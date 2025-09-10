Is India really a U.S. ally as Trump sends mixed signals?

The post Is India really a U.S. ally as Trump sends mixed signals? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump said the U.S. and India are staying at the table on a trade deal, coming less than two weeks after he imposed fresh duties on Indian imports tied to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Posting on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said they expect to talk in the “upcoming weeks.” India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025 “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump walks back comment on losing India and Russia to China Earlier in the week, Xi convened more than 20 leaders from non-Western nations, including Modi and Putin, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, a Chinese port city. The trip was Modi’s first to China in seven years and suggested a possible easing of tensions between the two Asian neighbors. “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote on social media, sharing a photograph showing Modi alongside Xi and Putin. Later on Friday, pressed by reporters about the remark, Trump moderated his tone and said…