solana’s core appeal? Of course, simply having an ETP approved and a treasury company established isn't enough to guarantee investor buy-in. These investment vehicles must demonstrate compelling fundamentals. A prime example: Although the Ethereum ETF was approved as early as June 2024, it wasn't until April 2025, as market interest in stablecoins intensified, that Ethereum, the leading stablecoin blockchain, truly took off. So, what is Solana’s core appeal? Solana, a competitor to Ethereum, is essentially a programmable blockchain capable of hosting a wide range of use cases, including stablecoins, tokenized assets, and DeFi applications. Its biggest drawcards are its ability to process higher transactions per second (TPS) than Ethereum, at significantly lower transaction costs, and with fast finality (the speed at which transactions are confirmed and cannot be tampered with). In fact, the blockchain recently underwent a major technical upgrade: transaction finality time will be reduced from approximately 12 seconds to 150 milliseconds, a fraction of a second. Once this upgrade takes effect, Solana will become one of the fastest blockchains in the world. Solana can achieve this performance due to its technical architecture, which is completely different from Ethereum: it does not rely on Layer 2, which makes it easier for ordinary users to use. However, critics argue that Solana’s high performance comes at a key trade-off: it’s less decentralized and its network stability is more fragile (more prone to issues like outages). Despite this, Solana has managed to attract a significant number of users: among programmable blockchains, it ranks third in stablecoin liquidity (behind only Ethereum and Tron) and fourth in tokenized assets, with rapid growth, with tokenized assets under management increasing by 140% so far this year. Solana's supporters believe it is the only blockchain currently capable of supporting the tokenization of mainstream assets on a global scale. Solana's key differences from Bitcoin and Ethereum There is one major difference between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana that’s worth noting: Solana’s relatively small scale. As of September 7, 2025, the market capitalizations of the three blockchains are: Bitcoin at $2.22 trillion, Ethereum at $519 billion, and Solana at $116 billion. In other words, Solana is only 1/20 of Bitcoin’s size and less than 1/4 of Ethereum’s. Given the scale of the blockchain, even a relatively small influx of funds into Solana could have a significant impact on its price. For example, Forward Industries' planned purchase of $1.6 billion in Solana, when converted to Bitcoin at scale, would be equivalent to a $33 billion Bitcoin purchase. However, this advantage would be partially offset by Solana's higher annual inflation rate (approximately 4.3%), compared to Bitcoin's and Ethereum's annual inflation rates of only 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Even so, Solana remains quite attractive at this point, and my advice is to keep a close eye on what’s happening with Solana in the coming months.
PANews2025/09/10 15:00
MYX Finance up +250% – But the $3 danger zone looms

Charting what's next for MYX Finance after fronting a 4x upswing...
Coinstats2025/09/10 15:00
Ripple To Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody Services To Spain’s BBVA Bank

In an announcement made earlier today, US-based blockchain company Ripple said that it had inked an agreement with leading Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to provide the financial institution with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) custody services. Ripple To Provide Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody Services To BBVA Ripple, the blockchain firm behind the XRP […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 15:00
PCRJ Arrests Man for Stealing Electricity to Mine Cryptocurrencies on Governador Island

 PCRJ charges a man with stealing electricity to power covert Bitcoin mining. Rigs with excessive performance. A man was arrested by the Civil Police of the 37th Precinct ( Ilha do Governador ) on the charge of illegal electricity use.  The arrest occurred on September 4th, when the residents complained about loud noises. The sounds […] The post PCRJ Arrests Man for Stealing Electricity to Mine Cryptocurrencies on Governador Island appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 15:00
Plug-and-Play LM Checkpoints with TensorFlow Model Garden

Install tf-models-official, pick a model (BERT/ALBERT/ELECTRA), download the checkpoint, and construct an encoder via EncoderConfig from either params.yaml (new) or legacy *_config.json. Wrap the encoder with tfm.nlp.models.BertClassifier for a 2-class head, then restore only encoder weights with tf.train.Checkpoint(...).read(...) (the head stays randomly initialized). For ELECTRA, discard the generator and use the discriminator (encoder) for downstream tasks. This gives a ready-to-fine-tune classifier across the BERT family with minimal code.
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:00
