SEC Delays Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF Decisions Until November
TLDR SEC delayed decisions on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF until November 12, 2025 Grayscale updated filings for Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin trusts seeking conversion from trusts to ETFs Over 90 crypto ETF applications are currently pending SEC review, including products for Solana and XRP The SEC has been using full review periods [...] The post SEC Delays Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF Decisions Until November appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.9832
+0.68%
Coincentral
2025/09/10 15:32
Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin in Trading Volumes, Will ETH Break $5K Price Barrier
The post Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin in Trading Volumes, Will ETH Break $5K Price Barrier appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News September has once again lived up to its reputation as one of the bearish months for cryptocurrencies, and this year, Ethereum is at the center of attention. With spot, futures, and on-chain activity all hitting new highs, ETH is showing signs of stronger investor demand and holding power. Now, all eyes are on whether it …
ETH
$4,324.41
+0.82%
NOW
$0.00635
-1.39%
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 15:31
Cboe to Launch 10-Year Crypto “Continuous Futures” in US
The post Cboe to Launch 10-Year Crypto “Continuous Futures” in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cboe Global Markets plans to offer 10-year “Continuous futures” for bitcoin and ether starting November 10 on its US-regulated futures exchange, pending regulatory approval. These contracts combine daily cash settlement with a defined maturity. Traders can maintain long-term positions without frequently rolling contracts, offering a more transparent framework for institutional and retail participants. Long-Dated Contracts for Bitcoin and Ether Sponsored Sponsored Cboe Global Markets, a major derivatives and securities exchange operator, announced plans to launch Continuous futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE). The launch is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to debut on November 10, 2025. The products will include bitcoin and ether contracts with maturities of up to 10 years, which differ from traditional futures that require frequent rollovers. Continuous futures are long-dated contracts similar to perpetual futures offered on offshore platforms. However, unlike perpetuals, they carry a defined maturity of up to 10 years. They also use daily funding adjustments tied to spot prices. This setup allows traders to maintain positions over long periods without rolling contracts every quarter or month. In addition, the design provides a regulated alternative to offshore perpetual futures, which can be more volatile and often lack centralized clearing. The contracts are cash-settled, with daily adjustments linked to spot prices. This mechanism allows traders to manage long-term positions efficiently and simplifies operational management compared with sequential expiring contracts. Moreover, observers note that these features could make the products more accessible for institutional and retail investors in the US market. Regulatory Framework and Market Oversight Cboe designed the contracts to comply with US regulations. All trades will clear through Cboe Clear U.S., which the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) oversees. This ensures the contracts operate within a regulated clearing framework. Market experts explain that perpetual-style contracts have gained popularity on offshore platforms.…
U
$0.00928
-2.10%
MORE
$0.10008
-0.97%
COM
$0.016719
+3.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:31
ETF Hype Fuels Ripple’s Brief Breakout
XRP returns to the forefront, boosted by speculation around an ETF. After a long phase of inertia, Ripple's crypto makes a leap by briefly crossing $3, driven by an approval probability estimated at 95% by Bloomberg. This sudden resurgence of activity places XRP back at the center of discussions, between speculative frenzy and questions about the strength of its fundamentals. L’article ETF Hype Fuels Ripple’s Brief Breakout est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
HYPE
$54.44
+1.03%
XRP
$2.9832
+0.68%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:30
Ethereum Price Forecast For 2025 – 2030: Where Is The Second Top Crypto Heading In 2026?
Institutional investment certainly gives Ethereum an edge, and elements like post-Merge consequences, scalability progress, and emerging projects like Layer Brett […] The post Ethereum Price Forecast For 2025 – 2030: Where Is The Second Top Crypto Heading In 2026? appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
EDGE
$0.32678
-3.80%
LIKE
$0.010572
+0.85%
Coindoo
2025/09/10 15:29
Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics
Avalon Labs has embarked on a noteworthy strategic initiative in the cryptocurrency arena, opting to buy back and burn AVL tokens worth $1.88 million. This decision, funded entirely by the firm’s monthly revenue, is aimed at significantly reducing the circulating supply of the token.Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Boosts Crypto Market Dynamics
TOKEN
$0.01411
+10.49%
ARENA
$0.007513
+10.06%
AVL
$0.1457
+8.81%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:28
Avalon Labs Drastically Reduces AVL Tokens in Strategic Buyback
Avalon Labs completed a $1.88 million token buyback and burn. Efforts reduced AVL token supply by around 37% total. Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Drastically Reduces AVL Tokens in Strategic Buyback The post Avalon Labs Drastically Reduces AVL Tokens in Strategic Buyback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TOKEN
$0.01411
+10.49%
AVL
$0.1457
+8.81%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:28
Crypto Community Reacts to Apple’s New iPhone Launch
Apple’s unveiling of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series has stirred a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts. However, within the crypto community, the response has been more measured. While the device boasts impressive camera upgrades and sleek design enhancements, crypto users are emphasizing the need for Apple to better integrate Web3 and crypto functionalities. … Continue reading "Crypto Community Reacts to Apple’s New iPhone Launch" The post Crypto Community Reacts to Apple’s New iPhone Launch appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
MORE
$0.10008
-0.97%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 15:27
Avalon Labs Burns $1.88M in AVL Tokens
The post Avalon Labs Burns $1.88M in AVL Tokens appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Avalon Labs completed a $1.88 million buyback and burn of AVL tokens, financed entirely by the protocol’s monthly revenue. The move follows an earlier June event that destroyed 80 million AVL. Together, these actions have removed about 37% of the token’s circulating supply. The team frames the program as a long-term value strategy that tightens …
MOVE
$0.1284
+3.46%
TOKEN
$0.01411
+10.49%
JUNE
$0.0833
+0.12%
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 15:26
Musk announced he would donate $1 million to Ukrainian refugees who were assassinated. The meme coin IRYNA surged 195% in a short period of time.
PANews reported on September 10 that Musk posted a message saying that he would donate $1 million to assassinated refugee Iryna Zarutska. According to GMGN, the market value of IRYNA, a meme coin on the Solana chain commemorating Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, has exceeded US$34 million, with a nearly hourly increase of 195%.
IRYNA
$0.00799
-20.10%
MEME
$0.00253
+0.47%
PANews
2025/09/10 15:25
