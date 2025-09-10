MEXC биржасы
Gary Gensler Might Go Down as Worst SEC Chair in History: Tom Emmer
Pro-crypto Republican Tom Emmer has said that former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler may have been the worst in history.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/10 15:42
Senior BlackRock Executive Predicts Fed Interest Rate Decision, Also Mentions Bitcoin
The post Senior BlackRock Executive Predicts Fed Interest Rate Decision, Also Mentions Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock Global Fixed Income Securities CIO Rick Rieder participated in CNBC’s Halftime Report program and made noteworthy assessments regarding the markets, interest rate cuts, and FED policies. Rieder described the current investment environment as “one of the best I’ve seen in my career,” arguing that there are strong opportunities in both equity and fixed-income markets. “The transformation in technology, strong corporate profit growth, and the ability to generate yields currently approaching 6% in fixed income represent an extraordinary period for investors,” he said. Commenting on the upcoming Fed meeting, Rieder predicted the Fed would cut interest rates this month: “I think there should be a 50 basis point cut, but it will most likely be 25 basis points. Interest rates will still start to fall.” Rieder, stating that he finds stagflation concerns low, announced that they expect the US to record 4.6 percent nominal growth this year. “Real growth is around 2 percent, and when inflation is included, nominal GDP is approaching 5 percent, which is quite positive considering the debt burden,” he said. Rieder also addressed portfolio strategies, advocating for maintaining long-term positions in technology-focused stocks, considering medium-term maturities in fixed income, and limiting portfolios to assets like gold and Bitcoin. He noted that they allocate between 3% and 5% to gold, while opting for a lower weighting for crypto assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/senior-blackrock-executive-predicts-fed-interest-rate-decision-also-mentions-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:42
Paxos Unveils USDH Proposal V2 with PayPal/Venmo Access
The post Paxos Unveils USDH Proposal V2 with PayPal/Venmo Access appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Paxos released USDH Proposal V2 on September 10, outlining three upgrades: HYPE availability on PayPal and Venmo, free USDH on/off-ramps, and $20 million in ecosystem incentives. Paxos will only earn revenue after USDH hits its TVL target, with fees capped at 5% and paid in HYPE. As a regulated stablecoin issuer, Paxos plans compliant global …
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 15:41
Barking Calf Injury Sends Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker To Injured List
The post Barking Calf Injury Sends Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker To Injured List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 17: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images) Getty Images Effective September 9, the Chicago Cubs are without slugger Kyle Tucker for at least five games. Due to a lingering left calf injury, the left-handed hitting Tucker, 28, hasn’t played a game since September 2. Tucker has been dealing with the calf strain for quite a while, but the Cubs chose not to put him on the Injured List until September 9, 2025. As noted by MLB.com, “The Cubs had hoped that Kyle Tucker wouldn’t need a stint on the Injured List for the left calf ailment that has kept him out of the lineup since September 2.” The Injured List move was retroactive to Saturday September 6, 2025 HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cubs And Kyle Tucker: Tucker was a major acquisition for the Cubs this winter. With free agency lingering after this season, Tucker was acquired by the Cubs in a December 13, 2024 trade with the Houston Astros. The Cubs sent infielder/outfielder Isaac Paredes, outfielder Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Houston in return for Tucker. It was a steep price to pay, giving up three young, promising players to obtain one of the most feared hitters in the game. However, Tucker is having an inconsistent season at the plate. He entered his stint on the Injured List hitting .270/.381/.472/.854,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:41
After SOL broke through $222, the whale holding 20 times SOL short position currently has a floating loss of $5.07 million
PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, after the SOL price broke through the $222 mark, a whale holding a SOL short position is facing huge unrealized losses. The whale reportedly used 20x leverage to trade, and the current unrealized losses have reached $5.07 million.
PANews
2025/09/10 15:39
Poland Says It Shot Down Russian Drones That Entered Its Airspace
The post Poland Says It Shot Down Russian Drones That Entered Its Airspace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Poland on Wednesday said they have shot down multiple Russian drones that entered the country’s airspace while carrying out a major attack on western Ukraine, as the NATO member state denounced the airspace violation by Moscow as an “act of aggression.” Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk said a “huge number” of Russian drones violated his country’s airspace. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote, “ Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones,” which “posed a direct threat” and were therefore shot down. Tusk added that he is in “constant communication” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Poland’s allies. The Polish military command said its radars tracked more than 10 objects, which were deemed as threats and “neutralized” them in response, Reuters reported. The military is conducting a search effort to locate “the potential crash sites of these objects.” This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/10/nato-member-poland-says-it-shot-down-russian-drones-that-violated-its-airspace/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:38
What You Need To Know About Delayed Updates
The post What You Need To Know About Delayed Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Lineascan Maintenance: What You Need To Know About Delayed Updates Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Lineascan Maintenance: What You Need to Know About Delayed Updates Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/lineascan-maintenance-updates-delayed/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:37
Nasdaq President Pushes Bid to Bring U.S. Stocks On-Chain With SEC Filing
TLDR: Nasdaq has submitted a filing to the SEC seeking approval to trade tokenized securities on its U.S. stock market. If cleared, investors could trade equities through either traditional systems or blockchain-based tokenized platforms. Nasdaq stated tokenized assets should operate within regulated markets like national exchanges and FINRA broker-dealers. The filing aims to combine blockchain [...] The post Nasdaq President Pushes Bid to Bring U.S. Stocks On-Chain With SEC Filing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 15:34
iPhone 17 Adds Advanced Memory Security, Protecting Crypto Wallets
The post iPhone 17 Adds Advanced Memory Security, Protecting Crypto Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Apple’s iPhone 17 introduces Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE), a hardware‑level safety upgrade that’s on by default and built for high‑risk users like high‑net‑worth crypto holders and frequent signers. MIE pairs with EMTE for real‑time validation, blocking zero‑day chains such as out‑of‑bounds and use‑after‑free, while lowering side‑channel exposure. The result: safer wallet signing and stronger Passkeys …
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 15:33
Prime Intellect Launches Reinforcement Learning Fine-Tuning Service to Support Custom Agents for AI-Native Companies
PANews reported on September 10th that Prime Intellect, a decentralized AI protocol, released its Reinforcement Learning Fine-Tuning (RFT) service, providing a full-stack RL infrastructure to empower AI-native companies to create and train custom agents. The service includes an RL-trainer, a validator, and an environment hub, enabling model training within a reinforcement learning environment. Additionally, Prime Sandboxes, an isolated Docker environment designed for secure code execution and LLM benchmarking, was introduced. Earlier news reported that the decentralized AI protocol Prime Intellect completed US$15 million in financing, led by Founders Fund .
PANews
2025/09/10 15:32
