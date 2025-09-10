MEXC биржасы
Urgent Linea Block Production Halt: An Unexpected Pause
The post Urgent Linea Block Production Halt: An Unexpected Pause appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world recently saw an unexpected event: Linea block production came to a sudden halt. For over 40 minutes, the Linea network, a promising layer-2 solution, ceased producing new blocks. This incident, confirmed by data from the Lineascan block explorer, immediately sparked discussions and concerns across the blockchain community. When a network stops producing blocks, it essentially pauses all transactions and operations, creating a significant ripple effect for users and developers alike. What Triggered the Linea Block Production Pause? On [Insert Date, if known, otherwise keep general], the Linea network experienced a critical interruption in its block production process. Data from Lineascan clearly showed a period where no new blocks were added to the chain. This means that for more than 40 minutes, all pending transactions, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities were effectively frozen. While the exact root cause of this specific Linea block production halt is still under investigation by the core development team, such incidents in blockchain networks can stem from various technical challenges. Software Bugs: Unexpected errors in the network’s code can lead to consensus failures. Network Congestion: Overwhelming transaction volumes might sometimes stress the system beyond its capacity. Validator Issues: Problems with the nodes responsible for validating and proposing new blocks can disrupt the flow. Security Concerns: Although less common, a coordinated attack could also lead to a halt. Understanding these potential causes is crucial for the Linea team as they work to diagnose and implement robust solutions. Understanding the Impact of Linea Block Production Interruptions An unexpected pause in Linea block production carries several significant implications for the network and its participants. Firstly, users attempting to conduct transactions during the halt would have experienced delays or outright failures. Imagine trying to send funds or interact with a decentralized application (dApp) only to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:13
Can Junior Mining Companies Replicate Ant Digital's $8.4 Billion Blockchain Tokenization Blueprint?
Ant Digital is working toward tokenizing $8.4 billion in energy assets on blockchain, having completed $42 million in initial projects. Junior mining companies exploring precious metals, copper, and critical minerals could follow this blockchain tokenization blueprint to access global capital through fractional ownership and solve liquidity challenges via digital trading markets. Early adopters in junior mining tokenization could gain significant competitive advantages.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 15:12
Coinbase Welcomes Sensible Co-Founders in Corporate Lift-out
The post Coinbase Welcomes Sensible Co-Founders in Corporate Lift-out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sensible was an investment platform that allowed users to earn “up to 8%” yield on deposited crypto. Coinbase Makes Strategic Talent Grab, Acquires Team From Sensible The two co-founders of crypto investment platform Sensible, Jacob Frantz and Zachary Salmon, have now joined Coinbase as part of the cryptocurrency exchange’s latest “acqui-hire” announced Tuesday morning. Frantz, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-welcomes-sensible-co-founders-in-corporate-lift-out/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:12
AI project Talus establishes foundation to launch prediction market and token $US
PANews reported on September 10th that Talus, a blockchain platform focused on AI, announced the establishment of the Talus Foundation. The Foundation will initially support the innovative prediction market application "Agent vs. Agent (AvA) Gaming." This initiative leverages the interactions between AI agents to create a new category of prediction markets, allowing users to engage in speculative activities similar to "AI sports." Furthermore, the Talus economic system includes "Agent as a Service," an agent marketplace, and a tool marketplace, fostering collaboration and profitability among agents and tool developers. Future plans include the launch of the Nexus framework, the $US Token Generation Event (TGE), the integration of verifiable inference functionality, and the introduction of new execution primitives. The Foundation will also promote the use of AI prediction markets such as idol.fun and AvA gaming experiences, while accelerating the expansion of the ecosystem to support the participation of developers, tools, and agents. The Talus Foundation will also advance decentralized AI research, standardize core interfaces, and refine token and governance roadmaps to ensure network security and community-driven decision-making. Earlier news reported that Talus Network completed a $6 million financing round led by Polychain Capital, with a valuation of $150 million .
PANews
2025/09/10 15:11
Live: Bitcoin Slips Below $112K, Ethereum Weakens, and Other Crypto Market News on Sept. 10
The post Live: Bitcoin Slips Below $112K, Ethereum Weakens, and Other Crypto Market News on Sept. 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market shed $60 billion in value within just two hours after the release of revised US employment figures that reflect a significantly weaker labor situation than previously expected. Let’s take a closer look at the latest developments in the crypto industry. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Editor-in-Chief at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-bitcoin-slips-below-112k-ethereum-weakens-and-other-crypto-market-news-on-sept-10/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:10
2 Milyar Dolardan Fazla Bitcoin’e Sahip Olan Japon Şirket, Bir BTC Hamlesi Daha Yaptı!
Japonya merkezli MetaPlanet, yaptığı açıklamada, yurtdışı piyasalarda gerçekleştireceği yeni hisse ihracı kapsamında 385 milyon adet yeni hisseyi 553 yen fiyatla satışa sunacağını duyurdu. Bu işlemle şirket yaklaşık 212,9 milyar yen (yaklaşık 1,4 milyar dolar) kaynak sağlayacak. Şirket, elde edilecek fonların büyük bölümünü Bitcoin satın almak ve Bitcoin’e dayalı gelir stratejilerini finanse etmek için kullanmayı planlıyor. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:09
Granthera Strengthens Position in Microfinance and Digital Asset Markets with Institutional Approach
LONDON, ENGLAND, 10th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 15:09
Metaplanet Stock Shoots 17% After $30M Investment from Bitcoin Treasury Firm
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:09
Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans
Grayscale has initiated a bold move by submitting fresh applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) involving Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hedera (HBAR), and Litecoin (LTC).Continue Reading:Grayscale Targets ETF Success with New Plans
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:08
Bitcoin’s Big Week: Fed Rate Cut Hype amid New BTC Treasury Announcement
Asset Entities merger with Strive sets the stage for a $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase, while Fed’s expected rate cut could bring massive inflows. The post Bitcoin’s Big Week: Fed Rate Cut Hype amid New BTC Treasury Announcement appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/10 15:07
