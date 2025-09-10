MEXC биржасы
Search Won’t Be One Thing Anymore
It’s strange to think that the search market might get bigger by breaking apart.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 15:52
10x Research: Bitcoin's year-end forecast of $192,000 is overly optimistic; simply going long on BTC in Q4 will be difficult to profit.
PANews reported on September 10th that Markus Thielen, head of research at 10x Research, stated that Bitcoin trading strategies in the fourth quarter of 2019 will differ from those of the past three years, and relying solely on leverage to go long is no longer an effective approach. He noted that while some believe the rising global money supply is a positive macroeconomic backdrop, this indicator is not crucial, and other macroeconomic variables are more important. He also pointed out that the current average analyst forecast for Bitcoin's year-end price of $192,000 is overly optimistic. While Bitcoin typically performs strongly in the fourth quarter, the market environment has changed, requiring investors to adopt smarter trade structures to maintain profitability. He emphasized that while profit opportunities still exist, the methods differ from what most people expect.
PANews
2025/09/10 15:51
PEPE Price Gains 10% in a Week, Outpaces Bitcoin and Other Major Tokens
The post PEPE Price Gains 10% in a Week, Outpaces Bitcoin and Other Major Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE rose more than 4% over the last 24 hours to trade up nearly 10% over the past week. The surge comes amid renewed interest in meme tokens, with the CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) rising more than 11% over the past week, outperforming bitcoin’s 1.4% move. Over 24 hours, the memecoin sector is up 2.5%, compared with BTC’s 0.2%. PEPE rallied from $0.00001013 to $0.00001074, setting a new short-term resistance near $0.00001082, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Trading activity spiked significantly, with over 5.89 trillion PEPE tokens changing hands during the peak of the rally, more than double the 24-hour average. The price action shows a steady pattern of higher lows, a signal that buyers are stepping in consistently at increasingly elevated levels. That sort of structure is often interpreted as a sign of accumulation by more engaged investors. During the most active phase of the move, the token also touched $0.00001081 before settling slightly lower. That quick spike drew a new resistance line while a firm support level emerged around $0.00001017. These price boundaries, tested multiple times, help shape traders’ expectations about where the coin might go next. The rally was marked by strong liquidity and sustained demand. Activity surged around several retests of the $0.00001069 mark, a level that held each time, reinforcing its strength. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/09/pepe-rallies-10-in-a-week-outpaces-bitcoin-and-other-major-tokens
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:51
Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan
Mexico proposed new import taxes on more than 1400 products in its 2026 budget proposal to boost national production.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 15:50
The Debate On Whether Artificial General Intelligence Should Inevitably Be Declared A Worldwide Public Good With Free Access For All
The post The Debate On Whether Artificial General Intelligence Should Inevitably Be Declared A Worldwide Public Good With Free Access For All appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Will access to AGI (artificial general intelligence) be free for all or might there be cost and other access barriers? getty In today’s column, I examine an ongoing debate about who will have access to artificial general intelligence (AGI). AGI is purportedly on the horizon and will be AI so advanced that it acts intellectually on par with humans. The question arises as to whether everyone will be able to use AGI or whether only those who can afford to do so will have ready access. Some ardently insist that if AGI is truly attained, it ought to be considered a worldwide public good, including that AGI would be freely available to all at any time and any place. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of an innovative AI breakthrough is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Heading Toward AGI And ASI First, some fundamentals are required to set the stage for this weighty discussion. There is a great deal of research going on to further advance AI. The general goal is to either reach artificial general intelligence (AGI) or maybe even the outstretched possibility of achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI). AGI is AI that is considered on par with human intellect and can seemingly match our intelligence. ASI is AI that has gone beyond human intellect and would be superior in many if not all feasible ways. The idea is that ASI would be able to run circles around humans by outthinking us at every turn. For more details on the nature of conventional AI versus AGI and ASI, see my analysis at the link here. We have not yet attained AGI. In fact, it is unknown as to whether we will…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:50
Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
