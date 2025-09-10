Barking Calf Injury Sends Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker To Injured List

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 17: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images) Getty Images Effective September 9, the Chicago Cubs are without slugger Kyle Tucker for at least five games. Due to a lingering left calf injury, the left-handed hitting Tucker, 28, hasn't played a game since September 2. Tucker has been dealing with the calf strain for quite a while, but the Cubs chose not to put him on the Injured List until September 9, 2025. As noted by MLB.com, "The Cubs had hoped that Kyle Tucker wouldn't need a stint on the Injured List for the left calf ailment that has kept him out of the lineup since September 2." The Injured List move was retroactive to Saturday September 6, 2025 HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cubs And Kyle Tucker: Tucker was a major acquisition for the Cubs this winter. With free agency lingering after this season, Tucker was acquired by the Cubs in a December 13, 2024 trade with the Houston Astros. The Cubs sent infielder/outfielder Isaac Paredes, outfielder Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Houston in return for Tucker. It was a steep price to pay, giving up three young, promising players to obtain one of the most feared hitters in the game. However, Tucker is having an inconsistent season at the plate. He entered his stint on the Injured List hitting .270/.381/.472/.854,…