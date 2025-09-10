Cboe to Launch 10-Year Crypto “Continuous Futures” in US

Cboe Global Markets plans to offer 10-year "Continuous futures" for bitcoin and ether starting November 10 on its US-regulated futures exchange, pending regulatory approval. These contracts combine daily cash settlement with a defined maturity. Traders can maintain long-term positions without frequently rolling contracts, offering a more transparent framework for institutional and retail participants. Long-Dated Contracts for Bitcoin and Ether Cboe Global Markets, a major derivatives and securities exchange operator, announced plans to launch Continuous futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE). The launch is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to debut on November 10, 2025. The products will include bitcoin and ether contracts with maturities of up to 10 years, which differ from traditional futures that require frequent rollovers. Continuous futures are long-dated contracts similar to perpetual futures offered on offshore platforms. However, unlike perpetuals, they carry a defined maturity of up to 10 years. They also use daily funding adjustments tied to spot prices. This setup allows traders to maintain positions over long periods without rolling contracts every quarter or month. In addition, the design provides a regulated alternative to offshore perpetual futures, which can be more volatile and often lack centralized clearing. The contracts are cash-settled, with daily adjustments linked to spot prices. This mechanism allows traders to manage long-term positions efficiently and simplifies operational management compared with sequential expiring contracts. Moreover, observers note that these features could make the products more accessible for institutional and retail investors in the US market. Regulatory Framework and Market Oversight Cboe designed the contracts to comply with US regulations. All trades will clear through Cboe Clear U.S., which the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) oversees. This ensures the contracts operate within a regulated clearing framework. Market experts explain that perpetual-style contracts have gained popularity on offshore platforms.…