The post Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. First Dogecoin ETF Dogecoin’s resilience The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed making a decision on Bitwise’s Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitwise, the world’s leading cryptocurrency index fund manager, originally filed to launch the ETF back in January. The product is meant to offer investors direct exposure to the leading meme cryptocurrency by market cap. It is worth noting that the review period for such applications usually spans a total of 240 days, meaning that the delay does not mean that the product will eventually be rejected by the SEC. You Might Also Like Grayscale, the leading cryptocurrency asset manager, also filed for a Dogecoin ETF. First Dogecoin ETF Meanwhile, the very first Dogecoin ETF is set to go live on Sept. 11. The launch of Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) will mark a significant milestone for the meme coin’s institutional adoption, potentially kicking off a new era of cryptocurrency investment. However, it is worth noting that this is not a typical DOGE ETF since it will not offer direct exposure to the leading meme coin. Instead, the product relies on the 40 Act structure to avoid the typical approval process. Investors will gain exposure to a Cayman Island-based subsidiary that holds the meme coin via various instruments. Earlier this year, as reported by U.Today, a Solana ETF with a similar structure was also rolled out by Rex-Osprey. Dogecoin’s resilience Despite the snub, Dogecoin is currently one of the major altcoins that are in the green. It is up by 0.8%, with its market cap currently sitting at $4.25 billion. The launch of the first DOGE ETF is already a huge deal for the meme coin world, which explains why DOGE is outperforming Bitcoin. Source: https://u.today/breaking-major-doge-etf-delayed-but-upcoming-launch-keeps-meme-coin-in-green-territory
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:48
The Best Drama/Romance Movies That Are Actually Sad (According To IMDB)
Romance movies are typically fun to watch and end on a high note with characters riding off into the sunset. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case in real life, and some movies acknowledge this truth while adding a twist to the story. From the death of one character to a tragic separation, here are the best romance movies that end sadly.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 15:47
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints
OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 15:46
Nebius Secures Billion-Dollar GPU Deal with Microsoft
The post Nebius Secures Billion-Dollar GPU Deal with Microsoft appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto and technology sectors are abuzz following Nebius Group’s blockbuster $17.4 billion agreement to supply Microsoft with graphics processing units over the next five years. This strategic move aligns with Microsoft’s ambitions to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure, impacting a range of industries that depend on substantial computing power. Continue Reading:Nebius Secures Billion-Dollar GPU Deal with Microsoft Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/nebius-secures-billion-dollar-gpu-deal-with-microsoft
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:45
Metaplanet to Raise $1.38B for Bitcoin Purchases
The post Metaplanet to Raise $1.38B for Bitcoin Purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Inc., a Tokyo-listed investment company, announced plans to raise more than $1.38 billion (204.1 billion yen) through an overseas share offering. The firm intends to use most funds to expand its Bitcoin holdings, highlighting its continued shift toward digital assets as a treasury strategy. Share Offering and Capital Structure Sponsored Sponsored The board approved the issuance of 385 million new shares at $3.75 (553 yen) per share. This sale will increase the company’s outstanding shares from 755.9 million to 1.14 billion, and it expects net proceeds of $1.38 billion. The payment date is September 16, and delivery will follow on September 17. By choosing an international placement, Metaplanet seeks to broaden its investor base and reduce reliance on domestic capital. Of the proceeds, $1.24 billion will go toward Bitcoin purchases in September and October 2025. The company has said that building Bitcoin reserves shields its balance sheet from yen depreciation and inflation risks. As of September 1, 2025, Metaplanet held 20,000 BTC, worth about $2.06 billion. Executives argue that Bitcoin provides long-term value growth while protecting assets from negative real interest rates in Japan. Expanding Bitcoin Income Business The firm will also allocate $138 million to its Bitcoin income business, mainly through options trading. This unit reported sales of $8.34 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. With the new capital, Metaplanet aims to achieve full-year profitability in the segment by December. These moves strengthen the company’s position as Japan’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Moreover, they mirror strategies of several US-listed companies that use Bitcoin as a reserve asset. On the other hand, crypto treasury firms show signs of strain as mNAV drops and share prices weaken. While still active, their reliance on equity highlights risks that could slow the once-unstoppable strategy. Source: https://beincrypto.com/metaplanet-to-raise-1-38b-for-bitcoin-purchases/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:43
