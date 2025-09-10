MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Bitcoin Futures Long/Short Ratio: Unveiling Crucial Market Sentiment
The post Bitcoin Futures Long/Short Ratio: Unveiling Crucial Market Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Futures Long/Short Ratio: Unveiling Crucial Market Sentiment Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Futures Long/Short Ratio: Unveiling Crucial Market Sentiment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-futures-long-short-2/
COM
$0.016719
+3.91%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:25
Бөлісу
Is India really a U.S. ally as Trump sends mixed signals?
The post Is India really a U.S. ally as Trump sends mixed signals? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump said the U.S. and India are staying at the table on a trade deal, coming less than two weeks after he imposed fresh duties on Indian imports tied to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Posting on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said they expect to talk in the “upcoming weeks.” India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025 “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump walks back comment on losing India and Russia to China Earlier in the week, Xi convened more than 20 leaders from non-Western nations, including Modi and Putin, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, a Chinese port city. The trip was Modi’s first to China in seven years and suggested a possible easing of tensions between the two Asian neighbors. “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote on social media, sharing a photograph showing Modi alongside Xi and Putin. Later on Friday, pressed by reporters about the remark, Trump moderated his tone and said…
U
$0.00928
-2.10%
CITY
$1.0425
+0.40%
TRUMP
$8.758
+1.13%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:23
Бөлісу
Eric Trump No Longer Joining Alt5 Sigma Board of Directors
Eric Trump will no longer be joining the board of fintech firm Alt5 Sigma, despite earlier announcements linking him to a multibillion-dollar crypto fundraising deal with World Liberty Financial. Alt5 Sigma, a fintech company, disclosed in a filing with the U.S.Visit Website
U
$0.00928
-2.10%
TRUMP
$8.758
+1.13%
LIBERTY
$0.08605
+5.18%
Бөлісу
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/10 15:23
Бөлісу
How I Built a Config Framework That Scales Across 15+ Microservices
After deploying 15+ microservices, I developed a structured approach that solves these problems through careful YAML organization and dynamic parsing.
Бөлісу
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 15:23
Бөлісу
Fed Rate Cut Hype amid New Bitcoin Treasury Announcement
The post Fed Rate Cut Hype amid New Bitcoin Treasury Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Asset Entities has merged with Strive to form a $1.5B Bitcoin treasury company. The deal could make Strive one of the top ten public corporate Bitcoin holders. Markets expect the Fed’s first 25–50 bp rate cut of the cycle, a potential catalyst for BTC. Bitcoin BTC $111 881 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $42.52 B is entering one of its most pivotal weeks of 2025, with investors watching the Federal Reserve’s looming rate cut while a new corporate treasury announcement shows unfazed commitment for BTC from traditional finance. 🚨BREAKING: OVER $7 TRILLION FROM U.S. MONEY MARKET FUNDS WILL PUMP INTO BITCOIN & ALTCOINS IF THE FED CUTS RATES, MONEY WILL FLOW INTO RISKY ASSETS → CRYPTO THE BIGGEST ALTCOIN RALLY IS LOADING… pic.twitter.com/QYDjNSoZ8j — Wimar.X (@DefiWimar) September 9, 2025 Shares of Asset Entities (ASST) skyrocketed on Sept. 9 after shareholders approved a merger with Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Enterprises to form a dedicated Bitcoin treasury company. Strive’s $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Bet The rebranded firm, Strive Inc, plans to raise $1.5 billion to purchase Bitcoin, an amount that would place it among the top ten public corporate holders of the cryptocurrency. The company said the capital raise will be split evenly between $750 million from a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and $750 million from warrant exercises tied to the PIPE. At current market prices, this war chest could fund the acquisition of 13,450 BTC. Long-Term Ambitions Strive’s longer-term ambitions are even bigger. When the merger was first proposed in May, the company floated the idea of acquiring 75,000 Bitcoin linked to claims from the collapsed Mt. Gox exchange. Asset Entities – $ASST – shareholders approved the merger with Strive this afternoon. Next up: close the merger and buy Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/g1EEef3m5t — Strive (@strive) September…
B
$0.58834
-0.76%
T
$0.01636
-0.06%
U
$0.00928
-2.10%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:22
Бөлісу
Trump’s mixed signals put India’s U.S. ally status in question
Trump said the U.S. and India remain at the table on a trade deal, less than two weeks after he imposed new duties on Indian imports linked to Russian oil.
U
$0.00928
-2.10%
TRUMP
$8.758
+1.13%
TRADE
$0.11045
+1.55%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 15:17
Бөлісу
Apple Enhances Crypto Wallet Safety on iPhone 17 with Memory Integrity Enforcement
TLDR: Apple’s iPhone 17 debuts Memory Integrity Enforcement, boosting wallet signing safety with hardware-backed memory protections. The new A19 chip enables always-on tag checks, blocking exploits that target memory during crypto wallet signing. Apple’s system tested against real-world exploit chains, cutting off multiple attack vectors used by spyware. Wallet developers can now integrate these protections [...] The post Apple Enhances Crypto Wallet Safety on iPhone 17 with Memory Integrity Enforcement appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.06253
+2.84%
TAG
$0.0006096
+0.94%
NOW
$0.00635
-1.39%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 15:16
Бөлісу
Paxos pitches PayPal, Venmo rails in bid to issue Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin
Paxos faces stiff competition from other bidders looking to become USDH's issuer, including Frax Finance, Agora, Ethena Labs and Sky.
BID
$0.10464
-23.26%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:15
Бөлісу
Cboe to Launch 10-Year Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Contracts November 2025
TLDR Cboe Global Markets plans to launch 10-year Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures contracts on November 10, 2025 These contracts function like perpetual futures, eliminating the need for traders to roll positions over time The products will be cash-settled and aligned to spot prices through daily adjustments using transparent funding rates This marks Cboe’s expansion [...] The post Cboe to Launch 10-Year Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Contracts November 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
LIKE
$0.010572
+0.85%
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/10 15:15
Бөлісу
SOL Strategies Begins Trading on Nasdaq With $94M in Solana Holdings
The post SOL Strategies Begins Trading on Nasdaq With $94M in Solana Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies has officially launched on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, trading under the ticker STKE. The move comes as the firm becomes one of the first Solana-based companies to gain access to U.S. capital markets. SOL Strategies Launches Nasdaq Trading In a recent press release, Toronto-based SOL Strategies Inc. announced that its stock, STKE, has begun trading on Nasdaq. The firm, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. However, this move has expanded its liquidity and visibility. To celebrate, the company hosted a virtual bell-ringing ceremony on its community platform. This would allow participants to record their involvement directly on the Solana blockchain. A live X Spaces discussion followed, where executives and partners highlighted the firm’s long-term strategy. “Today marks a significant milestone for SOL Strategies as we commence trading on Nasdaq,” said Leah Wald, CEO. “As one of the first Solana-focused companies to achieve a Nasdaq listing, this milestone reflects our commitment to building institutional-grade infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem.” This comes after SOL Strategies’s Nasdaq listing was approved last week. This puts the company in a position to draw in more institutional investors. It is anticipated that the listing will increase validator growth on the SOL network and enhance shareholder liquidity. Building On Its Growing Ecosystem The Solana-based treasury firm has continued to make strategic moves in establishing itself among the top players in the industry. Earlier this year, SOL Strategies filed a shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators. This was done in the aim of the company to raise $1 billion through a mix of securities offerings. The company currently holds approximately $94 million worth of SOL in its treasury. This demonstrates its dedication to creating and maintaining blockchain infrastructure. In another strategic move, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest selected SOL Strategies…
U
$0.00928
-2.10%
SOL
$221.15
+2.22%
MORE
$0.10008
-0.97%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:15
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL